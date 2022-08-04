Menü Artikel
ADDING and REPLACING Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

18:43 Uhr  |  Business Wire

9th consecutive quarter of free cash flow generation, consolidated silver guidance affirmed

Please note the addition of "Assay Results" tables at the end of the release.

The updated release reads:

HECLA REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

9th consecutive quarter of free cash flow generation, consolidated silver guidance affirmed

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced second quarter 2022 financial and operating results.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Silver and gold production of 3.6 million and 45,719 ounces respectively, a 10% increase over the first quarter 2022 ("the prior quarter")
  • Sales of $191.2 million, a 3% increase over the prior quarter despite lower gold and silver prices
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $40.2 million and $5.9 million in free cash flow with continued positive free cash flow generation from all three operations3
  • Total cost of sales for silver of $90.9 million and cash cost and all-in sustaining cash cost (AISC) per ounce (each after by-product credits) of ($1.14) and $8.55 respectively1,2
  • Net loss applicable to common shareholders of $13.7 million or $0.03 per share (basic), and adjusted net income of $20.1 million or $0.04 per share5
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $70.5 million, net debt/adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) of 1.4x 4
  • $198.2 million in cash and cash equivalents with approximately $335 million in available liquidity
  • Pending acquisition of Alexco Resource Corp ("Alexco") and its high-grade silver property in Yukon; transaction expected to close in early September
  • Published 2021 Sustainability report 'Building Strong Communities Through Responsible Mining'

"All three of our mines continue to deliver strong operational and financial results with each generating positive free cash flow," said Phillips S. Baker Jr., President & CEO. "Lucky Friday achieved record quarterly tons milled reflecting the significant strides we have made in managing seismicity and improving productivity with the Underhand Closed Bench (UCB) mining method. I strongly believe as we optimize this mining method, the Lucky Friday along with Greens Creek will further increase our position as the dominant U.S. silver producer."

Baker continued, "While we are exposed to inflationary pressures like the rest of the industry, our silver mines have largely been able to offset inflation with by-product credits. For the second half of the year with our strong balance sheet, we plan to increase our investment in operations with the goal of further accelerating production, earnings and cash flow growth. We are looking forward to closing the Alexco acquisition, which adds a high-grade silver property in the Yukon to our best in class portfolio. This acquisition could make Hecla the largest silver producer in Canada, as well as the United States, an important and a unique characteristic of Hecla among all silver producers for decades to come."

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

"Total cost of sales" as used in this release is comprised of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization.

In Thousands unless stated otherwise

Q2-2022

Q1-2022

Q4-2021

Q3-2021

Q2-2021

YTD-2022

YTD-2021

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Sales

$

191,242

$

186,499

$

185,078

$

193,560

$

217,983

$

377,741

$

428,835

Total cost of sales

$

153,979

$

141,070

$

131,837

$

158,332

$

156,052

$

295,049

$

299,503

Gross profit

$

37,263

$

45,429

$

53,241

$

35,228

$

61,931

$

82,692

$

129,332

(Loss) income applicable to common shareholders

$

(13,661

)

$

4,015

$

11,737

$

(1,117

)

$

2,610

$

(9,646

)

$

23,923

Basic (loss) income per common share (in dollars)

$

(0.03

)

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

-

$

0.01

$

(0.02

)

$

0.04

Adjusted EBITDA 4

$

70,474

$

58,202

$

58,249

$

49,414

$

84,507

$

128,676

$

170,312

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA4,*

1.4

1.1

Cash provided by operating activities

$

40,183

$

37,909

$

53,355

$

42,742

$

86,304

$

78,092

$

124,240

Capital Expenditures

$

(34,329

)

$

(21,478

)

$

(28,838

)

$

(26,899

)

$

(31,898

)

$

(55,807

)

$

(53,311

)

Free Cash Flow 2

$

5,854

$

16,431

$

24,517

$

15,843

$

54,406

$

22,285

$

70,929

Production Highlights

Silver ounces produced

3,645,454

3,324,708

3,226,927

2,676,084

3,524,783

6,970,162

6,984,229

Silver payable ounces sold

3,387,909

2,687,261

2,606,622

2,581,690

3,415,464

6,075,170

6,445,490

Gold ounces produced

45,719

41,642

47,977

42,207

59,139

87,361

111,143

Gold payable ounces sold

44,225

41,053

44,156

53,000

47,168

85,278

104,454

Cash Costs and AISC, each after by-product credits

Silver cash costs per ounce

$

(1.14

)

$

1.09

$

1.69

$

2.49

$

0.18

$

(0.07

)

$

0.79

Silver AISC per ounce

$

8.55

$

7.64

$

10.08

$

12.82

$

7.54

$

8.12

$

7.38

Gold cash costs per ounce

$

1,371

$

1,516

$

1,143

$

1,163

$

1,254

$

1,440

$

1,161

Gold AISC per ounce

$

1,641

$

1,810

$

1,494

$

1,450

$

1,419

$

1,721

$

1,357

*Reflects trailing twelve months ending June 30,2022. Reconciliations are available at the end of the release.

Loss applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter was $13.7 million, or $(0.03) per share, compared to income of $4.0 million, or $0.01 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, and was impacted by the following factors:

  • Gross profit decreased by $8.2 million primarily due to lower realized prices for all metals and higher mining costs at Greens Creek caused by increased use of contractors
  • A negative fair value adjustment, net of $16.4 million, versus a gain of $6.0 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to unrealized losses on the Company's investment portfolio of $15.7 million during the second quarter

These decreases were partially offset by:

  • Higher sales volume at Greens Creek and Lucky Friday
  • Lower income and mining tax provision of $0.3 million compared to $5.6 million in the prior quarter reflecting lower income from operations
  • A net foreign exchange gain of $4.5 million versus a loss of $2.0 million in the prior quarter reflecting the appreciation of the U.S. dollar ("USD") against the Canadian dollar ("CAD") during the current quarter
  • Lower exploration and pre-development expense of $1.6 million versus the prior quarter reflecting timing of expenditures across the Company's exploration portfolio

Cash provided by operating activities of $40.2 million increased $2.3 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to positive working capital changes of $32.6 million reflecting the semi-annual interest payment on the outstanding long-term debt in the prior quarter.

Capital expenditures totaled $34.3 million, an increase of $12.9 million over the prior quarter with increased planned expenditures at Greens Creek of $14.7 million, Lucky Friday of $11.5 million, and Casa Berardi of $8.1 million. Free cash flow for the quarter was $5.9 million, a decrease of $10.6 million over the prior quarter primarily due to higher capital expenditures.

Cash costs and AISC (each after by-product credits) for silver were $(1.14) and $8.55 per ounce respectively. Cash costs declined by $2.23 per ounce over the prior quarter due to higher by-product credits at Greens Creek and higher silver production at the Lucky Friday as well as Greens Creek. AISC increased by $0.91 over the prior quarter, as a result of increased sustaining capital spend at both Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, partially offset by increased production at the Lucky Friday.

Gold cash cost per ounce and AISC declined by $145 and $169, respectively, attributable to higher gold production during the second quarter.

The Company is seeing the impact of inflationary pressures and labor constraints at all its operations. By-product credits continue to help offset the inflationary pressures for the silver segment due to strong by-product production and prices. At the Casa Berardi mine, while AISC per gold ounce after by-product credits declined over the prior quarter, the mine continues to see 15-20% overall increases in costs, notably impacting fuel, steel, reagents, and other consumables that have a greater impact on this mine because it handles the largest volume of ore and waste among the three operations. While Casa Berardi is focused on increasing underground ore feed to the mill, the mill is kept full with ore sourced from the surface, which exposes the mine to further inflationary pressures due to relatively higher volume of material moved.

Inflation is also impacting capital projects, particularly at the Lucky Friday where multiple projects are underway to support the production growth.

