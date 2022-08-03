Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Rochester Expansion Remains On-Track; Full-Year Production Guidance Reaffirmed; Updated Cost Guidance

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today reported second quarter 2022 financial results, including revenue of $204 million and cash flow from operating activities of $23 million. The Company reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $77 million, or $0.28 per share. On an adjusted basis1, Coeur reported EBITDA of $43 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $30 million and net loss from continuing operations of $13 million, or $0.05 per share.

Key Highlights

Reaffirming full-year gold and silver production guidance - Increased gold and silver production during the quarter remains in-line with the Company's expectations, leading Coeur to reaffirm consolidated and site level production guidance for 2022

Strong quarterly production increases at Kensington, Wharf and Rochester - Kensington's gold production increased by 23% versus the first quarter, driven by an all-time quarterly record mill throughput. Wharf's gold production increased by 15% while Rochester's silver and gold production increased by 5% and 37%, respectively

Full-year cost guidance updated - The Company has updated its full-year site level cost guidance to reflect inflationary pressures. Additionally, Coeur has elected to increase its planned exploration investment by approximately $11 million in 2022 due to positive drilling results at the Kensington, Palmarejo and Silvertip assets

Rochester expansion project remains on-track - The ongoing expansion at the Rochester silver and gold operation in Nevada remains on-track for completion in mid-2023. The total estimated project capital remains approximately $600 million as of June 30, 2022. Coeur has committed approximately $523 million of the project capital and has incurred roughly $350 million towards the expansion

Strategic sale of Victoria Gold shares - Coeur announced the sale of 5 million shares of Victoria Gold Corporation ("Victoria Gold") stock for net cash proceeds of approximately $40 million, which were received on July 5, 2022

Appointment of Jeane Hull to Board of Directors - Consistent with the Company's commitment to Board refreshment and best-in-class corporate governance, Jeane Hull has been appointed to Coeur's Board of Directors

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the resilience of Coeur's multi-asset mine portfolio," said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite weaker gold and silver prices, Company-wide revenue increased 8% versus the prior quarter due to higher production levels from our Kensington, Wharf and Rochester operations. With continued expected production growth during the second half of the year, we remain on track to achieve our 2022 production guidance for gold and silver.

"We have also significantly advanced and de-risked the expansion project taking place at our Rochester operation, which is expected to provide a step-change in Coeur's production and cash flow profile once completed and commissioned. The project remains on-track to be completed mid-2023 and the total project cost remains approximately $600 million. The Rochester team completed the installation of pre-screens on the existing crushing circuit on July 22, which is providing the team with important operating experience that will be applied to the expansion project.

"Our balance sheet has been further strengthened by recent initiatives and remains sound with total adjusted liquidity1 of nearly $360 million including recent sales of a portion of our equity investments. Following completion of the Rochester expansion, we expect to de-lever the balance sheet from strong anticipated cash flows as we advance and evaluate opportunities to enhance stockholder value, including a potential future expansion and restart of the high-grade Silvertip asset.

"Given ongoing impressive drilling results at Silvertip and Palmarejo and recent positive results from the upper portions of the main Kensington deposit that suggest strong potential for extended mine life, we plan to invest an additional $11 million to accelerate these priority targets during the second half of the year. We remain committed to investing in brownfield exploration and development as a key element of our strategy and an important driver of future returns."

Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited) (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 Gold Sales $ 146.6 $ 129.5 $ 146.7 $ 147.7 $ 146.2 Silver Sales $ 57.5 $ 59.0 $ 61.2 $ 60.2 $ 68.7 Consolidated Revenue $ 204.1 $ 188.4 $ 207.8 $ 208.0 $ 214.9 Costs Applicable to Sales2 $ 150.7 $ 133.3 $ 136.5 $ 134.3 $ 132.6 General and Administrative Expenses $ 9.3 $ 10.3 $ 9.6 $ 8.7 $ 10.5 Net Income (Loss) $ (77.4 ) $ 7.7 $ (10.7 ) $ (54.8 ) $ 32.1 Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.28 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.13 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 $ (13.1 ) $ (13.8 ) $ (11.6 ) $ (2.9 ) $ (0.8 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 278.0 263.6 254.8 254.7 252.1 EBITDA1 $ (32.8 ) $ 40.4 $ 28.3 $ (14.2 ) $ 84.6 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 43.3 $ 41.5 $ 48.7 $ 48.8 $ 52.7 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ 22.6 $ (6.4 ) $ 35.0 $ 21.8 $ 58.1 Capital Expenditures $ 73.2 $ 69.5 $ 100.9 $ 71.3 $ 78.2 Free Cash Flow1 $ (50.6 ) $ (75.9 ) $ (65.9 ) $ (49.4 ) $ (20.2 ) Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments $ 74.2 $ 73.3 $ 56.7 $ 85.0 $ 124.1 Total Debt4 $ 547.5 $ 485.5 $ 487.5 $ 442.4 $ 414.2 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Gold $ 1,729 $ 1,721 $ 1,652 $ 1,645 $ 1,651 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Silver $ 22.61 $ 24.06 $ 23.17 $ 24.18 $ 26.60 Gold Ounces Produced 83,772 75,409 88,946 87,083 87,275 Silver Ounces Produced 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.5 2.6 Gold Ounces Sold 84,786 75,211 88,930 89,804 88,501 Silver Ounces Sold 2.5 2.5 2.6 2.5 2.6

Financial Results

Second quarter 2022 revenue totaled $204 million compared to $188 million in the prior period and $215 million in the second quarter of 2021. The Company produced 83,772 and 2.5 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively, during the quarter. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 84,786 ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $1,729 and $22.61 per ounce, respectively, compared to $1,721 and $24.06 per ounce in the prior period and $1,651 and $26.60 per ounce in the second quarter of 2021.

