Royal Gold Reports Steady Portfolio Performance with Solid Revenue, Cash Flow and Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2022

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") reports net income of $71.1 million, or $1.08 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, ("second quarter"), on revenue of $146.4 million and operating cash flow of $120.2 million. Adjusted net income1 was $54.0 million, or $0.81 per share.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Solid financial performance with revenue of $146.4 million, operating cash flow of $120.2 million, and earnings of $71.1 million

Revenue split: 71% gold, 11% silver, 14% copper

Production volume of 78,300 GEOs 2

Strong balance sheet, ending the period debt free, with cash of $280.6 million and total liquidity of approximately $1.3 billion

Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 78%

of 78% Paid quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, a 17% increase over the prior year

Post Quarter Events:

Announced agreement to acquire Great Bear Royalties Corporation for royalty exposure to the emerging Great Bear Project in Ontario

Acquired an effective 1.2% gross royalty on the world-class Cortez Complex in Nevada

"Royal Gold's portfolio performed well in the second quarter," commented Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO of Royal Gold. "While we saw lower volumes at some assets, these were not unexpected and our overall financial results were solid. Our typical high and consistent margins remained robust in the quarter, demonstrating again the resilience of our business model in a high inflation environment."

"We have been very active on the business development front as we look to continue strengthening and diversifying our portfolio. Upon closing of the announced transaction, the Great Bear royalty is expected to layer in long term duration, scale and optionality to Royal Gold's portfolio, and the recently-announced Cortez Complex royalty acquisition adds further exposure to a world-class producing gold complex with upside that we expect to realize over decades. Our goal is to enhance the scale and longevity of our portfolio, and together with the Red Chris royalty, NX Gold stream and Côté project royalty transactions last year, we are working diligently to provide our shareholders further exposure to assets with significant gold revenue and exploration optionality in low-risk jurisdictions."

_______________________

1 Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Schedule A of this press release for additional information, including a detailed description of adjustments to net income.

2 See Schedule A of this press release for additional information about gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs.

Recent Developments

Production Ramp-Up Continues to Progress at Khoemacau

According to Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty.) Limited ("KCM"), the ramp-up of operations continued at the Khoemacau Project ("Khoemacau") in Botswana, and average monthly underground production increased consistently during the second quarter, from approximately 5,700 tonnes per day in March to approximately 7,300 tonnes per day in June.

Tragically, KCM reported an accident in the underground mine that resulted in the death of two employees of the mining contractor on May 20, 2022. This resulted in short-term production disruptions immediately after the accident and into early June. Investigations into the cause of the accident remain ongoing.

KCM expects that the mining rate will continue to increase steadily from current levels and reach full sustained production by the fourth quarter of 2022, absent further COVID-19 impacts. With the results experienced so far during the ramp-up period, KCM continues to expect that at full production Khoemacau will produce 155,000 to 165,000 tonnes of high-grade copper and silver concentrate a year, containing approximately 60,000 to 65,000 tonnes of payable copper and 1.8 to 2.0 million ounces of payable silver, over an approximate 20-year mine life from Zone 5. In the second quarter, Royal Gold received silver stream deliveries of approximately 246,800 ounces.

Plant Expansion and Mine Life Extension Project Continues, with Further Deferral of Silver Ounces in the Second Quarter at Pueblo Viejo

During the second quarter, Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") reported continued progress on the plant expansion and mine life extension project at Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic to increase throughput and allow the mine to maintain minimum average annual gold production of approximately 800,000 ounces after 2022 and beyond 2040 (100% basis).

With respect to the plant expansion, on May 4, 2022, Barrick reported that, as of March 31, 2022, construction was 39% complete, with completion expected by the end of calendar 2022. With respect to the mine life extension, Barrick also disclosed that social, environmental and technical studies for additional tailings capacity continued to advance, and that the final location and construction of the tailings storage facility would be subject to the completion of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") in accordance with Dominican Republic legislation and international standards. Once completed, the ESIA would be submitted to the Government of the Dominican Republic for evaluation and final decision.

Silver stream deliveries were approximately 307,100 ounces for the second quarter, compared to approximately 386,500 ounces for the prior year quarter. During the second quarter an additional 45,000 ounces of silver deliveries were deferred. The deferred ounces are the result of a mechanism in the stream agreement that allows for the deferral of deliveries in a period if Barrick's share of silver production is insufficient to cover its stream delivery obligations. The stream agreement terms include a fixed 70% silver recovery rate. If actual recovery rates fall below the contractual 70% recovery rate, ounces may be deferred with deferred ounces to be delivered in future periods as silver recovery allows. As of June 30, 2022, approximately 484,000 ounces have been deferred, and the timing for the delivery of the entire deferred amount is uncertain.