At the time of guidance issuance earlier this year, inflation expectations were 5%, which have been surpassed in the first half of the year. The Company expects these inflationary pressures to continue in the second half of the year at similar levels seen in the first half of the year and has revised gold cost guidance for Casa Berardi. The Company has also revised the consolidated capital expenditure guidance to reflect sustained inflationary pressures and to account for supply chain uncertainties that might delay equipment delivery schedules to 2023.

Forward Sales Contracts for Base Metals and Foreign Currency

The Company uses financially settled forward sales contracts to manage exposures to changes in prices of zinc and lead. At June 30, 2022, the Company had contracts covering approximately 65% of the forecasted payable zinc production (through 2025) at an average price of $1.32 per pound, and 49% of the forecasted payable lead production (through 2024) at an average price of $0.99 per pound.

The Company manages CAD exposure through forward contracts. At June 30, 2022, the Company had hedged approximately 43% of forecasted CAD direct production costs through 2025 at an average CAD/USD rate of 1.30. The Company has also hedged approximately 32% of capital costs for 2022 at 1.29.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton

Q2-2022

Q1-2022

Q4-2021

Q3-2021

Q2-2021

YTD-2022

YTD-2021

GREENS CREEK

Tons of ore processed

209,558

211,687

221,814

211,142

214,931

421,245

409,011

Total production cost per ton

$

197.84

$

192.16

$

174.55

$

181.60

$

171.13

$

194.98

$

176.58

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

14.0

13.8

12.6

11.1

14.5

13.9

15.2

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton)

0.08

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.08

0.08

0.09

Ore grade milled - Lead (%)

3.0

2.8

2.6

2.7

3.1

2.9

3.1

Ore grade milled - Zinc (%)

7.2

6.6

6.3

7.1

7.6

6.9

7.6

Silver produced (oz.)

2,410,598

2,429,782

2,262,635

1,837,270

2,558,447

4,840,380

5,143,317

Gold produced (oz.)

12,413

11,402

10,229

9,734

12,859

23,815

26,125

Lead produced (tons)

5,184

4,883

4,731

4,591

5,627

10,067

10,551

Zinc produced (tons)

13,396

12,494

12,457

13,227

14,610

25,890

27,964

Sales

$

92,723

$

86,090

$

87,865

$

84,806

$

113,763

$

178,813

$

212,172

Total cost of sales

$

(60,506

)

$

(49,637

)

$

(49,251

)

$

(55,193

)

$

(55,488

)

$

(110,143

)

$

(108,668

)

Gross profit

$

32,217

$

36,453

$

38,614

$

29,613

$

58,275

$

68,670

$

103,504

Cash flow from operations

$

41,808

$

56,295

$

50,632

$

40,626

$

68,521

$

98,103

$

112,866

Exploration

$

929

$

165

$

696

$

2,472

$

1,300

$

1,094

$

1,423

Capital additions

$

(14,668

)

$

(3,092

)

$

(9,544

)

$

(6,228

)

$

(6,339

)

$

(17,760

)

$

(8,111

)

Free cash flow 2

$

28,069

$

53,368

$

41,784

$

36,870

$

63,482

$

81,437

$

106,178

Cash cost per ounce, after by-product credits

$

(3.29

)

$

(0.90

)

$

0.50

$

0.74

$

(2.64

)

$

(2.09

)

$

(1.65

)

AISC per ounce, after by-product credits

$

3.48

$

1.90

$

5.66

$

5.94

$

0.68

$

2.69

$

1.14

Total cost of sales for the second quarter 2022 was $60.5 million compared to $49.6 million in the prior quarter. Cash cost and AISC per silver ounce (each after by-product credits) were $(3.29) and $3.48, respectively. Cash cost per silver ounce decreased by $2.39 over the prior quarter due to higher by-product credits and additional silver production which was due to increasing mined grades which more than offset higher costs primarily driven by the use of contractors. AISC per silver ounce increased by $1.58 compared to the prior quarter due to planned increased capital spending for the capital projects and additional definition and development drilling.1,2 The decline in cash flow from operations is primarily due to lower metals prices and increased costs due to inflation

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton

Q2-2022

Q1-2022

Q4-2021

Q3-2021

Q2-2021

YTD-2022

YTD-2021

LUCKY FRIDAY

Tons of ore processed

97,497

77,725

80,097

78,227

82,442

175,222

163,513

Total production cost per ton

$

211.45

$

247.17

$

198.83

$

190.66

$

199.48

$

227.30

$

188.30

Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton)

13.2

12.0

12.5

11.2

11.6

12.7

11.4

Ore grade milled - Lead (%)

8.8

8.2

8.1

7.2

7.6

8.5

7.5

Ore grade milled - Zinc (%)

3.9

3.6

3.3

3.3

3.4

3.8

3.6

Silver produced (oz.)

1,226,477

887,858

955,401

831,532

913,294

2,114,335

1,777,195

Lead produced (tons)

8,147

5,980

6,131

5,313

5,913

14,127

11,693

Zinc produced (tons)

3,370

2,452

2,296

2,319

2,601

5,822

5,354

Sales

$

35,880

$

38,040

$

32,938

$

29,783

$

39,645

$

73,920

68,767

Total cost of sales

$

(30,348

)

$

(29,265

)

$

(23,252

)

$

(23,591

)

$

(27,901

)

$

(59,613

)

$

(50,696

)

Gross profit

$

5,532

$

8,776

$

9,686

$

6,192

$

11,744

$

14,307

$

18,071

Cash flow from operations

$

21,861

$

11,765

$

16,953

$

15,017

$

19,681

$

33,626

$

30,624

Capital additions

$

(11,501

)

$

(9,652

)

$

(9,109

)

$

(9,133

)

$

(5,731

)

$

(21,153

)

(11,643

)

Free cash flow 2

$

10,360

$

2,113

$

7,844

$

5,884

$

13,950

$

12,473

$

18,981

Cash cost per silver ounce, after by-product credits

$

3.07

$

6.57

$

4.50

$

6.35

$

8.07

$

4.54

$

7.85

AISC per silver ounce, after by-product credits

$

9.91

$

13.15

$

12.54

$

16.79

$

14.10

$

11.27

$

14.17

Lucky Friday produced 1.2 million ounces of silver during the second quarter, a 38% increase over the prior quarter due to higher production resulting from higher throughput due to the UCB mining method and a 9% increase in grade. The throughput rate and the mined tons in the quarter are the highest in the mine's 80-year history. The UCB method mined 91% of tons in the second quarter compared to 82% of tons in the second quarter of 2021.

Total cost of sales for the second quarter 2022 was $30.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million over the prior quarter due to increased use of consumables to support higher mining volumes and higher contractor costs resulting from manpower shortages. Cash cost and AISC per silver ounce (each after by-product credits) were $3.07 and $9.91, respectively, and decreased over the prior quarter due to higher production, the reasons outlined above, and higher by-product credits1,2

Casa Berardi Mine - Quebec

Dollars are in thousands except cost per ton

Q2-2022

Q1-2022

Q4-2021

Q3-2021

Q2-2021

YTD-2022

YTD-2021

CASA BERARDI

Tons of ore processed - underground

176,576

161,609

161,355

167,435

178,908

338,185

365,827

Tons of ore processed - surface pit

225,042

224,541

225,662

230,708

195,775

449,586

377,259

Tons of ore processed - total

401,618

386,150

387,017

398,143

374,683

787,771

743,086

Surface tons mined - ore and waste

2,149,412

1,892,339

1,507,457

1,483,231

2,033,403

4,041,751

4,024,490

Total production cost per ton

$

113.07

$

117.96

$

108.82

$

86.95

$

99.36

115.46

$

99.52

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground

0.19

0.14

0.17

0.16

0.15

0.17

0.16

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit

0.05

0.05

0.07

0.04

0.06

0.05

0.06

Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined

0.10

0.09

0.11

0.09

0.10

0.09

0.11

Gold produced (oz.) - underground

22,866

19,374

22,910

24,170

23,441

42,240

51,010

Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit

10,440

10,866

14,356

5,552

7,892

21,306

16,513

Gold produced (oz.) - total

33,306

30,240

37,266

29,722

31,333

63,546

67,523

Silver produced (oz.) - total

8,379

7,068

7,967

7,012

7,917

15,447

18,592

Sales

$

62,639

$

62,101

$

60,054

$

56,065

$

56,122

$

124,740

$

129,033

Total cost of sales

$

(61,870

)