Gold and silver sales represented 72% and 28% of quarterly revenue, respectively. The Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 58% of second quarter revenue.

Costs applicable to sales2 increased quarter-over-quarter to $151 million, largely due to inflationary pressures on consumable costs. General and administrative expenses decreased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $9 million.

Coeur invested approximately $13 million ($5 million expensed and $8 million capitalized) in exploration during the quarter, compared to roughly $14 million ($5 million expensed and $8 million capitalized) in the prior period, reflecting lower planned investment across the portfolio following the Company's highest-ever exploration investment in 2021. See the "Operations" and "Exploration" sections for additional detail on the Company's exploration activities.

The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $12 million during the second quarter. Cash income and mining taxes paid during the period totaled approximately $8 million.

Quarterly operating cash flow totaled $23 million compared to $(6) million in the prior period, mainly driven by higher metal sales and favorable changes in working capital. Changes in working capital during the quarter were $(7) million, compared to $(30) million in the prior period.

Capital expenditures increased 5% quarter-over-quarter to $73 million compared to $70 million in the prior period. Expenditures related to the POA 11 expansion project at Rochester totaled $42 million during the quarter compared to $30 million in the first quarter. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately 37% and 63%, respectively, of Coeur's total capital investment during the quarter.

Capital Projects Update

Rochester Expansion

As of June 30, 2022, the total estimated project capital cost remained approximately $600 million. With the commencement of structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation construction work, completion of final major high-voltage electrical contracts and initial commitments for the pre-screen addition to the expanded crusher circuit, the Company has committed approximately $523 million and incurred $350 million of the total estimated project cost through June 30, 2022.

The expansion consists of three major components: (i) a new 300-million-ton leach pad, for which civil work is essentially complete and piping work is near completion; (ii) a Merrill-Crowe process plant, with construction completion scheduled for the first half of 2023; and (iii) a new three-stage crushing circuit, with construction completion scheduled for mid-2023. These scheduled construction completion dates for the project remain unchanged.

Construction of the Merrill-Crowe process plant ramped up during the second quarter, including completion of concrete work, continuation of equipment setting, and the commencement of building and process plant steel pipe rack erection, as well as piping and cable tray installation.

Work on the crusher corridor included (i) continued civil construction in the primary crusher area, (ii) the completion of concrete work, start of steel construction, and setting of conveyor and equipment in the secondary crusher area, (iii) continued advancement of concrete work and start of steel erection in the secondary stockpile reclaim area, (iv) completion of concrete in the tertiary crusher area, and (v) continuation of concrete work in the tertiary reclaim and final product load-out areas. Deliveries of equipment and materials for the project continue to support the overall construction schedule.

The Company also recently advanced detailed engineering on the pre-screens. Equipment procurement and construction contract development is well underway as Coeur continues working to align construction of the pre-screens with the completion of the new crusher. Final cost estimates related to pre-screens are expected in the third quarter.

Silvertip Expansion and Restart

Coeur continues to advance study work to assess the economics of a potential future expansion and restart of its high-grade Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's objective remains to complete an evaluation by year-end of higher throughput scenarios to reduce unit costs and to take advantage of Silvertip's expanding, high-grade resource base.

Ongoing exploration activities continue to generate positive results. Exploration investment in the second quarter totaled approximately $2 million (substantially all capitalized) compared to roughly $2 million (substantially all capitalized) in the prior period.

Up to three core drill rigs were active during the second quarter focused on infill drilling. Two underground rigs drilled at the Southern Silver and Discovery zones, while one surface rig drilled at the Camp Creek zone. During the third quarter, a second surface rig will be added to target infill and expansion drilling at the Camp Creek and Discovery zones while the underground rigs will focus on infill and expansion drilling at the Southern Silver zone along with testing for chimney feeder structures beneath the Discovery zone.

Ongoing carrying costs at Silvertip totaled $5 million in the second quarter, compared to $6 million in the prior period. Capital expenditures related to infill drilling and underground development during the second quarter totaled $6 million compared to $12 million in the prior period. For full-year 2022, capital expenditures are now expected to be approximately $28 - $36 million (previously $18 - $24 million). The revised figures reflect increased underground development and infill drilling.

Liquidity Update

Coeur ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately $319 million, including $74 million of cash and $245 million of available capacity under its $390 million revolving credit facility ("RCF")3. Additionally, Coeur had $99 million of marketable securities at the end of the second quarter.

On June 28, 2022, the Company announced the sale of 5 million shares of Victoria Gold for net proceeds of approximately $40 million, which is not included as part of Coeur's second quarter results due to timing of settlement.

Hedging Update

The Company did not execute any additional hedges during the second quarter. The Company's silver price exposure remains unhedged. An overview of the hedges in place are outlined below:

2022 2023 Gold Ounces Hedged 108,500 112,500 Avg. Forward Price ($/oz) $1,965 $1,982

Mark-to-Market Adjustments

The Company values its strategic investments in equity securities as of the end of each reporting period. The estimated fair values of Coeur's equity investments in Victoria Gold, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and Integra Resources Corp. were $88 million, $8 million and $4 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022 (and does not reflect the sale of Victoria Gold stock that settled subsequent to quarter-end) compared to $141 million, $13 million and $5 million at March 31, 2022, respectively, resulting in a non-cash unrealized loss of approximately $63 million during the second quarter of 2022. This figure is included in "Fair value adjustments, net" on the Company's income statement.

