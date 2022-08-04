Bald Eagle Announces Rebrand Under Hercules Silver Corp. and Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FWB: 6W0) is pleased to release its plans for a corporate name change to Hercules Silver Corp. to reflect the Company's sole focus on it's 100%-owned Hercules Silver Project in Idaho. The Company will now operate as and market itself as Hercules Silver Corp. The formal adoption of the new name remains subject to stock exchange and regulatory approvals. The Company will continue to trade under the same symbols on stock exchanges (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FWB: 6W0).

The rebranding features a new redesigned website, www.HerculesSilver.com, which launches today where a new redesigned corporate presentation can also be found. Readers are encouraged to explore the new website which features a new look and new content with enhanced visuals.

Management Commentary

"The acquisition of the Hercules Silver Project was a significant achievement for the Company and was the result of over 18 months of hard work and dedication by our team," said CEO and director, Chris Paul. "We are excited to celebrate the Company's evolution to becoming a silver explorer in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. We are proud to unveil our newly re-designed website and presentation built by TSX Marketing Inc. in connection with our rebranding and we encourage readers to visit the website and download our new presentation."

Name Change Detailed Information

The Company's name change was approved by a special resolution at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders held on July 15, 2022 (for further details, please see the Company's news release dated July 15, 2022) as well as by the Company's board of directors. The name change remains subject to stock exchange and regulatory approvals. The Company will continue to trade under the same symbols on stock exchanges (TSX-V: BIG; OTCQB: BADEF; FWB: 6W0). Further details, including details regarding a new CUSIP number, will be included in a subsequent news release.

Corporate Update

On July 15, 2022, the shareholders of the Company approved a new omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan"). The Plan provides for the issuance of incentive stock options ("Options") and restricted share units ("RSUs") to qualified directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Plan, the maximum amount of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") reserved for issuance under the Plan shall be limited to 29,341,745 Common Shares less any other Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to other securities based compensation arrangements.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 3,500,000 Options and an aggregate of 4,000,000 RSUs to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options and RSUs were granted in connection with the Company's annual compensation review and pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan approved by shareholders of the Company on July 15, 2022. The Options have an exercise price of $0.09 and vest in twenty-five percent (25%) increments each six (6) months. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant thereof. Two (2) million RSUs vested immediately and two (2) million RSUs will vest in twenty-five percent (25%) increments each six (6) months.

Furthermore, the Company announced the resignation of its President and Director, Raymond Harari. The Company thanks Mr. Harari for his efforts and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