Increased Gold Production, Continued Progress with the Block Cave Feasibility Study, and Further East Ridge Exploration Success at Red Chris

On July 21, 2022, Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest") reported that gold production of 19,500 ounces (100% basis) at the Red Chris mine in British Columbia in the second quarter was 62% higher than the first quarter largely driven by higher mill throughput following improved weather conditions. Newcrest also reported that gold recovery increased in the quarter due to mill stabilization, improved water quality and implementation of a pre-crusher blending program.

According to Newcrest, development of the block cave during the second quarter continued with the exploration decline now progressed to 1,703 meters as July 13, 2022, and installation of the surface infrastructure relating to the exploration decline substantially complete. Newcrest also reported that the feasibility study is progressing as planned and remains on track for completion in the first half of calendar year 2023.

Further according to Newcrest, drilling activities at East Ridge continue to expand the footprint and confirm continuity and extensions of the higher grade mineralization. During the second quarter, Newcrest identified a conceptual exploration target for East Ridge that could contain from a lower case of 2.8 million ounces of gold and 0.9 million tonnes of copper (170 million tonnes at grades of 0.5 grams per tonne gold and 0.5% copper) to an upper case of 4.3 million ounces of gold and 1.3 million tonnes of copper (300 million tonnes at grades of 0.4 grams per tonne gold and 0.4% copper). According to Newcrest, East Ridge is outside of the initial mineral resource estimate for Red Chris and strike extents of this prospect remain open to the east.

Announcement of Agreement to Acquire Great Bear Royalties Corporation to Gain Royalty Exposure to the Emerging World-Class Great Bear Gold Project

On July 11, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Great Bear Royalties Corporation ("GBR") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of GBR for cash consideration of C$6.65 per common share, which values GBR at approximately C$199.5 million (approximately $155 million) on a fully diluted basis. GBR's sole material asset is a 2.0% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") that covers the entire 9,140 hectare emerging world-class Great Bear Project in the Red Lake district of Ontario, Canada, indirectly owned and operated by Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross").

As part of Royal Gold's due diligence for the acquisition, the Company entered into a co-operation agreement with Kinross to obtain access to Kinross personnel and certain information pertaining to the Great Bear Project. In exchange, Royal Gold agreed to amend certain terms of the royalty agreement upon closing of the acquisition, including providing an option to Kinross to purchase a 25% interest in the Royalty for an amount equal to 25% of Royal Gold's purchase price of GBR, adjusted for inflation, at any time from the transaction closing date until the earlier of a construction decision for the Great Bear Project and 10 years after the transaction closing date.

The acquisition has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Royal Gold and GBR, and the board of directors of GBR has resolved to recommend that the shareholders of GBR approve the acquisition. All of the directors and officers of GBR have entered into support agreements to vote their shares in support of the acquisition representing, in aggregate, approximately 10.5% of the outstanding shares of GBR. The arrangement agreement provides Royal Gold a customary right to match any superior proposal and includes customary non-solicitation covenants. In addition, the arrangement agreement requires GBR to pay a termination fee of C$7.0 million (approximately $6 million) to Royal Gold if GBR terminates the arrangement agreement in certain circumstances.

The transaction is subject to approval by the shareholders of GBR, and regulatory and court approvals. GBR expects to hold a special meeting of shareholders to approve the transaction on August 31, 2022, and subject to approval by shareholders, GBR will shortly thereafter seek approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The transaction is expected to close during the quarter ending September 30, 2022.

Funding for the transaction is expected to come from available cash without the issue of equity.

Acquisition of Additional Royalty Interest on World-Class Producing Cortez Complex in Nevada

On August 2, 2022, the Company announced that it acquired a sliding-scale gross royalty (the "Cortez Royalty") on an area including the Cortez mine operational area and the Fourmile development project in Nevada (the "Cortez Complex"). Royal Gold paid $525 million in cash consideration for the Cortez Royalty to Kennecott Royalty Company ("Kennecott"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto European Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto"). The area within the Cortez Complex is owned or controlled by Nevada Gold Mines LLC ("NGM"), a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") (61.5% owner and operator) and Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") (38.5% owner), with the exception of the Fourmile project which is 100% owned and operated by Barrick.