Rochester LCM Adjustment

Coeur reports the carrying value of metal and leach pad inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value, with cost being determined using a weighted average cost method. At the end of the second quarter, the cost of ore on leach pads at Rochester exceeded its net realizable value which resulted in a lower of cost or market ("LCM") adjustment of $10 million (approximately $9 million in costs applicable to sales3 and $1 million of amortization).

Operations

Second quarter 2022 highlights for each of the Company's operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 Tons milled 539,600 565,211 587,615 517,363 517,373 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.054 0.056 0.055 0.050 0.058 Average silver grade (oz/t) 3.95 3.87 3.86 3.86 3.94 Average recovery rate - Au 92.4 % 90.6 % 89.7 % 93.7 % 92.4 % Average recovery rate - Ag 84.2 % 83.0 % 81.3 % 85.5 % 81.9 % Gold ounces produced 27,109 28,931 28,748 24,254 27,595 Silver ounces produced (000's) 1,795 1,813 1,843 1,708 1,667 Gold ounces sold 29,285 28,242 27,706 24,897 30,516 Silver ounces sold (000's) 1,855 1,796 1,813 1,715 1,640 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,507 $ 1,419 $ 1,374 $ 1,335 $ 1,351 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 22.56 $ 23.94 $ 23.26 $ 24.15 $ 26.71 Metal sales $ 86.0 $ 83.1 $ 80.4 $ 74.6 $ 85.0 Costs applicable to sales2 $ 49.1 $ 43.2 $ 38.8 $ 39.0 $ 41.9 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 855 $ 730 $ 653 $ 704 $ 662 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 12.97 $ 12.43 $ 11.25 $ 12.50 $ 13.34 Exploration expense $ 1.7 $ 1.6 $ 2.3 $ 2.8 $ 1.8 Cash flow from operating activities $ 22.3 $ 34.3 $ 32.9 $ 23.2 $ 33.4 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 10.1 $ 13.6 $ 8.3 $ 8.4 $ 9.8 Development capital expenditures $ - $ - $ (0.1 ) $ 0.1 $ - Total capital expenditures $ 10.1 $ 13.6 $ 8.2 $ 8.5 $ 9.8 Free cash flow1 $ 12.2 $ 20.7 $ 24.7 $ 14.7 $ 23.6

Operational

Second quarter gold and silver production totaled 27,109 and 1.8 million ounces, respectively, compared to 28,931 and 1.8 million ounces in the prior period and 27,595 and 1.7 million ounces in the second quarter of 2021

Production during the quarter benefited from higher average gold and silver recoveries, offset by a 5% decrease in mill throughput and lower average gold grade. Higher recoveries in the quarter reflect ongoing blending optimization as well as enhancements in the flotation and solution management processes

Financial

Second quarter adjusted CAS1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis increased 17% and 4% to $855 and $12.97 per ounce, respectively, reflecting the combination of metal sales and average realized prices which impacts the allocation of costs on a co-product basis, as well as higher consumable costs

Capital expenditures decreased 26% quarter-over-quarter to $10 million, reflecting timing of projects, partially offset by continued investment in underground development and infill drilling

Free cash flow1 in the second quarter totaled $12 million compared to $21 million in the prior period, largely driven by higher costs related to inflationary pressures on consumables

Exploration

Exploration investment for the second quarter increased 20% to approximately $4 million ($2 million expensed and $2 million capitalized), compared to roughly $3 million ($2 million expensed and $1 million capitalized) in the prior period

Up to six surface and underground core drill rigs were active during the quarter. Infill drilling focused on specific zones within the Guadalupe deposits while surface rigs targeted the Hidalgo zone (located at the northwest end of the Independencia deposit) which encountered multiple mineralized veins in both the footwall and hanging wall portions, suggesting a potential extension of the ore body, and the Nacion zone (located within the Guadalupe deposit)

Expansion drilling during the quarter continued to focus on the northwest extension of the Hidalgo and La Carmela (located within the Guazapares district and to the east and outside the gold stream area of interest) zones

Coeur expects four drill rigs to be active at Palmarejo in the third quarter of 2022, focused on infill drilling at the Hidalgo and Nacion zones as well as expansion drilling in the northwest Hidalgo and La Carmela zones

Other

Approximately 36% (10,528 ounces) of Palmarejo's gold sales in the second quarter were sold under its gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. The Company anticipates approximately 38% - 42% of Palmarejo's gold sales for 2022 will be sold under the stream agreement

Guidance

Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 100,000 - 110,000 ounces of gold and 6.0 - 7.0 million ounces of silver

CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $825 - $925 per gold ounce (previously $750 - $850 per ounce) and $12.75 - $13.75 per silver ounce (previously $13.50 - $14.50 per ounce). The revised figures largely reflect an anticipated change in the allocation of costs on a co-product basis

Capital expenditures are expected to be $48 - $53 million (previously $50 - 55 million). The revised figure is based on timing of projects in 2022

