AmmPower Corp. Engineering Lab Demonstrates 100 Watts of Power from Ammonia Powered Hydrogen Fuel Cell

TORONTO, August 3, 2022 - (CSE:AMMP), (OTCQB:AMMPF), (FSE:601A) / AmmPower Corp. (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce the successful demonstration of ammonia cracking from the AmmPower Engineering Lab, located near Detroit, Michigan.

The Company's mission is to provide clean energy to the world through green ammonia. This requires the development of ammonia synthesis as well as ammonia decomposition technologies. AmmPower is working to provide solutions in both areas.

Ammonia decomposition, or ammonia "cracking", is the process of splitting ammonia back into its elements: hydrogen and nitrogen. AmmPower's ammonia cracking system successfully achieved close to 100% conversion as indicated by an NDIR (nondispersive infrared) gas detector. The observed ammonia concentration in the hydrogen produced was less than 0.1 ppm (parts per million). The "cracked" hydrogen was then used in a proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell, producing up to 100W of electricity. For demonstration purposes, the Company used the electricity to power an LED light.

Figure 1. AmmPower's chemical engineers power an LED light using the electricity from a PEM fuel cell with hydrogen created through the decomposition of ammonia.

AmmPower's Chief Technologist, Dr. Zhenyu Zhang, states, "AmmPower's ammonia cracking system provides an efficient solution for producing low-cost green hydrogen and electricity. In light of many market needs, we are actively planning scaled-up demonstrations for the near future."

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the 'cracking', or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMM™ prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