The Cortez Royalty is a life of mine sliding scale gross royalty payable at a rate of 0% at a gold price less than $400 per ounce, increasing to 3% at a gold price above $900 per ounce, and is payable on 40% of all production from the Cortez Complex. The Cortez Royalty does not cover the existing deposits within the Robertson property. At current gold prices the Cortez Royalty is an effective 1.2% gross royalty on the Cortez Complex and is not subject to any stepdowns or caps.

The Cortez Royalty is payable after cumulative production from the Cortez Complex of 15 million gold equivalent ounces from January 1, 2008 onwards. According to Barrick public disclosure, cumulative production from January 1, 2008, was approximately 14.8 million ounces as of June 30, 2022, and Royal Gold estimates that the Royalty is expected to begin paying in the third or fourth quarter of 2022 with the first revenue expected to be received in the fourth quarter of 2022 or first quarter of 2023. Royalty payments will be made quarterly within 45 days of the end of each calendar quarter.

Deductions from the Cortez Royalty payments are limited to third-party royalties that existed prior to 2008, which include the existing Crossroads and Pipeline royalties owned by Royal Gold.

The acquisition of the Cortez Royalty was funded from available cash and a draw on the Company's credit facility as discussed below. No additional equity will be issued to fund this transaction.

Total Available Liquidity Increased to Approximately $1.3 Billion

At the end of the second quarter, Royal Gold was debt free with the full $1 billion credit facility undrawn and available. Combined with working capital of $276.3 million, Royal Gold had total available liquidity of approximately $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter and in order to fund the acquisition of the Cortez Royalty as discussed above, on July 25, 2022, Royal Gold drew $500 million on the credit facility, leaving $500 million undrawn and available. In keeping with Royal Gold's capital allocation strategy, the Company expects to repay this outstanding debt as cash flow allows.

Second Quarter 2022 Overview

In the second quarter, the Company recorded net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold stockholders ("net income") of $71.1 million, or $1.08 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $81.7 million, or $1.24 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a decrease in revenue.

During the second quarter the Company recognized total revenue of $146.4 million, comprised of stream revenue of $104.9 million and royalty revenue of $41.6 million at an average gold price of $1,871 per ounce, an average silver price of $22.60 per ounce and an average copper price of $4.31 per pound. This is compared to total revenue of $168.0 million for the prior year period, comprised of stream revenue of $114.4 million and royalty revenue of $53.6 million, at an average gold price of $1,816 per ounce, an average silver price of $26.69 per ounce and an average copper price of $4.40 per pound.

The decrease in total revenue resulted primarily from lower gold sales at Andacollo and Pueblo Viejo and lower gold production at Cortez and Peñasquito. The decrease was offset by $9.4 million of new revenue from the NX Gold and Khoemacau streams, which did not provide stream deliveries to Royal Gold during the prior year quarter.

Cost of sales, which excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization, decreased to $23.8 million in the second quarter, from $24.7 million for the prior year period. The decrease, when compared to the prior period, was primarily due to a decrease in gold sales at Andacollo and Pueblo Viejo, offset by gold sales at NX Gold and silver sales at Khoemacau. Stream deliveries from the NX Gold and Khoemacau streams were not due to Royal Gold during the prior year quarter. Cost of sales is specific to the Company's stream agreements and is the result of the purchase of gold, silver and copper for a cash payment. The cash payment for gold from Mount Milligan is the lesser of $435 per ounce or the prevailing market price of gold when purchased, while the cash payment for the Company's other streams is a set contractual percentage of the gold, silver or copper (Mount Milligan) spot price near the date of metal delivery.

General and administrative costs increased to $9.3 million for the second quarter, from $7.2 million for the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related costs including non-cash compensation expense, as well as higher costs associated with environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives.

Depreciation, depletion and amortization decreased to $44.0 million for the second quarter, from $48.0 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to lower gold sales at Andacollo and Pueblo Viejo compared to the prior period. The decrease was partially offset by additional depletion from the newly producing Khoemacau and newly acquired NX Gold streams.

For the second quarter, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $5.9 million, compared with income tax expense of $5.5 million for the prior year period. The income tax benefit resulted in an effective tax rate of (9.0%) in the current period, compared with 6.3% for the prior year period. The second quarter included a discrete tax benefit attributable to a release of a valuation allowance while the three months ended June 30, 2021, included a discrete tax benefit attributable to the settlement of an uncertain tax position in a foreign jurisdiction.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $120.2 million for the second quarter, compared to $120.9 million for the prior year period.