Rochester, Nevada (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 Ore tons placed 4,236,459 4,377,873 3,823,764 3,427,078 3,195,777 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.35 0.34 0.40 0.43 0.38 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.003 0.003 0.003 0.002 0.003 Silver ounces produced (000's) 689 655 757 739 888 Gold ounces produced 8,319 6,066 6,864 6,051 7,232 Silver ounces sold (000's) 683 638 801 758 912 Gold ounces sold 8,071 5,928 7,386 5,559 7,818 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 22.42 $ 24.00 $ 22.98 $ 24.27 $ 26.38 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,883 $ 1,864 $ 1,797 $ 1,785 $ 1,794 Metal sales $ 30.5 $ 26.4 $ 31.6 $ 28.3 $ 38.1 Costs applicable to sales2 $ 38.0 $ 32.3 $ 37.5 $ 31.7 $ 38.0 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 20.85 $ 22.06 $ 21.76 $ 22.68 $ 26.09 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,763 $ 1,720 $ 1,707 $ 1,665 $ 1,787 Exploration expense $ 1.5 $ 1.9 $ 2.2 $ 2.4 $ 0.9 Cash flow from operating activities $ (9.1 ) $ (19.7 ) $ (12.3 ) $ (9.5 ) $ 4.0 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 4.5 $ 2.3 $ 5.8 $ 2.4 $ 7.3 Development capital expenditures $ 42.5 $ 30.8 $ 48.1 $ 37.7 $ 35.0 Total capital expenditures $ 47.0 $ 33.1 $ 53.9 $ 40.1 $ 42.3 Free cash flow1 $ (56.1 ) $ (52.8 ) $ (66.2 ) $ (49.6 ) $ (38.3 )

Operational

Silver and gold production increased 5% and 37% in the second quarter, respectively, to 0.7 million and 8,319 ounces compared to 0.7 million and 6,066 ounces in the prior period and 0.9 million and 7,232 ounces in the second quarter of 2021. Higher production in the period is largely due to increased placement rates during the first quarter

Tons placed decreased 3% quarter-over-quarter to 4.2 million, due primarily to crusher circuit downtime related to the installation of pre-screens. Placement rates were supplemented by stacking roughly 1.5 million tons of run-of-mine material during the quarter

The Company began installation of pre-screens on the existing crusher corridor on June 23 and commenced commissioning on July 22. Ramp-up of the pilot system as well as optimization of the product size placed under leach is scheduled to take place during the month of August. The experience and knowledge gained from utilizing pre-screens is expected to facilitate the integration of pre-screen technology into the new crusher system flowsheet for POA 11

Financial

Second quarter adjusted CAS1 figures in the table above and highlighted below exclude the impact of an LCM adjustment totaling approximately $9 million related to the net realizable value of metal and leach pad inventory

Second quarter adjusted CAS1 for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $20.85 and $1,763 per ounce, respectively, compared to $22.06 and $1,720 per ounce in the prior period, largely driven by increased fleet maintenance and consumable costs

Capital expenditures increased 42% quarter-over-quarter to $47 million, reflecting increased spending related to the POA 11 expansion project

Free cash flow1 in the second quarter totaled $(56) million compared to $(53) million in the prior period

Exploration

Quarterly exploration investment decreased 22% quarter-over-quarter to approximately $2 million ($2 million expensed and $1 million capitalized)

With the approval of the updated Plan of Operations for West Rochester (composed of Lincoln Hill, Independence Hill and Gold Ridge) received in the prior period, the Company began a resource validation program at Lincoln Hill, which, based on its current resource, contains approximately four times the gold grade compared to Rochester Mine reserves. Two reverse circulation drill rigs and one core drill rig were active during the period. Infill drilling focused within Lincoln Hill while expansion drilling targeted the Rochester and Nevada Packard pits

Coeur plans to have up to two reverse circulation drill rigs active at Rochester during the third quarter of 2022 to finalize the infill program at Lincoln Hill. Additionally, the Company plans to continue the surface mapping and sampling of West Rochester and the Rochester pit, as well as to expand the soil sampling grid covering both areas

Guidance

Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 3.0 - 4.0 million ounces of silver and 35,000 - 43,000 ounces of gold

CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $20.00 - $26.00 per silver ounce (previously $20.75 - $22.75 per ounce) and $1,650 - $1,850 per gold ounce (previously $1,490 - $1,590 per ounce). The revised figures reflect higher anticipated diesel, labor and maintenance costs due to inflationary pressures

Capital expenditures are expected to be $220 - $260 million (unchanged)

Kensington, Alaska (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 Tons milled 175,722 165,968 168,295 160,596 168,311 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.17 0.14 0.21 0.19 0.18 Average recovery rate 91.6 % 95.3 % 93.9 % 93.0 % 92.7 % Gold ounces produced 27,866 22,646 33,516 28,621 28,322 Gold ounces sold 27,666 22,834 33,888 29,902 26,796 Average realized price per gold ounce, gross $ 1,842 $ 1,967 $ 1,790 $ 1,764 $ 1,851 Treatment and refining charges per gold ounce $ 34 $ 37 $ 27 $ 29 $ 30 Average realized price per gold ounce, net $ 1,808 $ 1,930 $ 1,763 $ 1,735 $ 1,821 Metal sales $ 50.3 $ 44.3 $ 59.8 $ 51.9 $ 48.8 Costs applicable to sales2 $ 39.3 $ 36.9 $ 37.9 $ 34.6 $ 29.2 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,399 $ 1,610 $ 1,111 $ 1,150 $ 1,088 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ (0.1 ) $ 10.1 $ 7.4 $ (7.4 ) $ 7.9 Exploration expense $ 1.2 $ 0.4 $ 1.6 $ 2.7 $ 1.3 Cash flow from operating activities $ 10.7 $ 10.9 $ 26.8 $ 13.6 $ 19.4 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 8.8 $ 7.9 $ 8.0 $ 6.3 $ 6.0 Development capital expenditures $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total capital expenditures $ 8.8 $ 7.9 $ 8.0 $ 6.3 $ 6.0 Free cash flow1 $ 1.9 $ 3.0 $ 18.8 $ 7.3 $ 13.4

