Quantum Battery Metals Begins Preparation of Exploration Plan for Lithium Property Lac Mistumis

Vancouver, August 2, 2022 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announces that in connection with the acquisition of Lac Mistumis, the Company is looking to prepare a satellite survey to be conducted over the Lac Mistumis lithium property prior to the deployment of the ground crew. The Company has seen the effectiveness of initiating a satellite survey as the first phase of its exploration plan from previous programs.

The Company will implement the airborne survey once the acquisition of the property is finalized. With the use of the satellite survey, the Company will approximately pinpoint the location of possible anomalies to look into while continuing their 2022 exploration program. Quantum is looking to finalize the Lac Mistumis plan before Fall 2022 in which another run-through of the Quebec lithium properties is planned to be executed. Additionally, a more-extensive geologic mapping program will be implemented throughout the project areas as the Lac Mistumis property historically has been underdeveloped compared to its prospective value.

The Lac Mistumis property proximity to the Alba and Kelso properties and other major lithium properties allows the Company to work on the properties at an improved cost base and will ease further development of the property.

"A satellite survey helps serve as the preliminary step to implementing a stable exploration program as it becomes the catalyst to potentially finding anomalies that might be overlooked. The ground crew will use the satellite survey to navigate through the property to find the approximate locations to grab vital samples from. Quantum is at a crucial point in its history where we have a streak of positive news regarding our properties, and we would like to keep up the momentum by acquiring new properties and creating a secure exploration program by assessing our properties to its fullest potential," states David Greenway, Director.

Quantum Battery Metals Corp.

"Andrew Sostad"

_______________________

Andrew Sostad, CEO and Director

Contact Information:

400 - 837 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 3N6

Phone: 604.629.2936

Email: Info@quantumbatterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Information This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132615