$

(62,168

)

$

(57,069

)

$

(58,164

)

$

(54,669

)

$

(124,038

)

$

(114,596

)

Gross profit/(loss)

$

769

$

(67

)

$

2,985

$

(2,099

)

$

1,453

702

$

14,437

Cash flow from operations

$

7,417

$

8,089

$

10,029

$

17,058

$

15,756

$

15,506

$

30,948

Exploration

$

1,341

$

2,635

$

2,124

$

4,382

$

1,739

$

3,976

$

3,020

Capital additions

$

(8,093

)

$

(7,808

)

$

(9,537

)

$

(11,488

)

$

(12,153

)

$

(15,901

)

$

(26,000

)

Free cash flow 2

$

665

$

2,916

$

2,616

$

9,952

$

5,342

$

3,581

$

7,968

Cash Cost per gold ounce, after by-product credits

$

1,371

$

1,516

$

1,137

$

1,175

$

1,199

$

1,440

$

1,106

AISC per gold ounce, after by-product credits

$

1,641

$

1,810

$

1,470

$

1,476

$

1,434

$

1,721

$

1,347

Casa Berardi produced 33,306 ounces of gold compared to 30,240 ounces in the prior quarter, an increase of 10% due to higher grades milled as more material was sourced from the underground mine. The mill continued to perform well, operating at an average of 4,413 tons per day ("tpd") in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 4,291 tpd over prior quarter.

Total cost of sales for the second quarter 2022 was $61.9 million compared to $62.2 million in the prior quarter. Cash cost and AISC per gold ounce decreased by $145 per ounce and $169 per ounce over the prior quarter to $1,371 and $1,641, respectively, with the decrease primarily driven by higher production. 1,2

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

Exploration and Pre-development expenditures were $11.2 million for the quarter with the focus on both surface and underground drilling at Greens Creek, underground drilling at Casa Berardi and the re-initiation of exploration at the large land packages at Republic, Washington; Creede, Colorado and Aurora, Nevada. Programs continued at San Sebastian and Midas with permitting for water removal at Hollister advancing.

Greens Creek

At Greens Creek, three underground core drills focused on resource conversion in the Southwest Bench, 200 South, East, and West ore zones and exploration in the East and Gallagher Fault Block zones while two helicopter supported core drills started drilling extensions to the Upper Plate Zone from surface late in the Quarter. Assay results received during the 2nd quarter for drilling in the Southwest Bench, 200 South, East, West, and 9A areas are confirming and expanding all mineral zones.

Southwest Bench drilling during the quarter targeted inferred resource areas along a strike length of 400 feet with the goal of upgrading and expanding resources. Highlights from this drilling includes 42.7 oz/ton silver, 0.09 oz/ton gold, 18.8% zinc and 8.9% lead over 7.4 feet.

200 South drilling targeted the southern portion of the zone along a strike length of 600 feet and along with assay results received during the quarter, the 200 South drilling confirms the expansion of the deep bench up and down dip 50 feet, and down plunge 100 feet, from previous ore grade intercepts. Intercepts characteristic of this portion of the 200 South zone include 83.2 oz/ton Ag, 0.12 oz/ton Au, 3.1 % Zn, and 1.7% Pb over 7.2 feet. Assays received also confirm the expansion of the middle bench 100 feet down plunge from previous ore grade intercepts and includes 15.8 oz/ton Ag, 0.03 oz/ton Au, 1.5% Zn, and 0.6% Pb over 21.3 feet.

Drilling in the central portion of the East Zone focused on infilling areas between existing ore intercepts along the mine contact over a strike length of 850 feet. While limited assay results have been received so far, intercepts are typically narrow and can contain high-grade mineralization such as hole GC5716 with 429.0 oz/ton silver, 1.38 oz/ton gold, 6.4% zinc, and 1.7% lead over 1.0 foot.

Drilling at the West Zone targeted 400 feet of mine contact strike to upgrade and expand known mineralization. Assay highlights from this drilling include intercepts containing 50.4 oz/ton silver, 0.30 oz/ton gold, 14.4% zinc, and 7.6% lead over 57.1 feet. Assays results were received from 9A Zone drilling completed during the first quarter. Highlights from this drilling include 55.3 oz/ton silver, 1.3 oz/ton gold, 16.9% zinc, and 9.1% lead over 14.3 feet.

More complete drill assay highlights can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

Casa Berardi

At Casa Berardi, up to seven underground core drills and one surface core drill were focused on definition and exploration drilling in multiple zones and targets in the West Mine, Principal Mine, and East Mine areas. In addition to drilling in the mining lease, one surface Sonic drill completed the initial drill testing of three small, select historical gold till anomalies in the West, Central, and East Blocks of our large Casa Berardi property package which covers 23 miles of strike length along the Casa Berardi Break.

Drilling in the West Mine targeted the 118 zone where drilling has been focused on defining continuity and expanding mineralization in the 118-06,14, and 15 lenses up and down plunge and to the east. Highlights from this drilling includes an intercept grading 0.45 oz/ton gold over 14.1 feet which is located down plunge from the 118-06 lens showing that mineralization extends at least 360 feet below the current model and follow up exploration drilling is being planned to further test this zone at depth.

Drilling in the Principal Mine targeted the 119, Lower 123, and extensions of the 124 and 134 zones. In the 119 Zone, drilling is focused on defining the controls of mineralization in the 119-02 lens with recent intercepts including 0.14 oz/ton gold over 6.2 feet. Drilling at depth and to the west of the Lower 123 Zone intersected 0.17 oz/ton gold over 21.0 feet expanding mineralization 100 feet to the east of the modeled 123-02 lens. Surface drilling targeting the area between the 124 and 134 zones focused on expanding and connecting mineralization between these two zones which could have a positive impact on future mining in the proposed Principal and 134 open pits. Highlights from this drilling include 0.10 oz/ton gold over 48.9 feet and 0.07 oz/ton gold over 71.1 feet.

Exploration drilling in the East Mine targeted expanding mineralization in the 148 zone. Assay results have been received for one drillhole which extends high-grade mineralization an additional 85 feet to the east of the 148-01 lens. This drillhole grades 0.27 oz/ton gold over 24.6 feet and includes a narrower and higher-grade section grading 2.81 oz/ton gold over 1.6 feet. This drillhole intercept opens the area at depth and to the east for expansion.

More complete drill assay highlights can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

San Sebastian

Exploration at San Sebastian advanced drill testing multiple targets within the district in addition to completing our Short Vertical Reverse Circulation (SVRC) drilling in areas under cover between the San Sebastian Mine and La Roca target areas.

Republic

Surface exploration is underway at our Republic District, which has had very limited exploration since we ceased underground mining operations in 1994. So far this year, we have completed a geophysical survey, detailed surface mapping and sampling, and one core drill is on site testing the Lone Pine-Blacktail and Tom Thumb target areas.

Drilling to date has been focused on the Blacktail target and four drillholes have been completed. The Blacktail target area is currently being evaluated for both bulk-tonnage mineralization as well as narrow underground mineable mineralization. Several known vein zones including the Belligerent, Bellicose, and Apex veins have been intersected in the current drilling in addition to multiple zones of small veins and veinlets. Assay results have been received for the high priority vein zones in the first three core holes and highlights from this initial drilling include 0.57 oz/ton gold and 5.7 oz/ton silver over 8.1 feet in the Belligerent Vein and 0.40 oz/ton gold and 0.3 oz/ton silver over 5.1 feet in an unnamed vein.