Operational

Gold production increased 23% in the second quarter to 27,866 ounces compared to 22,646 ounces in the prior period and 28,322 ounces in the second quarter of 2021

Higher production during the period was driven by an increase in mill throughput - a quarterly record high - due to improved efficiencies at the mill as well as higher average gold grade quarter-over-quarter, partially offset by lower average gold recoveries

Financial

Second quarter adjusted CAS1 totaled $1,399 per ounce compared to $1,610 per ounce in the prior period reflecting improved metal sales, partially offset by higher consumable costs and employee-related expenses

Capital expenditures increased quarter-over-quarter to $9 million due to planned investment in underground development and infill drilling

Free cash flow1 in the second quarter totaled $2 million compared to $3 million in the prior period largely driven by an increase in metal sales, offset by higher capital expenditures

Exploration

Exploration investment in the quarter totaled approximately $3 million ($1 million expensed and $2 million capitalized), compared to $2 million (substantially all capitalized) in the prior period

Three underground drill rigs and one surface core rig were active during the quarter. Two drills focused on infill drilling at Elmira, Eureka, Kensington Zone 30 and Jualin, while one surface drill rig targeted expansion drilling at Kensington main and Jennifer as well as scout drilling in the Valentine/Fremming area

Infill drilling at the Kensington Zone 30 and Elmira structures continues to intercept zones of consistent widths and grades with the potential to extend mine life

In the third quarter of 2022, three underground drill rigs are expected to focus on infill drilling at multiple zones of the Kensington vein system, expansion drilling at Elmira, Johnson and Kensington Zone 10, as well as surface scout drilling in Valentine/Fremming and Comet areas

Guidance

Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 110,000 - 120,000 ounces of gold

CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $1,300 - $1,400 per gold ounce (previously $1,150 - $1,250 per ounce). The revised figures reflect higher anticipated diesel, labor and maintenance costs due to inflationary pressures

Capital expenditures are expected to be $30 - $35 million (previously $27 - $34 million). The revised figures reflect increased infill drilling and underground development

Wharf, South Dakota (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 Ore tons placed 1,050,215 1,127,569 1,074,189 1,489,169 1,025,481 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.015 0.025 0.022 0.025 0.032 Gold ounces produced 20,478 17,766 19,818 28,157 24,126 Silver ounces produced (000's) 12 12 15 16 33 Gold ounces sold 19,764 18,207 19,950 29,446 23,371 Silver ounces sold (000's) 6 16 11 18 31 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,886 $ 1,882 $ 1,799 $ 1,789 $ 1,801 Metal sales $ 37.4 $ 34.7 $ 36.2 $ 53.1 $ 42.9 Costs applicable to sales2 $ 24.4 $ 20.9 $ 22.4 $ 29.1 $ 23.4 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,233 $ 1,118 $ 1,104 $ 971 $ 963 Exploration expense $ - $ - $ (0.1 ) $ - $ 0.1 Cash flow from operating activities $ 10.3 $ 5.5 $ 8.4 $ 24.9 $ 17.3 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 0.3 $ 0.2 $ 3.0 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 Development capital expenditures $ 0.2 $ 1.2 $ 1.2 $ 0.7 $ 1.1 Total capital expenditures $ 0.5 $ 1.4 $ 4.2 $ 1.0 $ 1.4 Free cash flow1 $ 9.8 $ 4.1 $ 4.2 $ 23.9 $ 15.9

Operational

Gold production increased 15% quarter-over-quarter to 20,478 ounces, largely driven by the timing of ounces placed on the leach pads due to higher grade ore placed in the first quarter. Year-over-year production decreased 15%

Financial

Adjusted CAS1 on a by-product basis increased 10% quarter-over-quarter to $1,233 per ounce, largely driven by increased consumable costs, partially offset by improved metal sales

Capital expenditures in the second quarter totaled $1 million compared to $1 million in the prior period, primarily related to timing of capital projects

Free cash flow1 more than doubled quarter-over-quarter to $10 million, reflecting higher metal sales and a decrease in capital expenditures

Exploration

Exploration investment decreased quarter-over-quarter as the infill program was completed in the first quarter, which focused on resource conversion at the Portland Ridge - Boston claim group (located on the southern edge of the operation) and Flossie (located west of Portland Ridge) areas. No additional exploration activities are planned for the remainder of the year

Guidance

Full-year 2022 production is expected to be 70,000 - 80,000 ounces

CAS1 in 2022 are expected to be $1,250 - $1,350 per gold ounce (previously $1,225 - $1,325). The revised figures reflect higher anticipated diesel costs due to inflationary pressures

Capital expenditures are expected to be $2 - $5 million (unchanged)

Exploration

Coeur had 16 active rigs across all sites during the second quarter, for a total investment of approximately $13 million ($5 million expensed and $8 million capitalized), compared to roughly $14 million ($5 million expensed and $8 million capitalized) in the prior period. The decrease in drilling activity was largely driven by lower planned investment across the portfolio.

One reverse circulation and one core drill rig were active at the Crown exploration property in southern Nevada during the quarter, primarily focused on the C-Horst and Daisy deposits in the Crown area and the Goldspar target near Sterling. Results from those targets were encouraging and ongoing geological review indicates resource expansion upside potential at these deposits.

Additionally, an amended permit to expand the C-Horst discovery footprint is expected to be received during the third quarter. The new permit is expected to allow Coeur to test multiple targets at the Pipeline Gulch and Tates Wash areas (both located between C-Horst and SNA) where indicators from surface geology, geochemistry and geophysics are similar to C-Horst.

