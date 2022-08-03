Cordoba Minerals Announces Appointment of Dr. Diane Nicolson to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, August 3, 2022 - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CDBMF) (otherwise "Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Diane Nicolson as an independent director to the Board of Directors of Cordoba, effective August 1, 2022.

Dr. Nicolson is an economic geologist who has been active in the international minerals exploration and mining industry for more than 20 years, working globally in both precious and base metals. Dr. Nicolson is currently President and CEO of Amarc Resources Ltd.

As part of her appointment, Dr. Nicolson received 100,000 in equity incentive awards, specifically 25,000 stock options, at an exercise price of $0.53, and 75,000 deferred share units, under the Company's Stock Option Plan and Deferred Share Unit Plan, as approved by disinterested shareholders on June 25, 2021.

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and CEO of Cordoba, said, "Dr. Nicolson's extensive experience in the mining industry, and her background in geology, is a tremendous asset to Cordoba, and we look forward to working with her as we develop our San Matias Project in the Cordoba region of Colombia. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, we welcome Dr. Nicolson to Cordoba."

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba is developing its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold-Silver Project, which includes the Alacran deposit and satellite deposits at Montiel East, Montiel West and Costa Azul, located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