Net cash used in investing activities totaled $0.1 million for the second quarter, compared to $95.1 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to lower acquisitions of stream and royalty interests compared to the prior year period.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $23.2 million for the second quarter, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $170.1 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to a repayment of $150 million on the Company's revolving credit facility during the prior year period.

At June 30, 2022, the Company had current assets of $340.3 million compared to current liabilities of $64.0 million, which resulted in working capital of $276.3 million and a current ratio of 5 to 1. This compares to current assets of $216.0 million and current liabilities of $61.4 million at December 31, 2021, resulting in working capital of $154.6 million and a current ratio of approximately 4 to 1. The increase in working capital was primarily due to an increase in available cash.

During the second quarter, liquidity needs were met from $120.2 million in net cash provided by operating activities and available cash resources.

Outlook

There is no change to previously issued guidance for sales of 315,000 to 340,000 GEOs, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense of $535 to $585 per GEO, and an effective tax rate of 17% to 22% for 2022. Due to uncertainty with respect to the timing and amount of the first payment from the Cortez Royalty described above, 2022 guidance ranges were not adjusted to include any contribution from this royalty at this time.

Royal Gold has two near term financing commitments which the Company expects to pay using available cash. The first is the potential payment of C$199.5 million (approximately $155 million) for the acquisition of GBR upon closing of that transaction, which is expected in the third quarter subject to receipt of all necessary approvals. The second is the potential payment of up to $6.8 million to a subsidiary of Ero Copper Corporation for the achievement of success-based targets related to regional exploration and mineral resource targets under the NX Gold stream, which may occur at any time prior to the end of 2024.

Property Highlights

A breakdown of revenue for the Company's stream and royalty portfolio can be found on Table 1 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2022. Historical production reported by operators of the Company's principal stream and royalty properties can be found on Table 2. Calendar year 2022 operator production estimates for the Company's principal stream and royalty properties compared to actual production reported by the operators at these properties through June 30, 2022 can be found on Table 3. Results of the stream segment purchases and sales for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2022 and inventories for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 can be found on Table 4. Highlights at certain of the Company's principal producing and development properties during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, are detailed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Second Quarter 2022 and 2021 Revenue by Stream and Royalty Interests (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Stream/Royalty Metal(s) Current Stream/Royalty Interest1 2022 2021 2022 2021 Stream: Canada Mount Milligan Gold, copper 35% of payable gold and 18.75% of payable copper $ 45,627 $ 43,802 $ 88,043 $ 77,606 Rainy River Gold, silver 6.5% of gold produced and 60% of silver produced 8,965 8,238 18,034 17,043 Latin America Pueblo Viejo Gold, silver 7.5% of Barrick's interest in payable gold and 75% of Barrick's interest in payable silver $ 19,812 $ 26,585 $ 43,076 $ 56,759 Andacollo Gold 100% of payable gold 11,721 27,867 27,395 40,889 NX Gold Gold 25% of gold produced 4,215 - 8,207 - Africa Wassa Gold 10.5% of payable gold $ 8,248 $ 7,129 $ 15,451 $ 15,902 Khoemacau Silver 100% of payable silver 5,202 - 7,591 - Prestea and Bogoso Gold 5.5% of payable gold 1,089 800 2,333 1,568 Total stream revenue $ 104,879 $ 114,421 $ 210,130 $ 209,767 Royalty: Canada Voisey's Bay Copper, nickel, cobalt 2.7% NVR $ 2,845 $ 5,310 7,823 10,296 Red Chris Gold, copper 1.0% NSR - - 3,432 - Canadian Malartic Gold 1.0%-1.5% sliding-scale NSR 1,434 2,379 2,660 4,401 Williams Gold 0.97% NSR 453 681 462 1,457 LaRonde Zone 5 Gold 2.0% NSR 487 619 1,138 1,039 Other-Canada Various Various 553 611 1,036 1,020 United States Cortez Gold GSR1, GSR2, GSR3, NVR1, NVR1C $ 8,138 $ 13,739 $ 24,852 $ 22,348 Robinson Gold, copper 3.0% NSR 3,334 2,899 6,426 5,670 Marigold Gold 2.0% NSR 1,644 2,101 2,860 4,488 Goldstrike Gold 0.9% NSR 862 587 1,780 1,414 Wharf Gold 0.0%-2.0% sliding-scale GSR 637 873 1,280 1,553 Other-United States Various Various 2,231 1,149 4,003 2,348 Latin America Peñasquito Gold, silver, lead, zinc 2.0% NSR $ 9,664 $ 13,399 $ 22,758 $ 26,527 Dolores Gold, silver 3.25% NSR (gold), 2.0% NSR (silver) 2,276 2,792 5,063 4,934 El Limon Gold 3.0% NSR 1,831 1,234 3,243 2,356 Other-Latin America Various Various 575 - 600 - Africa Taparko Gold 2.0% GSR, 0.75% GSR (milling royalty) $ 114 $ 559 $ 430 $ 1,307 Australia South Laverton Gold 1.5% NSR, 4.0% NPI $ 1,486 $ 1,826 $ 3,019 $ 3,498 Gwalia Deeps Gold 1.5% NSR 1,338 1,178 2,521 2,305 Meekatharra Gold 0.45% or 1.5% NSR 791 738 1,548 1,702 Other-Australia Various Various 425 507 999 1,104 Europe Las Cruces Copper 1.5% NSR (copper) $ 444 $ 423 $ 733 $ 1,080 Total royalty revenue $ 41,562 $ 53,606 $ 98,666 $ 100,849 Total revenue $ 146,441 $ 168,027 $ 308,796 $ 310,616 Refer to Part I, Item 2, of the Company's Transition Report on Form 10-K for a full description of the Company's stream and royalty interests.