More complete drill assay highlights can be found in Table A at the end of the release.

San Juan

Surface exploration is also underway at our Creede District in Colorado. Detailed surface mapping is underway in the areas north and west of the Bulldog vein system detailing the Alpha Corsair, Pathfinder, and Rat Creek Basin target areas known to have large alteration footprints at the surface and very limited exploration. We also have one core drill testing the North Bulldog target area. This drilling is focused on following up on a narrow high-grade silver intercept that was intersected high in the volcanic stratigraphy in a poorly welded tuff. Current drilling is targeting the northern extension of the Bulldog structure deeper within the Campbell Mountain welded tuff which is historically the best host to mineralization in the district.

In addition to exploration drilling, Phase 1 of the Bulldog underground rehabilitation work is in progress which is designed to provide long-term access and water management and provide access for underground exploration and resource confirmation drilling.

Nevada

Drilling with two drill rigs at Midas continued to focus on drill testing the Racer structure within the East Graben Corridor along 1.7 miles of strike length and drill testing several other targets in the district including Little Opal, Southern Cross, Silica Ridge, SVI, and Vapor Trail.

Drilling at Aurora began during the quarter with one core drill targeting areas within the Martinez and Last Chance Hill target areas. The initial drillholes are testing, confirming, and defining the character of mineralization contained in some of the historical high-grade reverse circulation drillhole intercepts.

ALEXCO ACQUISITION UPDATE

On July 5, 2022, the Company announced a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding common shares of Alexco that Hecla does not already own. Each outstanding common share of Alexco will be exchanged for 0.116 of a share of Hecla common stock implying consideration of US$0.47 per Alexco common share based on the companies' 5-day volume weighted average price on the NYSE and NYSE American on July 1, 2022. As part of the agreement, Hecla agreed to (i) provide interim financing of $30 million to provide working capital and ensure the development and exploration at Keno Hill continues to be advanced and (ii) subscribe for additional common shares bringing its ownership stake to 9.9%. At the time of this release, of the $30 million interim financing, $20 million has been drawn and the subscription of common shares has been completed. The Company has also entered into an agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation to terminate its silver streaming interest at Alexco's Keno Hill property in exchange for US$135 million of Hecla common stock conditional upon the completion of Hecla's acquisition of Alexco. On July 27, 2022 the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued an interim order authorizing the holding of Alexco's special meeting of its security holders to consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass a special resolution implementing Hecla's acquisition of Alexco. The acquisition is expected to close in early September 2022.

Upon closing of the acquisition, the Company expects to focus on (i) development and drilling at the Bermingham and Flame & Moth deposits over the next 12-18 months to open multiple sources of feed, (ii) to complete certain underground infrastructure projects, and (iii) to make improvements to the processing facility. At the Bermingham deposit, development will focus on the Bear zone to open working faces in addition to infill definition drilling. At the Flame & Moth deposit, the Company anticipates advancing development and conducting infill drilling focusing on the upper Lightning zone.

CREDIT FACILITY

On July 21, 2022, the Company entered into a new senior secured revolving credit facility of $150 million with a $75 million accordion feature. The facility has a maturity date of July 21, 2026 and will incur an interest rate at SOFR plus margins ranging from 0.10% to 0.25% plus an applicable margin between 2.00% and 3.50% depending on our total leverage ratio. The facility is collateralized by a mortgage on the Greens Creek mine and the equity interests of subsidiaries that own the Greens Creek mine or are part of the Greens Creek Joint Venture. Proceeds of the revolving loans under the facility may be used for general corporate purposes. Bank of America acted as the Administrative Agent and Sole Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner.

In connection with entry into the New Credit Agreement, the Company's prior Fifth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of July 16, 2018, was terminated on July 21, 2022.

DIVIDENDS

Common Stock

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.00625 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.00375 per share for the minimum dividend component and $0.0025 per share for the silver-linked component. The common stock dividend is payable on or about September 2, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 19, 2022. The realized silver price was $20.68 per ounce in the second quarter satisfying the criterion for the silver-linked component under the Company's common stock dividend policy.

Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors elected to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, payable on or about October 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 15, 2022.

2022 GUIDANCE6

The Company has updated its guidance for annual cost and capital guidance as below. There is no change to the production guidance. The Company is also providing guidance for capital expenditures planned by the three operations.

2022 Production Outlook

Silver Production

(Moz)

Gold Production

(Koz)

Silver Equivalent

(Moz)

Gold Equivalent

(Koz)

Greens Creek *

8.6-8.9

40-43

20.7-21.2

268-275

Lucky Friday *

4.3-4.6

N/A

8.9-9.3

116-120

Casa Berardi

N/A

125-132

9.7-10.2

125-132

Total6

12.9-13.5

165-175

39.3-40.7

509-527

* Equivalent ounces include Lead and Zinc production

2022 Cost Outlook

Annual guidance for Greens Creek's cost of sales has increased to reflect certain inflationary pressures. Increased production and by-product prices in the first half of the year are expected to more than offset inflation and as a result, Greens Creek's 2022 guidance for cash cost and AISC has been reduced. At the Lucky Friday, increased costs of sales guidance is driven by additional throughput as well as higher labor and other key input costs, which have resulted in increased 2022 guidance for cash cost and AISC. At the Casa Berardi mine, increased cost of sales guidance reflects higher costs of energy, materials and labor and continued usage of contractors to supplement manpower due to labor shortages in the area. Costs in the second half are expected to remain similar to levels seen in the first half of the year resulting in increased guidance for 2022 cash costs and AISC.

Cost of Sales (millions)

Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver/gold ounce3

AISC, after by-product credits, per produced silver/gold ounce4

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

Previous

Current

Greens Creek

$230

$235

$0.75-$2.50

$0.00-$1.75

$6.50-$8.50

$5.50-$7.50

Lucky Friday

$115

$125

$0.75-$2.00

$1.75-$3.50

$7.25-$9.25

$9.75-$11.75

Total Silver

$345

$360

$0.75-$2.50

$0.75-$2.50

$9.75-$11.75

$9.75-$11.75

Casa Berardi

$210

$245

$1,175-$1,325

$1,275-$1,375

$1,450-$1,600

$1,550-$1,775

Total Gold

$210

$245

$1,175-$1,325

$1,275-$1,375

$1,450-$1,600

$1,550-$1,775

2022 Capital and Exploration Outlook

Consolidated capital guidance is increased for the year to include further inflationary pressures, expansion in scope and acceleration of certain capital projects from 2023 to 2022. At the Greens Creek mine, planned capital spend is expected to increase marginally as some planned expenditures from 2023 will be accelerated to the second half of 2022. At the Lucky Friday, capital expenditures for the second half are expected to increase approximately two fold compared to the first half of 2022 primarily due to expansion in scope, advancement of expenditures from 2023 into 2022, and inflationary adjustments. Capital expenditures at the Casa Berardi over the next six months are forecast to increase primarily due to design change in the planned raise of tailings storage cell #7.

Guidance for exploration and pre-development expenditures is unchanged.

(millions)

Previous

Current

Capital expenditures

$135

$150 - $160

Greens Creek

$39 - $42

$42 - $45

Lucky Friday

$49 - $53

$60 - $64

Casa Berardi

$37 - $41

$45 - $48

Exploration and Pre-development

$45

$45

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration and pre-development properties in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures cited in this release and listed below are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

(1) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to total cost of sales, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek and Lucky Friday mines - to compare performance with that of other silver mining companies, and aggregating Casa Berardi and the Nevada operations, to compare its performance with other gold mining companies. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(2) All-in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes total cost of sales, expenses for reclamation and exploration at the mines sites, corporate exploration related to sustaining operations, and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all-in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help (i) in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and (ii) in the transparency by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(3) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less additions to properties, plants and equipment. Cash provided by operating activities for the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and Casa Berardi operating segments excludes exploration and pre-development expense, as it is a discretionary expenditure and not a component of the mines' operating performance.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income(loss), the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income, or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to debt and net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measurements, can be found at the end of the release. It is an important measure for management to measure relative indebtedness and the ability to service the debt relative to its peers. It is calculated as total debt outstanding less total cash on hand divided by adjusted EBITDA.

