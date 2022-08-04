Fuse Cobalt Appoints Cobalt Exploration Expert to its Strategic Advisory Board

Vancouver, August 4, 2022 - Fuse Cobalt Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV:FUSE), (OTC:FUSEF) (FRA:43W3) is pleased to announce that effective today, Mr. Matthew Halliday, P. Geo., has joined the Fuse Strategic Advisory Board.

Matthew Halliday, P. Geo., has more than 15 years experience with both mineral exploration and development as a professional geologist with a focus on orebody modelling and reserve evaluation for both precious and base metals. Mr. Halliday has also gained a wide range of experience with advanced field exploration and drilling throughout Canada.

Mr. Robert Setter, Fuse's President & CEO states, "Having Matt join our company in a strategic advisory capacity compliments the recent appointment of Frank Basa to the same advisory board. Matt and Frank have both worked very well together in the past to develop various successful Canadian cobalt exploration programs and form an excellent team. Fuse shareholders will be the ultimate beneficiary of this dynamic duo, and we are looking forward to having them contribute to the success of our company. "

Mr. Halliday is the current President & COO of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ("Canada Cobalt") (TSXV: CCW, OTC: CCWOF, FRA: 4T9B), a position he has held since 2020. Prior to 2020, Mr. Halliday was the VP Exploration for Canada Cobalt since 2019.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. is a dual-focus precious metals and battery metals junior mining company with a valuable portfolio of critical energy metals projects based in safe and ecologically responsible jurisdictions. Canada Cobalt has 100% ownership of the Castle mine and the 78 sq. km Castle Property with strong exploration upside in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver Camp of Northern Ontario. Canada Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a vertically integrated North American leader in cobalt extraction and recovery while it also exploits a powerful new silver-gold market cycle.

Prior to working for Canada Cobalt, Mr. Halliday was a Resource Geologist for Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. (TSX: KL, NYSE: KL) prior to its acquisition in February 2022 by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM), a Project Geologist for First Cobalt Corp. (currently renamed Electra Battery Materials Corp. NASDAQ: ELBM, TSX: ELBM), as well as, a Resource Geologist with global engineering giant, SGS S.A., which provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services with more than 96,000 employees and operates over 2,600 offices and laboratories worldwide.

Mr. Halliday is a graduate of Dalhousie University with a B.Sc. in Earth Science in 2007 and has been a member of the Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGO) since December 2015.

About Fuse Cobalt Inc. https://fusecobalt.com/

Fuse Cobalt Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company that trades under the symbol FUSE on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties:

Fuse owns a 100% interest its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of Fuse's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine.