Operators' Historical Production for Principal Properties Reported Production For The Quarter Ended2 Property Operator Current Stream/ Royalty Interest1 Metal(s) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Stream: Mount Milligan Centerra 35% of payable gold Gold 15,500 oz 13,900 oz 16,700 oz 19,300 oz 16,100 oz 18.75% of payable copper Copper 4.0 Mlb 3.6 Mlb 2.7 Mlb 4.4 Mlb 4.4 Mlb Pueblo Viejo Barrick (60%) 7.5% of Barrick's interest in payable gold Gold 7,100 oz 8,600 oz 9,200 oz 9,800 oz 10,500 oz 75% of Barrick's interest in payable silver3 Silver 274,500 oz 316,000 oz 396,500 oz 386,500 oz 247,500 oz Andacollo Teck 100% of payable gold Gold 6,300 oz 8,400 oz 9,100 oz 6,500 oz 15,400 oz Wassa Chifeng Jilong Gold 10.5% of payable gold Gold 4,400 oz 3,900 oz 4,300 oz 4,500 oz 4,000 oz Khoemacau Khoemacau Copper Mining 100% of payable silver Silver 221,800 oz 102,700 oz 214,600 oz 4,500 oz - oz Royalty: Peñasquito Newmont Corporation 2.0% NSR Gold 130,600 oz 133,400 oz 179,100 oz 170,400 oz 179,800 oz Silver 8.1 Moz 7.7 Moz 8.3 Moz 7.8 Moz 7.6 Moz Lead 35.0 Mlb 41.9 Mlb 39.4 Mlb 42.0 Mlb 41.8 Mlb Zinc 84.9 Mlb 120.1 Mlb 114.0 Mlb 98.3 Mlb 101.7 Mlb Cortez Nevada Gold Mines LLC GSR1, GSR2, GSR3, NVR14, NVR1C4 Gold 52,000 oz 102,000 oz 120,000 oz 106,300 oz 89,800 oz 1. Refer to Part I, Item 2, of the Company's Transition Report on Form 10-K for a full description of the Company's stream and royalty interests. 2. Reported production relates to the amount of metal sales subject to our stream and royalty interests for the stated periods and may differ from the operators' public reporting. 3. The Pueblo Viejo silver stream is determined based on a fixed metallurgical recovery of 70% of silver in mill feed. 4. Production includes applicable royalty deductions.

