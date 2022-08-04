Stuhini Announces August 9th Webinar Day

VANCOUVER, BC , Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stuhini") (TSXV: STU) (OTCPK: STXPF) is pleased to announce that the Company's President and CEO, David O'Brien will be hosting an upcoming webinar day (the "Webinar") in connection with the Company's most recently announced $1,500,000 private placement financing (see news release dated August 2, 2022).

The Webinar will allow Stuhini shareholders and interested investors to view an interactive live investor presentation, followed by a Q&A session. A copy of the Company's most recent investor presentation can be found on the Company's website at www.stuhini.com.

Three different time slots have been chosen to make the Webinar convenient to attend for investors and all other interested parties located in different time zones.

Time slots available to view the Webinar are:

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:00 am Pacific Time (11:00 am Eastern Time)

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time)

Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 7:00 pm Pacific Time (10:00 pm Eastern time)

Please use the following zoom link to attend any of the 3 presentations. Pre-registration is not required - simply access the link at the time that is convenient for you to attend.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81949132725?pwd=SGFRREtyYTcrUzBhYk5pNjhHaW5SUT09

Zoom recently announced a major overhaul for Aug 6th, so if this above zoom link is no longer valid, please go the homepage of the Company website as this announcement will be there with an updated link should this be necessary.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of it's base and precious metal properties in western Canada. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes: its flagship, the Ruby Creek Property, located approximately 20 km east of Atlin, BC; the Que Project located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon; the South Thompson Project located approximately 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba; and the Big Ledge Property located approximately 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC.

