VIZSLA COPPER CORP. begins Drilling Program at Carruthers Pass Copper Project

Vancouver - August 2, 2022, Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. ("Cariboo Rose") (TSXV:CRB) has been advised by Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV:VCU) ("Vizsla Copper"), who are earning a 60% interest in the Carruthers Pass Project (the "Project"), that a core drilling program is starting immediately.

Vizsla Copper's Vice President of Exploration, Steve Blower, commented: "The start of drilling at Carruthers Pass is an exciting development for the Company. The drill targets ahead of us are very compelling possible sources for the high-grade mineralization at the Boulder zone. This program is the result of a huge amount of preparatory work on compilation, target development and logistics by Senior Geologist Ian Borg and Project Geologist James Chamberlain."

The Drill Program

A helicopter supported drill program consisting of five core drill holes totalling approximately 2,000m is planned to be completed over the next four to five weeks. Targets include extensions of copper mineralization intersected in historical drill holes, plus geophysical conductors identified in a new airborne VTEM geophysical survey completed earlier in the year. All targets are in the general area of the Boulder zone, an area characterized by a 5 m x 3 m x 3 m boulder of high-grade massive-sulphide partially buried in scree. Figure 2 shows the planned drill hole locations. The Company has benefitted greatly from the help of its key contractors Kyle Patterson (Geophysical Consulting), Core-West Drilling, Aberdeen Helicopters, Discovery Mining Services (Camp), Skukum Exploration Services (Pad Building), Butch Houlind Expediting, and Discovery International Geophysics (Borehole EM surveying).

The Project

Located in a region of north-central British Columbia well-endowed with copper deposits of various styles, the Carruthers Pass Project is ripe for discovery. The Project was originally staked to explore for the source of a large, 5m x 3m x 3m boulder of high-grade copper and zinc massive sulphide mineralization protruding from a large talus slope. This boulder was first discovered in 1997 by Phelps Dodge (now Freeport McMoRan Inc.) while following up a new release of regional geochemical survey results. Thinner zones of high-grade copper and zinc mineralization were subsequently discovered in place in the steep cliffs above the boulder and the general area is now known as the Boulder Zone. Drilling in 2011 cored the boulder and intersected 3.1 meters of 6.2% copper, 5.8% zinc, 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 192.0 g/t silver. Massive-sulphide mineralization at the Boulder Zone is thought to belong to the Besshi-type of Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide deposits. At Carruthers Pass, the shale and volcaniclastic host rocks for the mineralization belong to the Dewar formation of the Upper Triassic Takla Group.

Past exploration on the project has been minimal, despite the presence of many kilometres of inferred sub-crop of the target horizon, and a 5 km long northwesterly trending soil geochemistry anomaly enriched in copper, zinc and other metals. With only 14 historical drill holes totalling 2,191 m completed in three previous drilling campaigns, the last of which was in 2011. The source of the boulder is likely an outcrop of massive sulphides in the cliffs above. Numerous untested airborne electromagnetic (EM) anomalies exist on the property.

The Carruthers Pass property is approximately 200 kilometers northeast of the community of Smithers. The Kemess Mine Road passes 25 kilometers north and east of the claims while industrial logging roads extend from Takla Lake northward to within 35 kilometers of the property.

Glen Garratt, P.Geo, within the context of the requirements of NI-43-101, is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.

Glen Garratt, P.Geo., VP, Director

Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd.

About Cariboo Rose Resources Limited

Cariboo Rose owns seven mineral projects in British Columbia including gold and copper-gold occurrences, six of which will have exploration programs in the 2022 season. Refer to our website for more detail.

Figure 1 - Carruthers Pass Project Location Map



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - Carruthers Pass Planned Drill Targets



Click Image To View Full Size

