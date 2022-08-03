InZinc Progresses with Exploration at Indy Zinc and Precious Metals Project, BC

Vancouver, August 3, 2022 - InZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: IZN) ("InZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of an 1,100 line kilometre (km) airborne geophysical survey and progress of the 2022 drill program at the Indy zinc and precious metals project (100% option) ("Indy" or the "Project") located 100 km southeast of Prince George in central British Columbia.

The 2,500 metre (m) diamond drill program, including 20 to 25 wide spaced drill holes, is focused on four priority drill target areas outlined along the 7 km Main Trend and supported by an extensive network of access roads. To date, five drill holes have been completed at the Fox East silver-gold target and the Keel zinc +/- silver target. The $1.43 million 2022 exploration program ($1.0 million net of the projected BC Mineral Exploration Tax Credit) is fully funded.

"Our preliminary analysis of the airborne geophysical data is supportive of our geochemical and geological interpretations and provides further confidence for our 2022 drill campaign," commented Wayne Hubert, CEO of InZinc. "Since the discovery of near surface, high grade Sedex-type mineralization at the B-9 zone in 2018, we have outlined an additional 10 km of very prospective and unexplored base and precious metals drill targets. We are very excited to have started drilling again at our new Fox East and Keel targets and to progress south, to drill the very large and unexplored Echo South and B-9 targets."

Additional zinc and precious metals targets occur along the Main Trend and will be considered for future drill programs, including the Echo North, Delta Horizon and Anomaly C zinc targets and the Fox West, Hat and Anomaly G precious metals targets.

Echo South Target (Zinc)

The Echo South target is the southern 1,000 m of the very large (1.9 km long) Echo target, a continuous high contrast, multi-element (Zn, Pb, Ba, +/- As and Cu signatures) soil geochemical anomaly discovered in 2021. The Echo South anomaly is defined by zinc ranging from greater than 500 parts per million (ppm) to 3783 ppm (0.37% Zn); Ba from greater than 3000 ppm to over 10000 ppm (1% detection limit) and Pb from greater than 70 ppm to 1070 ppm across the 1,000 m portion of the Echo target.

Fox East Target (Silver-Gold)

At the Fox East target, centred approximately 500 m north of the Echo South target, a 500 m long trend of strongly enriched multi-station silver (2.0 ppm to 23.1 ppm or 23.1 g/t Ag) and gold (up to 140 parts per billion or 0.14 g/t Au) in soil was identified in 2021. The Fox East target is the eastern portion of the broader 900 m long Fox target.

Keel Target (Zinc +/- Silver)

The Keel target, identified from detailed compilation of the 2021 data, is a 400 m long trend located 200 m west of the Echo target. Keel is a strong multi-element soil anomaly (500 to 6470 ppm or 0.65% Zn, 70 to 765 ppm Pb and 3000 to greater than 10000 ppm Ba). Silver in soil is also present (1.3 to 6.9 ppm or 6.9 g/t Ag).

B-9 Target (Zinc)

At the B-9 target, the southern 900 m long portion of the 1.8 km long Anomaly B target, near surface, high-grade Sedex-type mineralization was discovered by drilling in 2018. The B-9 target is located 5 km south of the Echo target and is fully accessible by roads and bridges installed in 2021.

Drilling in 2018 (10 holes) returned shallow mineralization in nine holes over a 250 m length of the 900 m long B-9 (Zn, Pb) soil geochemical anomaly. Mineralization remains open for expansion. Highlights included:

B-9 Zone 2018 Drilling - Selected Highlights

12.33% Zn, 2.98% Pb, 24.46 g/t Ag over 6.29 m at 60 m below surface in hole IB18-009

5.76% Zn, 0.48% Pb, 3.41 g/t Ag over 6.73 m at 56 m below surface in hole IB18-008

4.49% Zn, 1.13% Pb, 7.32 g/t Ag over 4.28 m at 27 m below surface and

2.24% Zn, 0.83% Pb, 5.23 g/t Ag over 5.38 m at 33 m below surface and

3.50% Zn, 0.66% Pb, 4.59 g/t Ag over 4.57 m at 37 m below surface in Hole IB18-002

9.26% Zn, 2.43% Pb, 17.98 g/t Ag over 3.05 m at 23 m below surface in hole IB18-003*

3.88% Zn, 1.34% Pb, 8.90 g/t Ag over 3.99 m at 29 m below surface in hole IB18-006

Note: Drilled intersections are apparent width only. The intersections in IB18-002 are separated by lost core/no recovery.

* Low core recoveries.





Indy Project - Main Trend - 2022 Drill Areas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6480/132659_61c530d904f9faef_001full.jpg

About InZinc

InZinc is an active explorer and through earn-in, equity and royalty interests is exposed to a diverse portfolio of active North American base metals and precious metals projects. Since the 2018 discovery of high grade, near surface mineralization at the Indy project (100% earn-in), InZinc has outlined over 10 km of high quality exploration base and precious metals targets and has expanded its mineral tenure to 200 km2 in a new and unexplored mineral region of central British Columbia, Canada. In late 2021, a Canadian subsidiary of South32 (ASX, LSE, JSE) became a major tenure holder in the belt by staking approximately 200 km2 of adjacent claims. InZinc has a significant equity investment in American West Metals (ASX) which is advancing multiple North American base metals projects. In addition, InZinc has a production royalty and will receive 50% of the revenue (NSR) from the sale of indium mined from American West's West Desert project.