(5) Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted net income (loss) is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) as defined by GAAP. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Other

(6) Expectations for 2022 include silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and Casa Berardi converted using Au $1,700/oz, Ag $22/oz, Zn $1.50/lb., and Pb $1.00/lb. Numbers may be rounded.

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "could," "would," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "project," "target," "indicative," "preliminary," "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation: (i) Hecla could be the largest silver producer in the U.S. and Canada; (ii) the Company will be able to complete the Alexco acquisition; and (iii) mine-specific and Company-wide 2022 estimates of future production, sales and costs of sales, as well as cash cost and AISC per ounce (in each case after by-product credits) and Company-wide estimated spending on capital, exploration and pre-development for 2022. The material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information include that the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated, to which the Company's operations are subject.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company's projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) the exchange rate for the USD/CAD being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; (viii) the Company's plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated; (ix) counterparties performing their obligations under hedging instruments and put option contracts; (x) sufficient workforce is available and trained to perform assigned tasks; (xi) weather patterns and rain/snowfall within normal seasonal ranges so as not to impact operations; (xii) relations with interested parties, including Native Americans, remain productive; (xiii) economic terms can be reached with third-party mill operators who have capacity to process our ore; (xiv) maintaining availability of water rights; (xv) factors do not arise that reduce available cash balances; and (xvi) there being no material increases in our current requirements to post or maintain reclamation and performance bonds or collateral related thereto.

In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration; (ix) the failure of counterparties to perform their obligations under hedging instruments; (x) we take a material impairment charge on our Nevada operations; (xi) we are unable to remain in compliance with all terms of the credit agreement in order to maintain continued access to the revolver, and (xii) we are unable to refinance the maturing senior notes. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company's 2021 Form 10-K, filed on February 23, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company's other SEC filings, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on or about August 4, 2022. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Qualified Person (QP)

Kurt D. Allen, MSc., CPG, VP - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company and Keith Blair, MSc., CPG, Chief Geologist of Hecla Limited, who serve as a Qualified Person under S-K 1300 and NI 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla's mineral projects in this news release. Technical Report Summaries (each a "TRS") for each of the Company's material properties are filed as exhibits 96.1, 96.2 and 96.3 to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and are available at www.sec.gov. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of analytical or testing procedures for (i) the Greens Creek Mine are contained in its TRS and in a NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine" effective date December 31, 2018, (ii) the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in its TRS and in its technical report titled "Technical Report for the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA" effective date April 2, 2014, (iii) Casa Berardi are contained in its TRS and in its technical report titled "Technical Report on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimate for Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date December 31, 2018, and (iv) the San Sebastian Mine, Mexico, are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico" effective date September 8, 2015. Also included in each TRS and the four technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures are contained in technical reports prepared for Klondex Mines Ltd. for (i) the Fire Creek Mine (technical report dated March 31, 2018), (ii) the Hollister Mine (technical report dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017), and (iii) the Midas Mine (technical report dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015). Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Mr. Allen and Mr. Blair reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to all the mines. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

Hecla Mining Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Sales

$

191,242

$

217,983

$

377,741

$

428,835

Cost of sales and other direct production costs

115,907

110,320

221,679

207,029

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

38,072

45,732

73,370

92,474

Total cost of sales

153,979

156,052

295,049

299,503

Gross profit

37,263

61,931

82,692

129,332

Other operating expenses:

General and administrative

9,692

11,104

17,986

19,111

Exploration and pre-development

11,200

11,241

24,008

17,931

Care and maintenance costs

5,242

5,786

11,447

10,104

Provision for closed operations and environmental matters

1,472

1,024

2,373

4,733

Other operating expense

1,945

3,634

4,408

7,282

29,551

32,789

60,222

59,161

Income from operations

7,712

29,142

22,470

70,171

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(10,505

)

$

(10,271

)

(20,911

)

(21,015

)

Fair value adjustments, net

(16,428

)

(18,063

)

(10,463

)

(19,938

)

Net foreign exchange gain (loss)

4,482

(1,907

)

2,444

(3,971

)

Other income (expense)

1,470

(287

)

2,975

(439

)

(20,981

)

(30,528

)

(25,955

)

(45,363

)

(Loss) income before income and mining taxes

(13,269

)

(1,386

)

(3,485

)

24,808

Income and mining tax (provision) benefit

(254

)

4,134

(5,885

)

(609

)

Net (loss) income

(13,523

)

2,748

(9,370

)

24,199

Preferred stock dividends

(138

)

(138

)

(276

)

(276

)

(Loss) income applicable to common shareholders

$

(13,661

)

$

2,610

$

(9,646

)

$

23,923

Basic and diluted (loss) income per common share after preferred dividends

$

(0.03

)

$

0.01

$

(0.02

)

$

0.04

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

539,401

535,531

538,943

534,819

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

539,401

542,262

538,943

541,468

Hecla Mining Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(dollars in thousands - unaudited)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net (loss) income

$

(13,523

)

$

2,748

$

(9,370

)

$

24,199

Non-cash elements included in net (loss) income

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

38,200

45,904

73,656

92,861

Write-down of inventory

754

6,431

754

6,431

Fair value adjustments, net

(11,940

)

13,837

(14,185

)

5,214

Provision for reclamation and closure costs

1,628

1,654

3,271

6,183

Stock compensation

1,254

2,802

2,525

3,302

Deferred income taxes

(3,524

)

(7,886

)

(1,290

)

(7,745

)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(5,722

)

2,700

(3,442

)

4,455

Other non-cash items, net

499

515

982

1,071

Change in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

16,420

(6,768

)

19,199

(9,432

)

Inventories

(3,271

)

3,599

(8,352

)

5,719

Other current and non-current assets

(2,590

)

2,597

(894

)

4,125

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

31,026

18,056

17,119

(6,489

)

Accrued payroll and related benefits

(6,631

)

2,644

278

(5,351

)

Accrued taxes

(9,437

)

(3,030

)

(5,683

)

(999

)

Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities

7,040

501

3,524

696

Cash provided by operating activities

40,183

86,304

78,092

124,240

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests

(34,329

)

(31,898

)

(55,807

)

(53,311

)

Proceeds from sale of investments

-

-

2,487

-

Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants and equipment

113

112

730

131

Purchases of investments

(11,031

)

-

(21,899

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(45,247

)

(31,786

)

(74,489

)

(53,180

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of treasury shares

(1,756

)

(4,525

)

(3,677

)

(4,525

)

Dividends paid to common and preferred stockholders

(3,518

)

(6,165

)

(7,027

)

(10,991

)

Credit facility fees paid

(20

)

-

(74

)

(82

)

Repayments of finance leases

(1,638

)

(1,889

)

(3,333

)

(3,770

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(6,932

)

(12,579

)

(14,111

)

(19,368

)

Effect of exchange rates on cash

(1,840

)

(195

)

(1,321

)

(28

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(13,836

)

41,744

(11,828

)

51,664

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

213,070

$

140,803

211,063

130,883

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

199,234

$

182,547

$

199,234

$

182,547

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

146

$

93

$

18,749

$

18,499

Cash paid for income and mining taxes

$

11,209

$

6,982

$

11,888

$

9,469

Hecla Mining Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

198,193

$

210,010

Accounts receivable:

