Tectonic Metals Announces the Appointment of a New Director

VANCOUVER, August 4, 2022 - Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV:TECT); (OTCQB:TETOF); (FSE:T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joseph J. Perkins to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director. Over the course of his 40-year legal career, Mr. Perkins, in some capacity, has been involved with every major resource project in Alaska, including the Greens Creek, Fort Knox, Red Dog, and Pogo mines and many high-profile transactions. He has represented mining companies, oil and gas companies, Alaska Native corporations, and financial institutions in connection with mining and oil and gas transactions, properties, and projects.

Joseph J. Perkins, Director, stated, "Over the course of my career I have been privileged to work with a remarkable array of individuals and organizations in Alaska's resource sector. I was introduced to Tectonic in 2018 when I assisted the Company in the development of their initial project lease agreements with one of Alaska's leading Native Regional Corporations. Tectonic's approach to mineral exploration, the pedigree of its team and their vision of being a leading exploration company, creating value for both shareholders and other stakeholders, impressed me from day one. I could not be more excited to join Tectonic's board to work alongside this highly accomplished and motivated team of professionals, all of whom are committed to executing on behalf of shareholders."

Allison Rippin Armstrong, Chair of the Board, commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Joe to the Tectonic Board. Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and legal experience and is highly respected in the Alaska resource sector. Joe's unique perspective will make a significant contribution to the Board, and the growth of the Company."

About Mr. Perkins

Joe has practiced natural resources law in Alaska since 1979-first with Guess & Rudd P.C. and then, for the last 14 years, with Stoel Rives LLP. He has represented mining companies, oil and gas companies, Alaska Native corporations, and financial institutions in connection with natural resource transactions, properties, and projects. Joe has worked in some capacity on every major resource project in Alaska (including the Greens Creek, Fort Knox, Red Dog, and Pogo mines), on many major transactions, and hundreds of smaller transactions.

Throughout his career, Joe has devoted significant time and energy to the Foundation for Natural Resources and Energy Law (formerly the Rocky Mountain Mineral Law Foundation). He is co-author of Title VI ("Alaska Lands and Mineral Interests") of the American Law of Mining (2d ed. 1984 and regular updates), is the author or co-author of eight papers presented at continuing legal education programs offered by the Foundation and has served as a trustee of the Foundation and on the Scholarship Committee of the Foundation.

Joe received his law degree (J.D., 1979) from the University of Denver College of Law (now the Sturm College of Law) and his undergraduate degree (B.S.E. in Geological Engineering, 1976) from Princeton University. After more than 40 years in Alaska, Joe now resides in Portland, Oregon, where he is in his last year as senior counsel to Stoel Rives LLP.

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that it has granted Mr. Perkins an aggregate of 500,000 incentive stock options to purchase up to 500,000 common shares in the capital of Tectonic. The incentive stock options have a term of five years from the date of grant and an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

To learn more about Tectonic, please click here.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information about Tectonic Metals Inc. or this news release, please visit our website at www.tectonicmetals.com or contact Bill Stormont, Investor Relations, at toll-free 1.888.685.8558 or by email at info@tectonicmetals.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TectonicMetals/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/TectonicMetals Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tectonicmetals/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tectonic-metals

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tectonic Metals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/710788/Tectonic-Metals-Announces-the-Appointment-of-a-New-Director