Operator's Estimated and Actual Production Calendar Year 2022 Operator's Production Calendar Year 2022 Operator's Production Estimate(1) Actual(2) Stream/Royalty Gold (oz) Silver (oz) Base Metals (lb) Gold (oz) Silver (oz) Base Metals (lb) Stream: Andacollo(3) 36,000 12,200 Mount Milligan(4) 190,000 - 210,000 39,100 Copper 70 - 80 M 20.6 M Pueblo Viejo(5) 400,000 - 440,000 N/A 209,000 N/A Wassa(6) 155,000 - 170,000 77,400 Khoemacau(7) N/A 0.5 M Royalty: Cortez(8) 280,000 154,000 Peñasquito(9) 475,000 29 M 258,000 15.8 M Lead 150 M 79 M Zinc 350 M 208 M 1. Production estimates received from the operators are for calendar 2022. There can be no assurance that production estimates received from the operators will be achieved. Please also refer to our cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements, as well as the Risk Factors identified in Part I, Item 1A, of the Company's Transition Report for information regarding factors that could affect actual results. 2. Actual production figures shown are from the operators and cover the period January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, unless otherwise noted in footnotes to this table. Such amounts may differ from Royal Gold's reported revenue and production and is not reduced to show the production attributable to the Company's interests. 3. The actual production figure shown for Andacollo is contained gold in concentrate. 4. The estimated production figures shown for Mount Milligan are payable gold and copper in concentrate. The actual production figure is for the period January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022. 5. The estimated and actual production figures shown for Pueblo Viejo are payable gold in doré and represent the 60% interest in Pueblo Viejo held by Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick"). Barrick did not provide estimated or actual silver production. 6. The estimated and actual production figures shown for Wassa are payable gold in doré poured in the period. 7. The estimated production figure for Khoemacau is not available through the ramp-up period, which the operator expects to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022. 8. The estimated and actual production figures for Cortez represent the areas subject to Royal Gold's royalty interests. 9. The estimated and actual gold and silver production figures shown for Peñasquito are payable gold and silver in concentrate and doré. The estimated and actual lead and zinc production figures shown are payable lead and zinc in concentrate.

Stream Summary Three Months Ended Three Months Ended As of As of June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Gold Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Inventory (oz) Inventory (oz) Mount Milligan 23,800 15,500 20,800 16,100 8,500 4,100 Andacollo 9,900 6,300 11,300 15,400 3,600 2,200 Pueblo Viejo 8,600 7,100 9,800 11,100 8,600 8,600 Wassa 3,500 4,400 3,600 4,000 1,400 1,600 Other 6,900 6,900 3,800 4,000 1,900 2,200 Total 52,700 40,200 49,300 50,600 24,000 18,700 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended As of As of June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Silver Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Inventory (oz) Inventory (oz) Pueblo Viejo 307,000 274,500 386,500 247,500 307,100 316,000 Khoemacau 247,000 221,800 - - 79,600 42,000 Other 55,200 53,700 98,600 72,000 16,400 34,300 Total 609,200 550,000 485,100 319,500 403,100 392,300 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended As of As of June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Copper Stream Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Inventory (Mlb) Inventory (Mlb) Mount Milligan 4.0 4.0 4.2 3.4 - 0.9

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Gold Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Mount Milligan 33,800 29,400 33,000 25,400 Andacollo 16,000 14,700 22,000 22,500 Pueblo Viejo 15,700 15,600 20,900 21,600 Wassa 8,000 8,300 8,000 8,700 Other 13,500 13,700 8,300 8,200 Total 87,000 81,700 92,200 86,400 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Silver Stream Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Purchases (oz) Sales (oz) Pueblo Viejo 581,600 590,500 634,000 665,600 Khoemacau 362,100 221,800 - - Other 106,300 226,900 170,800 138,300 Total 1,050,000 1,039,200 804,800 803,900 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Copper Stream Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Purchases (Mlb) Sales (Mlb) Mount Milligan 6.7 7.6 8.6 7.8

ROYAL GOLD, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands except share data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 280,617 $ 143,551 Royalty receivables 36,868 54,088 Income tax receivable 7,712 4,915 Stream inventory 13,172 11,607 Prepaid expenses and other 1,971 1,835 Total current assets 340,340 215,996 Stream and royalty interests, net 2,389,864 2,443,752 Other assets 122,842 97,284 Total assets $ 2,853,046 $ 2,757,032 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 7,067 $ 6,475 Dividends payable 22,984 22,966 Income tax payable 24,047 19,070 Other current liabilities 9,915 12,917 Total current liabilities 64,013 61,428 Deferred tax liabilities 86,206 87,705 Other liabilities 6,169 6,688 Total liabilities 156,388 155,821 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; and 0 shares issued - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; and 65,569,687 and 65,564,364 shares outstanding, respectively 656 656 Additional paid-in capital 2,210,809 2,206,159 Accumulated earnings 472,764 381,929 Total Royal Gold stockholders' equity 2,684,229 2,588,744 Non-controlling interests 12,429 12,467 Total equity 2,696,658 2,601,211 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,853,046 $ 2,757,032

