Yandal Resources Ltd: Major Drilling Program Underway at Yandal Belt Prospects

Perth, Australia - Yandal Resources Ltd. (ASX:YRL) is pleased to advise that the aircore and RC drilling campaign planned for its 100% owned Yandal Belt Projects commenced today.- Major program underway comprising ~8,500m of RC drilling and ~16,500m of Aircore drilling underway testing key gold targets within the Ironstone Well, Barwidgee and Mt McClure projects- Ironstone Well and Barwidgee projects (100% YRL) cover 470km2 of contiguous, highly prospective and under-explored tenure between the Jundee and Bronzewing mines- Mt McClure project (100% YRL) located in close proximity Bronzewing mining infrastructure along established haul roads- Strong pipeline of exploration activity and assays results expected to be reported during the September quarter through to end CY2022The program will initially test key targets within the Ironstone Well and Barwidgee projects including Cash, Sims Find, New England Granite, Newport, Flushing Meadows, Flinders Park, Quarter Moon and Oblique. This will be followed by further aircore and RC drilling at Mt McClure testing test target areas adjacent to historic open cut mines and structural targets identified from aeromagnetic data.Commenting on the drilling campaign, Yandal Resources' Managing Director Mr Tim Kennedy said:"We are very pleased to have this important drilling program underway to test a suite of compelling targets within our Yandal Gold Belt tenements.The Ironstone Well and Barwidgee Projects host several exciting targets including the Cash Prospect which is immediately along strike from Northern Star's Corboys Deposit, so we are very much looking forward to accelerating our exploration efforts in this region. We look forward to reporting on a busy pipeline of exploration activity and assay results over the coming months."Key Target SummaryBarwidgee Project (100% YRL)- Cash Prospect - lookalike target along strike from Corboys (ASX:NST)- Sims Find - RC testing for NW extensions to high-grade mineralisation- New England Granite - initial RC test of anomalous granite-greenstone contact zoneIronstone Well (100% YRL)- Flushing Meadows - testing strike extension of 268Koz(1) Gold Resource- Quarter Moon & Oblique - step outs to known high-grade mineralisationMt McClure (100% YRL)- HMS Sulphur - further delineation of new footwall zone- Success - strike extensions- Parmelia - testing potential footwall position- Challenger - testing potential footwall positionFurther details on the drilling campaign and all relevant targets are available in the ASX announcement dated 21 July 2022.*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KWEM5V67





About Yandal Resources Ltd:



Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) listed on the ASX in December 2018 and has a portfolio of advanced gold exploration projects in the highly prospective Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts of Western Australia. Yandal Resources' Board has a track record of successful discovery, mine development and production.