The Company now expects to invest $47 - $57 million in exploration in 2022 (previously $36 - $46 million), including $25 - $30 million (previously $18 - $23 million) and $22 - $27 million (previously $18 - $23 million) of expensed and capitalized drilling, respectively. The increase in exploration investment reflects additional planned expansion and infill drilling at Silvertip, Palmarejo and Kensington.

2022 Guidance

Production during the second quarter was in-line with Coeur's expectations, leading the Company to reaffirm 2022 production guidance. Updated cost guidance reflects industry-wide inflationary pressures on consumables.

2022 Production Guidance Gold Silver (oz) (K oz) Palmarejo 100,000 - 110,000 6,000 - 7,000 Rochester 35,000 - 43,000 3,000 - 4,000 Kensington 110,000 - 120,000 - Wharf 70,000 - 80,000 - Total 315,000 - 353,000 9,000 - 11,000

2022 Costs Applicable to Sales Guidance Previous Updated Gold Silver Gold Silver ($/oz) ($/oz) ($/oz) ($/oz) Palmarejo (co-product) $750 - $850 $13.50 - $14.50 $825 - $925 $12.75 - $13.75 Rochester (co-product) $1,490 - $1,590 $20.75 - $22.75 $1,650 - $1,850 $20.00 - $26.00 Kensington $1,150 - $1,250 $1,300 - $1,400 - Wharf (by-product) $1,225 - $1,325 $1,250 - $1,350 -

2022 Capital, Exploration and G&A Guidance Previous Updated ($M) ($M) Capital Expenditures, Sustaining $115 - $140 $110 - $135 Capital Expenditures, Development $205 - $250 $220 - $260 Exploration, Expensed $18 - $23 $25 - $30 Exploration, Capitalized $18 - $23 $22 - $27 General & Administrative Expenses $42 - $46 $42 - $46 Note: The Company's previous guidance figures assume estimated prices of $1,800/oz gold and $24.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.25 and MXN of 20.00. The Company's updated guidance figures assume estimated prices of $1,800/oz gold and $22.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.25 and MXN of 20.00. Guidance figures exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges.

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Cautionary Statements

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under S-K 1300, namely our Director, Technical Services, Christopher Pascoe. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov.

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this news release have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under S-K 1300, namely our Director, Technical Services, Christopher Pascoe. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov.

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) or pound (zinc or lead). We believe that these adjusted measures provide meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) and pound (zinc and lead) are important measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance. For additional explanation regarding our use of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Notes

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) are non-GAAP measures. Please see tables in the Appendix for the reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus availability under the Company's RCF. Adjusted liquidity is defined as liquidity plus the proceeds of the sale of Victoria Gold shares which settled subsequent to quarter end. Please see tables in Appendix for the calculation of consolidated free cash flow, liquidity and adjusted liquidity. Excludes amortization. As of June 30, 2022, Coeur had $30 million in outstanding letters of credit and $115 million in outstanding borrowings under its RCF. Includes capital leases. Net of debt issuance costs and premium received.

Average Spot Prices 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 1,871 $ 1,877 $ 1,795 $ 1,781 $ 1,816 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 22.60 $ 24.00 $ 23.33 $ 23.65 $ 26.69 Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound $ 1.77 $ 1.70 $ 1.52 $ 1.37 $ 1.32 Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound $ 0.99 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 $ 1.06 $ 0.97

Coeur Mining, Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS In thousands, except share data CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,159 $ 56,664 Receivables 32,453 32,417 Inventory 54,845 51,281 Ore on leach pads 96,589 81,128 Equity securities 87,539 - Prepaid expenses and other 34,045 13,847 Assets held for sale - 54,240 379,630 289,577 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 357,444 319,967 Mining properties, net 971,047 852,799 Ore on leach pads 63,496 73,495 Restricted assets 8,484 9,138 Equity securities 11,545 132,197 Receivables 8,608 - Other 60,078 57,249 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,860,332 $ 1,734,422 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 121,238 $ 103,901 Accrued liabilities and other 88,334 87,946 Debt 28,670 29,821 Reclamation 2,853 2,931 Liabilities held for sale - 11,269 241,095 235,868 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt 518,830 457,680 Reclamation 183,549 178,957 Deferred tax liabilities 25,350 21,969 Other long-term liabilities 34,327 39,686 762,056 698,292 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 280,805,378 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 256,919,803 at December 31, 2021 2,808 2,569 Additional paid-in capital 3,837,023 3,738,347 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 26,544 (1,212 ) Accumulated deficit (3,009,194 ) (2,939,442 ) 857,181 800,262 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,860,332 $ 1,734,422

Coeur Mining, Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 In thousands, except share data Revenue $ 204,123 $ 214,858 $ 392,527 $ 416,975 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs applicable to sales(1) 150,679 132,595 283,946 240,742 Amortization 27,965 31,973 54,398 61,910 General and administrative 9,287 10,467 19,559 22,021 Exploration 5,279 12,446 10,697 22,112 Pre-development, reclamation, and other 9,178 12,738 20,590 26,450 Total costs and expenses 202,388 200,219 389,190 373,235 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Loss on debt extinguishment - - - (9,173 ) Fair value adjustments, net (62,810 ) 37,239 (52,205 ) 33,440 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (5,170 ) (5,093 ) (9,738 ) (10,003 ) Other, net 313 701 2,050 4,328 Total other income (expense), net (67,667 ) 32,847 (59,893 ) 18,592 Income (loss) before income and mining taxes (65,932 ) 47,486 (56,556 ) 62,332 Income and mining tax (expense) benefit (11,502 ) (15,340 ) (13,196 ) (28,126 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (77,434 ) $ 32,146 $ (69,752 ) $ 34,206 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Change in fair value of derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedges 34,245 (2,982 ) 29,027 24,376 Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on cash flow hedges (1,731 ) (3,061 ) (1,271 ) (5,783 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 32,514 (6,043 ) 27,756 18,593 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (44,920 ) $ 26,103 $ (41,996 ) $ 52,799 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.14 Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.14 (1) Excludes amortization.