Trade

17,828

36,437

Other, net

7,696

8,149

Inventories

75,367

67,765

Derivative assets

9,923

2,709

Other current assets

13,389

16,557

Total current assets

322,396

341,627

Investments

23,931

10,844

Restricted cash

1,041

1,053

Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net

2,295,962

2,310,810

Operating lease right-of-use asset

11,649

12,435

Deferred income taxes

45,562

45,562

Derivative assets

12,897

2,503

Other non-current assets

3,665

3,974

Total assets

$

2,717,103

$

2,728,808

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

84,997

$

68,100

Accrued payroll and related benefits

26,945

28,714

Accrued taxes

8,341

12,306

Finance and operating leases

8,580

8,098

Derivative liabilities

4,228

19,353

Other current liabilities

14,544

14,553

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

10,594

9,259

Total current liabilities

158,229

160,383

Finance and operating leases

18,154

17,726

Accrued reclamation and closure costs

103,747

103,972

Long-term debt

507,841

508,095

Deferred tax liability

143,213

149,706

Derivative liabilities

522

18,528

Other non-current liabilities

2,515

9,611

Total liabilities

934,221

968,021

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock

39

39

Common stock

137,241

136,391

Capital surplus

2,043,621

2,034,485

Accumulated deficit

(370,048

)

(353,651

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

3,727

(28,456

)

Treasury stock

(31,698

)

(28,021

)

Total shareholders' equity

1,782,882

1,760,787

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,717,103

$

2,728,808

Common shares outstanding

548,037

545,535

12,880

$

11,554

$

26,180

Divided by ounces produced

2,262

955

3,217

1,837

832

2,669

2,558

913

3,471

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

22.18

$

22.54

$

22.28

$

26.76

$

24.14

$

25.93

$

19.08

$

25.49

$

20.76

By-product credits per ounce

(21.68

)

(18.04

)

(20.59

)

(26.02

)

(17.79

)

(23.44

)

(21.72

)

(17.42

)

(20.58

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

0.50

$

4.50

$

1.69

$

0.74

$

6.35

$

2.49

$

(2.64

)

$

8.07

$

0.18

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

27.34

$

30.58

$

30.67

$

31.96

$

34.58

$

36.26

$

22.40

$

31.52

$

28.12

By-product credits per ounce

(21.68

)

(18.04

)

(20.59

)

(26.02

)

(17.79

)

(23.44

)

(21.72

)

(17.42

)

(20.58

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

5.66

$

12.54

$

10.08

$

5.94

$

16.79

$

12.82

$

0.68

$

14.10

$

7.54

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales to Non-GAAP Measures, continued

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Casa Berardi

Nevada Operations(4)

Total Gold

Casa Berardi

Nevada Operations(4)

Total Gold

Casa Berardi

Nevada Operations(4)

Total Gold

Total cost of sales

$

57,069

$

2,113

$

59,182

$

58,164

$

21,384

$

79,548

$

54,669

$

17,993

$

72,662

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(19,585

)

(320

)

(19,905

)

(19,968

)

(6,135

)

(26,103

)

(18,239

)

(5,599

)

(23,838

)

Treatment costs

423

-

423

475

1

476

535

1,719

2,254

Change in product inventory

4,839

(956

)

3,883

(3,369

)

(12,389

)

(15,758

)

1,015

12,583

13,598

Reclamation and other costs (5)

(208

)

1

(207

)

(210

)

-

(210

)

(215

)

(218

)

(433

)

Exclusion of Nevada Operations costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,914

)

(4,914

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

42,538

838

43,376

35,092

2,861

37,953

37,765

21,564

59,329

Reclamation and other costs

209

327

536

209

327

536

215

218

433

Exploration

1,775

-

1,775

1,541

-

1,541

1,103

-

1,103

Sustaining capital

10,459

316

10,775

7,208

29

7,237

6,064

44

6,108

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

54,981

1,481

56,462

44,050

3,217

47,267

45,147

21,826

66,973

By-product credits:

Silver

(183

)

(21

)

(204

)

(169

)

(6

)

(175

)

(209

)

(1,103

)

(1,312

)

Total By-product credits

(183

)

(21

)

(204

)

(169

)

(6

)

(175

)

(209

)

(1,103

)

(1,312

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

42,355

$

817

$

43,172

$

34,923

$

2,855

$

37,778

$

37,556

$

20,461

$

58,017

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

54,798

$

1,460

$

56,258

$

43,881

$

3,211

$

47,092

$

44,938

$

20,723

$

65,661

Divided by gold ounces produced

37

-

37

30

3

33

31

15

46

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,142

$

1,737

$

1,148

$

1,181

$

1,040

$

1,168

$

1,206

$

1,443

$

1,282

By-product credits per ounce

(5

)

(44

)

(5

)

(6

)

(2

)

(5

)

(7

)

(74

)

(28

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,137

$

1,693

$

1,143

$

1,175

$

1,038

$

1,163

$

1,199

$

1,369

$

1,254

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,475

$

3,073

$

1,499

$

1,482

$

1,169

$

1,455

$

1,441

$

1,460

$

1,447

By-product credits per ounce

(5

)

(44

)

(5

)

(6

)

(2

)

(5

)

(7

)

(74

)

(28

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce

$

1,470

$

3,029

$

1,494

$

1,476

$

1,167

$

1,450

$

1,434

$

1,386

$

1,419

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales to Non-GAAP Measures, continued

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Total Silver

Total Gold

Total

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization

$

72,655

$

59,182

$

131,837

$

78,784

$

79,548

$

158,332

$

83,390

$

72,662

$

156,052

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(12,970

)

(19,905

)

(32,875

)

(19,687

)

(26,103

)

(45,790

)

(21,894

)

(23,838

)

(45,732

)

Treatment costs

12,291

423

12,714

11,406

476

11,882

13,610

2,254

15,864

Change in product inventory

1,587

3,883

5,470

(190

)

(15,758

)

(15,948

)

(2,031

)

13,598

11,567

Reclamation and other costs

(1,888

)

(207

)

(2,095

)

(1,067

)

(210

)

(1,277

)

(998

)

(433

)

(1,431

)

Cash costs excluded

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,914

)

(4,914

)

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

71,675

43,376

115,051

69,246

37,953

107,199

72,077

59,329

131,406

Reclamation and other costs

1,111

536

1,647

1,112

536

1,648

1,111

433

1,544

Exploration

1,563

1,775

3,338

2,946

1,541

4,487

1,750

1,103

2,853

Sustaining capital

17,708

10,775

28,483

14,634

7,237

21,871

11,583

6,108

17,691

General and administrative

6,585

-

6,585

8,874

-

8,874

11,104

-

11,104

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

98,642

56,462

155,104

96,812

47,267

144,079

97,625

66,973

164,598

By-product credits:

Zinc

(30,665

)

-

(30,665

)

(29,906

)

-

(29,906

)

(31,603

)

-

(31,603

)

Gold

(15,712

)

-

(15,712

)

(14,864

)

-

(14,864

)

(20,438

)

-

(20,438

)

Lead

(19,861

)

-

(19,861

)

(17,828

)

-

(17,828

)

(19,404

)

-

(19,404

)

Silver

-

(204

)

(204

)

-

(175

)

(175

)

-

(1,312

)

(1,312

)

Total By-product credits

(66,238

)

(204

)

(66,442

)

(62,598

)

(175

)

(62,773

)

(71,445

)

(1,312

)

(72,757

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

5,437

$

43,172

$

48,609

$

6,648

$

37,778

$

44,426

$

632

$

58,017

$

58,649

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

32,404

$

56,258

$

88,662

$

34,214

$

47,092

$

81,306

$

26,180

$

65,661

$

91,841

Divided by ounces produced

3,217

37

2,669

33

3,471

46

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

22.28

$

1,148

$

25.93

1,168

$

20.76

$

1,282

By-product credits per ounce

(20.59

)

(5

)

(23.44

)

(5

)

(20.58

)

(28

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

1.69

$

1,143

$

2.49

$

1,163

$

0.18

$

1,254

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

30.67

$

1,499

$

36.26

$

1,455

$

28.12

$

1,447

By-product credits per ounce

(20.59

)

(5

)

(23.44

)

(5

)

(20.58

)

(28

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce

$

10.08

$

1,494

$

12.82

$

1,450

$

7.54

$

1,419

(1)

Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs.

