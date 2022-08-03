Fission 3 Welcomes New Director Nicky Grant

Kelowna, August 3, 2022 - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) ("Fission 3" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Nicky Grant to the Fission 3.0 Board of Directors. Nicky has 18 years' experience in Investment Banking. She joined the US Institutional Desk at Goldman Sachs before moving across the 'wall' into the Special Execution Group in Corporate Finance where she specialized in Debt Capital Markets. After being hired to join UBS as part of their Transaction Management Team, she focused on Global Capital Markets with a particular focus on Emerging Markets. She then re-joined Goldman Sachs as a Vice President and joined their Equity Capital Markets team covering UK companies including the Corporate Broking Team.

Nicky initially started as a consultant to Ocean Wall and in September 2020 became Head of Corporate Advisory. She currently acts as UK/European IR and Corporate Advisor to 2 Canadian TSX-V listed companies - one in the Lithium Sector and one in the Uranium Sector - as well as acting as sole UK/European Advisor to a US listed psychedelics company.

Fission 3.0 also announces that Mr. Phil Morehouse has stepped down as a Director of the Company. Mr. Morehouse will move to an advisory role with Fission 3.0.

Dev Randhawa, CEO commented, "We want to thank Mr. Morehouse for his expertise and support as a director. We look forward to his input and expertise as an advisor as Fission 3.0 moves forward with their projects in the Athabasca Basin."

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. Fission 3 is currently planning a winter exploration/drill program on its PLN project.

