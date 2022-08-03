Nickel North Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

Vancouver, August 3, 2022 - Nickel North Exploration Corp. (TSXV: NNX) (the "Company" or "Nickel North") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on Friday, July 29, 2022. A total of 63,900,640 common shares, representing 71.03% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting.

All resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed. Dr. Jingbin Wang, Andrew Lee Smith, Dr. Yingting (Tony) Guo and Julie Lemieux were re-elected to the Board of Directors of the Company.

The motion to approve the shares for debt settlements for debts in an aggregate amount of $223,462.50 was passed by disinterested shareholders (excluding votes cast by an associate of SinoTech (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited, Yingting (Tony) Guo and his associates). The motion to approve the settlement of loans from Sinotech (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited in the amount of $1,654,995 by issuance of a convertible debenture was also passed by disinterested shareholders (excluding votes cast by an associate of SinoTech (Hong Kong) Corporation Limited).

About Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration is a Canadian based explorer focused on defining a Ni-Cu-PGE resource at our Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Quebec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The property consists of a 50 km long belt of magmatic Ni-Cu-PGE occurrences covering over 173 km2. The project is located near tidewater. Quebec is a mining friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration is a conscientious corporate citizen, maintains good relations with Communities and Aboriginal people, and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the company, please visit www.nnexploration.com.