(2)

Mining at San Sebastian was completed in the third quarter of 2020, and milling was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Care and maintenance costs at San Sebastian totaling $1.4 million for the first half of 2021 are reported in a separate line item on our consolidated statements of operations and excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits.

(3)

AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, exploration and sustaining capital.

(4)

Production was suspended at the Hollister and Midas mines and Aurora mill in the latter part of 2019. Care and maintenance at Nevada Operations totaling $5.2 million and $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, ($8.8 million and $6.7 million for the first halves of 2022 and 2021) are reported in a separate line item on our consolidated statements of operations and excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits.

2022 Guidance, Previous Estimates: Reconciliation of Cost of Sales to Non-GAAP Measures, continued

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Previous Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Other(2)

Total Silver

Casa Berardi

Total Gold

Total cost of sales

$

230,000

$

115,000

$

345,000

$

210,000

$

210,000

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(47,900

)

(39,150

)

(87,050

)

(58,250

)

(58,250

)

Treatment costs

34,750

15,650

50,400

500

500

Change in product inventory

(1,500

)

(1,500

)

(3,000

)

1,300

1,300

Reclamation and other costs

500

1,300

1,800

1,200

1,200

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

215,850

91,300

307,150

154,750

154,750

Reclamation and other costs

3,400

1,000

4,400

900

900

Exploration

4,900

-

3,000

7,900

5,300

5,300

Sustaining capital

40,200

28,900

69,100

30,700

30,700

General and administrative

-

-

38,000

38,000

-

-

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

264,350

121,200

41,000

426,550

191,650

191,650

By-product credits:

Zinc

(111,640

)

(29,360

)

(141,000

)

-

-

Gold

(66,100

)

-

(66,100

)

-

-

Lead

(29,601

)

(58,375

)

(87,976

)

-

-

Silver

-

-

-

(730

)

(730

)

Total By-product credits

(207,341

)

(87,735

)

-

(295,076

)

(730

)

(730

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

8,509

$

3,565

$

-

$

12,074

$

154,020

$

154,020

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

57,009

$

33,465

$

41,000

$

131,474

$

190,920

$

190,920

Divided by silver ounces produced

8,750

4,450

13,200

128.5

128.5

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

24.67

$

20.52

$

23.27

$

1,204

$

1,204

By-product credits per silver ounce

(23.70

)

(19.72

)

(22.35

)

(6

)

(6

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

0.97

$

0.80

$

0.92

$

1,198

$

1,198

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

30.21

$

27.24

$

32.31

$

1,491

$

1,491

By-product credits per silver ounce

(23.70

)

(19.72

)

(22.35

)

(6

)

(6

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

6.51

$

7.52

$

9.96

$

1,485

$

1,485

2022 Guidance, Current Estimates: Reconciliation of Cost of Sales to Non-GAAP Measures, continued

In thousands (except per ounce amounts)

Current Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Greens Creek

Lucky Friday

Other(2)

Total Silver

Casa Berardi

Total Gold

Total cost of sales

$

235,000

$

125,000

$

360,000

$

245,000

$

245,000

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

(52,000

)

(38,750

)

(90,750

)

(69,400

)

(69,400

)

Treatment costs

37,500

16,800

54,300

900

900

Change in product inventory

(3,500

)

(4,725

)

(8,225

)

3,300

3,300

Reclamation and other costs

500

1,100

1,600

1,500

1,500

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1)

217,500

99,425

316,925

181,300

181,300

Reclamation and other costs

2,800

1,100

3,900

800

800

Exploration

5,600

-

3,000

8,600

6,500

6,500

Sustaining capital

45,225

34,500

79,725

43,750

43,750

General and administrative

-

-

38,000

38,000

-

-

AISC, Before By-product Credits (1)

271,125

135,025

41,000

447,150

232,350

232,350

By-product credits:

Zinc

(116,000

)

(28,200

)

(144,200

)

-

-

Gold

(69,200

)

-

(69,200

)

-

-

Lead

(30,900

)

(56,900

)

(87,800

)

-

-

Silver

-

-

-

(730

)

(730

)

Total By-product credits

(216,100

)

(85,100

)

-

(301,200

)

(730

)

(730

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits

$

1,400

$

14,325

$

-

$

15,725

$

180,570

$

180,570

AISC, After By-product Credits

$

55,025

$

49,925

$

41,000

$

145,950

$

231,620

$

231,620

Divided by silver ounces produced

8,750

4,450

13,200

131.5

131.5

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

24.86

$

22.34

$

24.01

$

1,379

$

1,379

By-product credits per silver ounce

(24.70

)

(19.12

)

(22.82

)

(6

)

(6

)

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

0.16

$

3.22

$

1.19

$

1,373

$

1,373

AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

30.99

$

30.34

$

33.88

$

1,767

$

1,767

By-product credits per silver ounce

(24.70

)

(19.12

)

(22.82

)

(6

)

(6

)

AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce

$

6.29

$

11.22

$

11.06

$

1,761

$

1,761

(1)

Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, non-discretionary on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each operation. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs.

(2)

AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes non-discretionary corporate costs for general and administrative expense, exploration and sustaining capital.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Stockholders (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are indicators of our performance. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net income (loss) per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Dollars are in thousands

Q2 -2022

Q1-2022

Q4 -2021

Q3 -2021

Q2 -2021

YTD - 2022

YTD-2021

Net (loss) income applicable to common stockholders (GAAP)

(13,661

)

$

4,015

11,737

(1,117

)

2,610

$

(9,646

)

23,923

Adjusted for items below:

-

Derivative contracts losses (gains)

689

204

25,840

(16,053

)

17,313

893

16,840

Provisional pricing losses (gains)

15,807

(968

)

(5,648

)

(72

)

(3,077

)

14,839

(3,629

)

Unrealized losses (gains) on equity investments

15,739

(6,100

)

(2,822

)

2,861

750

9,639

4,256

Environmental accruals

-

14

-

-

-

14

2,882

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(4,482

)

2,038

(393

)

(3,995

)

1,907

(2,444

)

3,971

Care and maintenance costs

5,242

6,205

5,998

6,910

5,786

11,447

10,104

Loss (gain)on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests

5

(8

)

326

(390

)

143

(3

)

152

Adjustments of inventory to net realizable value

754

-

-

93

6,242

754

6,431

Adjusted income (loss) applicable to common stockholders

$

20,093

$

5,400

$

35,038

$

(11,763

)

$

31,674

$

25,493

$

64,930

Weighted average shares - basic

539,401

538,490

538,124

536,966

535,531

538,943

534,819

Weighted average shares - diluted

539,401

544,061

543,134

536,966

542,262

539,401

541,468

Basic adjusted net income (loss) per common stock (in cents)

0.04

0.01

0.07

(0.02

)

0.06

0.05

0.12

Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common stock (in cents)

0.04

0.01

0.06

(0.02

)

0.06

0.05

0.12

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before the following items: interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, acquisition costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, gains and losses on derivative contracts, ramp-up and suspension costs, provisional price gains and losses, stock-based compensation, unrealized losses and gains on investments, provisions for closed operations, and interest and other income (expense). Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes, revolving credit facility and finance leases, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net loss and debt to Adjusted EBITDA and net debt:

Dollars are in thousands

Q2 -2022

Q1-2022

Q4 -2021

Q3 -2021

Q2 -2021

LTM 6/30/2022

FY 2021

Net income (loss)

(13,523

)

$

4,153

11,875

(979

)

2,748

1,526

35,095

Interest expense

10,505

10,406

10,461

10,469

10,271

41,841

41,945

Income and mining tax provision (benefit)

254

5,631

(25,645

)

(4,533

)

(4,134

)

(24,293

)