ROYAL GOLD, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited, in thousands except for per share data) For The Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenue $ 146,441 $ 168,027 $ 308,796 $ 310,616 Costs and expenses Cost of sales (excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization) 23,810 24,668 46,450 46,137 General and administrative 9,312 7,212 18,243 14,143 Production taxes 1,425 2,152 3,646 3,987 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43,989 48,028 91,976 89,324 Total costs and expenses 78,536 82,060 160,315 153,591 Operating income 67,905 85,967 148,481 157,025 Fair value changes in equity securities (2,191 ) 1,957 (1,577 ) 3,859 Interest and other income 1,118 676 2,093 1,409 Interest and other expense (1,398 ) (1,145 ) (2,296 ) (2,965 ) Income before income taxes 65,434 87,455 146,701 159,328 Income tax benefit (expense) 5,911 (5,536 ) (9,393 ) (23,214 ) Net income and comprehensive income 71,345 81,919 137,308 136,114 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (205 ) (242 ) (492 ) (409 ) Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders $ 71,140 $ 81,677 $ 136,816 $ 135,705 Net income per share attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders: Basic earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 1.24 $ 2.08 $ 2.07 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 65,569,190 65,550,682 65,567,621 65,550,542 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.08 $ 1.24 $ 2.08 $ 2.07 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 65,678,320 65,636,964 65,661,653 65,629,284 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 0.70 $ 0.60

ROYAL GOLD, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income and comprehensive income $ 71,345 $ 81,919 $ 137,308 $ 136,114 Adjustments to reconcile net income and comprehensive income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43,989 48,028 91,977 89,324 Non-cash employee stock compensation expense 2,418 1,493 4,542 2,837 Fair value changes in equity securities 2,191 (1,957 ) 1,577 (3,859 ) Deferred tax (benefit) expense (28,802 ) 9,506 (28,114 ) 8,861 Other 246 287 491 572 Changes in assets and liabilities: Royalty receivables 16,651 (1,814 ) 17,220 (2,925 ) Stream inventory (4,682 ) (3,194 ) (1,564 ) (3,785 ) Income tax receivable (3,315 ) 10,150 (2,797 ) 4,419 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,950 (680 ) (1,359 ) (582 ) Accounts payable 800 1,993 592 3,786 Income tax payable 15,886 (11,181 ) 4,976 (8,839 ) Uncertain tax positions - (12,048 ) - (12,358 ) Other liabilities (2,481 ) (1,650 ) (3,520 ) (479 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120,195 $ 120,853 $ 221,329 $ 213,086 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of stream and royalty interests (41 ) (85,659 ) (37,841 ) (119,315 ) Khoemacau subordinated debt facility - (18,000 ) - (18,000 ) Proceeds from sale of equity securities - 8,651 - 8,651 Other (24 ) (90 ) (36 ) (177 ) Net used in investing activities $ (65 ) $ (95,098 ) $ (37,877 ) $ (128,841 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt - (150,000 ) - (200,000 ) Net payments from issuance of common stock (33 ) (40 ) 108 (50 ) Common stock dividends (22,975 ) (19,682 ) (45,953 ) (39,364 ) Other (212 ) (377 ) (541 ) (774 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (23,220 ) $ (170,099 ) $ (46,386 ) $ (240,188 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents 96,909 (144,344 ) 137,066 (155,943 ) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 183,707 370,260 143,551 381,859 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 280,617 $ 225,916 $ 280,617 $ 225,916

Schedule A - Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Certain Other Measures

Overview of non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We have provided below reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of our business. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to compare period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning and forecasting for future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in our industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions. The adjustments made to calculate our non-GAAP financial measures are subjective and involve significant management judgement. Non-GAAP financial measures used by management in this report or elsewhere include the following:

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net income adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be useful because the measure reflects our operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operations. Net debt (or net cash) is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as debt (excluding debt issuance costs) as of a date minus cash and equivalents for that same date. Net debt (or net cash) to trailing twelve months (TTM) adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net debt (or net cash) as of a date divided by the TTM adjusted EBITDA (as defined above) ending on that date. We believe that these measures are important to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. Cash and equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce our debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt (or net cash) is that it subtracts cash and equivalents and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. We believe that investors may find these measures useful to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated by the Company as net income and net income per share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliations below. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of our operating results excluding items that we believe are not indicative of our fundamental ongoing operations. The tax effect of adjustments is computed by applying the statutory tax rate in the applicable jurisdictions to the income or expense items that are adjusted in the period presented. If a valuation allowance exists, the rate applied is zero. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as net cash provided by operating activities for a period minus acquisition of stream and royalty interests for that same period. We believe that free cash flow represents an additional way of viewing liquidity as it is adjusted for contractual investments made during such period. Free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. We believe it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our consolidated statements of cash flows. Cash general and administrative expense, or cash G&A, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by the Company as general and administrative expenses for a period minus non-cash employee stock compensation expense for the same period. We believe that cash G&A is useful as an indicator of overhead efficiency without regard to non-cash expenses associated with employee stock compensation.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP measures Adjusted EBITDA, net cash, and net cash to TTM adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 Net income and comprehensive income $ 71,345 $ 81,919 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43,989 48,028 Non-cash employee stock compensation 2,418 1,493 Fair value changes in equity securities 2,191 (1,957) Interest and other, net 280 469 Income tax (benefit) expense (5,911) 5,536 Non-controlling interests in operating income of consolidated subsidiaries (205) (242) Adjusted EBITDA $ 114,107 $ 135,246