Coeur Mining, Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 In thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (77,434 ) $ 32,146 $ (69,752 ) $ 34,206 Adjustments: Amortization 27,965 31,973 54,398 61,910 Accretion 3,529 2,965 6,992 5,870 Deferred taxes 704 5,100 (7,558 ) 5,224 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 9,173 Fair value adjustments, net 62,810 (37,239 ) 49,066 (33,440 ) Stock-based compensation 2,347 3,256 4,614 7,512 Write-downs 9,219 - 16,814 - Deferred revenue recognition (241 ) (7,255 ) (556 ) (15,601 ) Other 874 496 (466 ) (1,832 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (4,882 ) 961 4,218 1,960 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,523 1,328 3,014 673 Inventory and ore on leach pads (11,263 ) 3,259 (28,935 ) (14,227 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,493 21,069 (15,632 ) (7,728 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 22,644 58,059 16,217 53,700 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (73,156 ) (78,223 ) (142,658 ) (137,647 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 630 968 16,001 5,556 Purchase of investments - (876 ) - (876 ) Other (10 ) (13 ) (21 ) (30 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (72,536 ) (78,144 ) (126,678 ) (132,062 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of common stock (62 ) - 98,335 - Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs 70,000 - 155,000 367,493 Payments on debt, finance leases, and associated costs (19,037 ) (9,611 ) (122,304 ) (253,578 ) Other (160 ) (233 ) (3,563 ) (4,158 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 50,741 (9,844 ) 127,468 109,757 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13 ) (56 ) 259 (107 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 836 (29,985 ) 17,266 31,288 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 74,719 155,443 58,289 94,170 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 75,555 $ 125,458 $ 75,555 $ 125,458

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) LTM 2Q

2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 Net income (loss) $ (135,280 ) $ (77,434 ) $ 7,682 $ (10,760 ) $ (54,768 ) $ 32,146 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 16,186 5,170 4,568 3,211 3,237 5,093 Income tax provision (benefit) 20,028 11,502 1,694 432 6,400 15,340 Amortization 120,803 27,965 26,433 35,443 30,962 31,973 EBITDA 21,737 (32,797 ) 40,377 28,326 (14,169 ) 84,552 Fair value adjustments, net 86,188 62,810 (10,605 ) 7,543 26,440 (37,239 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 2,573 507 559 479 1,028 499 Asset retirement obligation accretion 13,110 3,529 3,463 3,091 3,027 2,965 Inventory adjustments and write-downs 12,045 9,763 8,592 8,109 5,790 267 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities (1,889 ) (621 ) (1,831 ) 471 92 (621 ) Value-added tax write-off 25,982 - - - 25,982 - COVID-19 costs 2,588 318 972 681 617 2,315 Interest income on notes receivables (179 ) (179 ) - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 162,155 $ 43,330 $ 41,527 $ 48,700 $ 48,807 $ 52,738 Revenue $ 808,380 $ 204,123 $ 188,404 $ 207,884 $ 207,969 $ 214,858 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20 % 21 % 22 % 23 % 23 % 25 %

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 Net income (loss) $ (77,434 ) $ 7,682 $ (10,760 ) $ (54,768 ) $ 32,146 Fair value adjustments, net 62,811 (10,605 ) 7,543 26,440 (37,239 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 513 990 146 388 1,503 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities (621 ) (1,831 ) 471 92 (621 ) Value-added tax write-off - - - 25,982 - Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - - COVID-19 costs 318 972 681 617 2,315 Interest income on notes receivables (179 ) - - - - Tax effect of adjustments 1,488 (10,990 ) (9,696 ) (1,630 ) 1,056 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (13,104 ) $ (13,782 ) $ (11,615 ) $ (2,879 ) $ (840 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00

Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 Cash flow from operations $ 22,644 $ (6,427 ) $ 34,936 $ 21,846 $ 58,059 Capital expenditures 73,156 69,502 100,868 71,266 78,223 Free cash flow $ (50,512 ) $ (75,929 ) $ (65,932 ) $ (49,420 ) $ (20,164 )

Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Before Changes in Working Capital Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 4Q 2021 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 22,644 $ (6,427 ) $ 34,936 $ 21,846 $ 58,059 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 4,882 (9,100 ) 1,999 944 (961 ) Prepaid expenses and other (3,523 ) 509 104 80 (1,328 ) Inventories 11,263 17,672 9,581 3,820 (3,259 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,493 ) 21,125 (8,831 ) 8,114 (21,069 ) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital $ 29,773 $ 23,779 $ 37,789 $ 34,804 $ 31,442

Total Adjusted Liquidity (Dollars in thousands) 2Q 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,159 Available capacity under the RCF 244,500 Total liquidity 318,659 Proceeds from sale equity securities settled in subsequent quarter 40,500 Total adjusted liquidity $ 359,159