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (amounts in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 Net income and comprehensive income $ 71,345 $ 65,962 $ 68,362 $ 70,466 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43,989 47,988 49,074 50,611 Non-cash employee stock compensation 2,418 2,124 1,715 1,503 Fair value changes in equity securities 2,191 (613) 1,526 (176) Interest and other, net 280 (77) 88 1,089 Income tax (benefit) expense (5,911) 15,304 13,980 16,028 Non-controlling interests in operating income of consolidated subsidiaries (205) (287) (199) (290) Adjusted EBITDA $ 114,107 $ 130,401 $ 134,546 $ 139,231 TTM adjusted EBITDA $ 518,285 Debt $ - Debt issuance costs 3,918 Cash and equivalents (280,617) Net cash $ (276,699) TTM adjusted EBITDA $ 518,285 Net cash to TTM adjusted EBITDA (0.52)x

Cash G&A: Three Months Ended June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 General and administrative expense $ 9,312 $ 7,212 Non-cash employee stock compensation (2,418) (1,493) Cash G&A $ 6,894 $ 5,719

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (amounts in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 General and administrative expense $ 9,312 $ 8,931 $ 8,034 $ 7,129 Non-cash employee stock compensation (2,418) (2,124) (1,715) (1,503) Cash G&A $ 6,894 $ 6,807 $ 6,319 $ 5,626 TTM cash G&A $ 25,646

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders $ 71,140 $ 81,677 $ 136,816 $ 135,705 Fair value changes in equity securities 2,191 (1,957) 1,577 (3,859) Discrete tax benefits (18,755) (11,488) (18,755) (8,886) Tax effect of adjustments (581) 499 (418) 937 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders 53,995 68,731 $ 119,220 $ 123,895 Net income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders per diluted share $ 1.08 $ 1.24 2.08 2.07 Fair value changes in equity securities 0.03 (0.03) 0.02 (0.06) Discrete tax benefits (0.29) (0.18) (0.29) (0.14) Tax effect of adjustments (0.01) 0.01 (0.01) 0.01 Adjusted net income attributable to Royal Gold common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.81 $ 1.04 $ 1.80 $ 1.89

Free cash flow: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (amounts in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 120,195 $ 120,853 $ 221,329 $ 213,086 Acquisition of stream and royalty interests (41) (85,659) (37,841) (119,315) Free cash flow $ 120,154 $ 35,194 $ 183,488 $ 93,771 Net cash used in investing activities $ (65) $ (95,098) $ (37,877) $ (128,841) Net cash used in financing activities $ (23,220) $ (170,099) $ (46,386) $ (240,188)

Other measures

We use certain other measures in managing and evaluating our business. We believe these measures may provide useful information to investors for analysis of our business. We use these measures to compare period-over-period performance and liquidity on a consistent basis and when planning and forecasting for future periods. We believe these measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in our industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions. Other measures used by management in this report and elsewhere include the following:

Gold equivalent ounces, or GEOs, is calculated by the Company as revenue (in total or by reportable segment) for a period divided by the average gold price for that same period. Depreciation, depletion, and amortization, or DD&A, per GEO is calculated by the Company as depreciation, depletion, and amortization for a period divided by GEOs (as defined above) for that same period. Working capital is calculated by the Company as current assets as of a date minus current liabilities as of that same date. Liquidity is calculated by the Company as working capital plus available capacity under the Company's revolving credit facility. Dividend payout ratio is calculated by the Company as dividends paid during a period divided by net cash provided by operating activities for that same period. Operating margin is calculated by the Company as operating income for a period divided by revenue for that same period. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by the Company as adjusted EBITDA for a period divided by revenue for that same period.