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 58,800 $ 42,914 $ 48,680 $ 26,600 $ 1,259 $ 178,253 Amortization (9,737 ) (4,961 ) (9,369 ) (2,248 ) (1,259 ) (27,574 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 49,063 $ 37,953 $ 39,311 $ 24,352 $ - $ 150,679 Inventory Adjustments 45 (9,490 ) (362 ) 147 - (9,660 ) By-product credit - - (233 ) (124 ) - (357 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 49,108 $ 28,463 $ 38,716 $ 24,375 $ - $ 140,662 Metal Sales Gold ounces 29,285 8,071 27,666 19,764 - 84,786 Silver ounces 1,854,695 682,677 - 5,828 - 2,543,200 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 51 % 50 % 100 % 100 % Silver 49 % 50 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 855 $ 1,763 $ 1,399 $ 1,233 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.97 $ 20.85 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 52,611 $ 36,985 $ 45,532 $ 22,918 $ 1,259 $ 159,305 Amortization (9,386 ) (4,710 ) (8,622 ) (2,061 ) (1,259 ) (26,038 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 43,225 $ 32,275 $ 36,910 $ 20,857 $ - $ 133,267 Inventory Adjustments (303 ) (8,001 ) 92 (106 ) - (8,318 ) By-product credit - - (245 ) (392 ) - (637 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 42,922 $ 24,274 $ 36,757 $ 20,359 $ - $ 124,312 Metal Sales Gold ounces 28,242 5,928 22,834 18,207 75,211 Silver ounces 1,796,028 638,116 - 16,138 - 2,450,282 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 48 % 42 % 100 % 100 % Silver 52 % 58 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 730 $ 1,720 $ 1,610 $ 1,118 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.43 $ 22.06 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 48,719 $ 42,939 $ 53,884 $ 24,735 $ 1,268 $ 171,545 Amortization (9,985 ) (5,433 ) (15,992 ) (2,411 ) (1,268 ) (35,089 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 38,734 $ 37,506 $ 37,892 $ 22,324 $ - $ 136,456 Inventory Adjustments (242 ) (7,483 ) (118 ) (53 ) - (7,896 ) By-product credit - - (123 ) (241 ) - (364 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 38,492 $ 30,023 $ 37,651 $ 22,030 $ - $ 128,196 Metal Sales Gold ounces 27,706 7,385 33,889 19,950 - 88,930 Silver ounces 1,813,884 800,195 - 2,614,079 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 47 % 42 % 100 % 100 % Silver 53 % 58 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 653 $ 1,707 $ 1,111 $ 1,104 Silver ($/oz) $ 11.25 $ 21.76 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 47,763 $ 36,340 $ 47,362 $ 32,237 $ 1,258 $ 164,960 Amortization (8,747 ) (4,671 ) (12,786 ) (3,158 ) (1,258 ) (30,620 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 39,016 $ 31,669 $ 34,576 $ 29,079 $ - $ 134,340 Inventory Adjustments (57 ) (5,217 ) (186 ) (61 ) - (5,521 ) By-product credit - - - (428 ) - (428 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 38,959 $ 26,452 $ 34,390 $ 28,590 $ - $ 128,391 Metal Sales Gold ounces 24,897 5,559 29,902 29,446 - 89,804 Silver ounces 1,714,617 758,214 - 18,172 - 2,491,003 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 45 % 35 % 100 % 100 % Silver 55 % 65 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 704 $ 1,665 $ 1,150 $ 971 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.50 $ 22.68 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 50,189 $ 44,537 $ 41,913 $ 26,437 $ 1,185 $ 164,261 Amortization (8,271 ) (6,506 ) (12,710 ) (2,994 ) (1,185 ) (31,666 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 41,918 $ 38,031 $ 29,203 $ 23,443 $ - $ 132,595 Inventory Adjustments 155 (272 ) (57 ) (91 ) - (265 ) By-product credit - - - (839 ) - (839 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 42,073 $ 37,759 $ 29,146 $ 22,513 $ - $ 131,491 Metal Sales Gold ounces 30,516 7,818 26,796 23,371 - 88,501 Silver ounces 1,639,620 911,861 - 31,421 - 2,582,902 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 48 % 37 % 100 % 100 % Silver 52 % 63 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 662 $ 1,787 $ 1,088 $ 963 Silver ($/oz) $ 13.34 $ 26.09 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for 2022 Guidance In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 219,862 $ 165,031 $ 191,055 $ 109,179 Amortization (35,687 ) (22,218 ) (39,051 ) (7,811 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 184,175 $ 142,813 $ 152,004 $ 101,368 By-product credit - - - (745 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 184,175 $ 142,813 $ 152,004 $ 100,623 Metal Sales Gold ounces 107,034 37,072 113,890 78,757 Silver ounces 6,831,642 3,257,498 32,199 Revenue Split Gold 51 % 47 % 100 % 100 % Silver 49 % 53 % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $825 - $925 $1,650 - $1,850 $1,300 - $1,400 $1,250 - $1,350 Silver ($/oz) $12.75 - $13.75 $20.00 - $26.00

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Previous 2022 Guidance In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 211,800 $ 148,540 $ 185,494 $ 106,175 Amortization (34,183 ) (20,094 ) (48,763 ) (8,378 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 177,617 $ 128,446 $ 136,731 $ 97,797 By-product credit - - - (1,802 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 177,617 $ 128,446 $ 136,731 $ 95,995 Metal Sales Gold ounces 105,255 38,912 116,502 75,261 Silver ounces 6,501,289 3,405,155 75,093 Revenue Split Gold 49 % 46 % 100 % 100 % Silver 51 % 54 % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $750 - $850 $1,490 - $1,590 $1,150 - $1,250 $1,225 - $1,325 Silver ($/oz) $13.50 - $14.50 $20.75 - $22.75