(29,569

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

38,072

35,298

32,875

45,790

46,059

152,035

171,793

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(4,482

)

2,038

(393

)

(3,995

)

1,907

(6,832

)

(417

)

Loss/(gain) on undesignated derivative contracts

689

204

25,840

(16,053

)

13,078

10,680

11,903

Care and maintenance costs

5,242

6,205

5,998

6,910

5,786

24,355

23,012

Provisional price losses ( gains)

15,807

(968

)

(5,648

)

(72

)

(3,077

)

9,119

(9,349

)

Loss (gain) on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests

5

(8

)

326

(390

)

143

(67

)

87

Stock-based compensation

1,254

1,271

1,307

1,472

2,802

5,304

6,081

Provision for closed operations and environmental matters

1,628

1,643

3,693

8,088

1,654

15,052

17,964

Unrealized loss (gain) on investments

15,739

(6,100

)

(2,822

)

2,861

750

9,678

4,295

Adjustments of inventory to net realizable value

754

-

-

93

6,242

847

6,524

Other

(1,470

)

(1,571

)

382

(247

)

278

(2,906

)

(584

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

70,474

$

58,202

58,249

49,414

84,507

$

236,339

$

278,780

Total debt

534,575

$

521,483

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

$

198,193

$

210,010

Net debt

$

336,382

$

311,473

Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

1.4

1.1

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, calculated as cash provided by operating activities, less additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Dollars are in thousands

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash provided by operating activities

$

40,183

$

86,304

$

78,092

$

124,240

Less: Additions to properties, plants equipment and mineral interests

(34,329

)

(31,898

)

(55,807

)

(53,311

)

Free cash flow

$

5,854

$

54,406

$

22,285

$

70,929

Table A - Assay Results - Q2 2022

Greens Creek (Alaska)

Zone

Drillhole Number

Drillhole Azm/Dip

Sample From (feet)

Sample To (feet)

Est. True Width (feet)

Silver (oz/ton)

Gold (oz/ton)

Zinc (%)

Lead (%)

Depth From Mine Portal (feet)

Southwest Bench

GC5670

348.1 / -41.8

42.5

43.5

0.9

21.5

0.07

18.0

10.5

-593

Southwest Bench

GC5673

311 / -46

45.5

56.5

7.5

16.9

0.09

5.2

2.7

-628

Southwest Bench

GC5673

311 / -46

67.0

68.0

0.7

8.2

0.02

5.2

6.7

-628

Southwest Bench

GC5673

311 / -46

78.7

79.7

0.7

19.4

0.01

21.5

13.5

-628

Southwest Bench

GC5678

243.4 / -28.7

193.0

206.3

3.8

25.9

0.13

10.2

4.6

-663

Southwest Bench

GC5682

223.8 / -36.2

207.0

208.6

1.2

21.6

0.04

8.9

5.0

-687

Southwest Bench

GC5684

243.5 / -90

188.0

195.5

7.4

42.7

0.09

18.8

8.9

-655

Southwest Bench

GC5685

243.5 / -68.5

224.0

227.0

1.5

17.1

0.12

2.0

1.3

-672

Southwest Bench

GC5686

263.5 / -53.4

300.5

302.0

0.1

31.0

0.07

6.3

3.6

-705

Southwest Bench

GC5688

295.2 / -71.3

193.0

194.7

1.4

33.4

0.17

4.8

2.8

-647

Southwest Bench

GC5689

279.2 / -49.6

294.3

295.7

0.7

31.7

0.04

12.1

6.5

-686

Southwest Bench

GC5706

63.4 / -60.6

183.2

184.2

1.0

24.4

0.08

9.8

5.0

-620

Southwest Bench

GC5706

63.4 / -60.6

198.2

200.5

2.2

33.6

0.03

27.3

15.3

-634

200 South

GC5639

246 / -36.8

178.5

204.5

6.7

16.0

0.01

1.4

0.7

-1403

200 South

GC5639

246 / -36.8

328.1

330.1

0.5

12.6

0.02

1.9

0.9

-1491

200 South

GC5645

251.8 / -9.4

57.7

60.0

2.2

5.0

0.02

4.8

2.5

-1299

200 South

GC5651

236 / -82

176.7

178.5

1.6

10.7

0.01

9.1

3.6

-1457

200 South

GC5651

236 / -82

314.7

320.0

3.7

8.2

0.03

3.6

2.2

-1595

200 South

GC5651

236 / -82

432.4

465.1

22.9

32.5

0.03

1.6

0.7

-1730

200 South

GC5651

236 / -82

626.1

634.0

7.2

83.2

0.12

3.1

1.7

-1902

200 South

GC5651

236 / -82

647.0

655.0

7.3

10.9

0.14

0.3

0.4

-1909

200 South

GC5657

236 / -73

198.1

208.5

8.8

28.0

0.01

3.5

2.0

-1473

200 South

GC5657

236 / -73

432.0

435.0

2.8

9.2

0.03

4.3

1.7

-1696

200 South

GC5657

236 / -73

656.5

690.0

32.8

22.1

0.14

1.0

0.4

-1922

200 South

GC5659

243.5 / -52

410.7

411.7

0.7

12.9

0.02

0.2

0.1

-1612

200 South

GC5659

243.5 / -52

548.0

550.0

1.8

11.5

0.09

0.8

0.3

-1719

200 South

GC5659

243.5 / -52

552.7

553.7

0.9

13.4

0.02

1.6

1.9

-1720

200 South

GC5662

223.5 / -72.4

196.8

220.8

24.0

15.0

0.01

2.6

1.1

-1485

200 South

GC5662

223.5 / -72.4

308.1

319.0

4.5

12.1

0.01

1.7

0.9

-1582

200 South

GC5662

223.5 / -72.4

326.8

328.8

1.4

23.3

0.04

1.2

0.3

-1594

200 South

GC5662

223.5 / -72.4

677.6

682.3

4.6

37.0

0.05

1.5

0.7

-1930

200 South

GC5662

223.5 / -72.4

707.3

712.3

4.9

9.0

0.08

0.7

0.3

-1958

200 South

GC5666

206.2 / -81.9

169.5

172.8

3.3

39.8

0.02

13.9

7.0

-1446

200 South

GC5666

206.2 / -81.9

310.5

317.7

5.9

12.5

0.12

3.0

1.3

-1592

200 South

GC5666

206.2 / -81.9

453.0

481.0

21.3

15.8

0.03

1.5

0.6

-1735

200 South

GC5666

206.2 / -81.9

655.5

665.5

9.0

17.0

0.07

0.9

0.4

-1931

200 South

GC5679

216.3 / -16.1

239.0

242.0

2.9

16.5

0.01

1.0

0.4

-1348

200 South

GC5690

263.68 / -32.56

86.2

88.0

1.7

34.8

0.04

13.1

6.5

-1335

200 South

GC5690

263.68 / -32.56

180.8

210.0

24.5

11.3

0.05

6.7

4.2

-1397

200 South

GC5701

266 / -45.4

72.9

85.8

12.4

42.5

0.03

8.2

4.1

-1343

200 South

GC5701

266 / -45.4

222.6

243.0

16.1

8.6

0.01

3.8

1.8

-1453

200 South

GC5701

266 / -45.4

275.3

277.3

2.0

0.5

0.26

0.2

0.1

-1487

200 South

GC5703

250.8 / -70.8

63.5

72.0

8.4

20.1

0.05

13.9

6.5

-1347

200 South

GC5703

250.8 / -70.8

341.0

357.0

4.1

11.0

0.06

8.6

4.7

-1612

200 South

GC5703

250.8 / -70.8

374.0

378.0

1.0

7.2

0.01

3.9

1.8

-1640

200 South

GC5703

250.8 / -70.8

511.5

512.7

1.2

10.8

0.02

23.0

10.0

-1770

200 South

GC5703

250.8 / -70.8

730.0

735.0

4.3

6.7

0.12

0.4

0.1

-1964

East

GC5709

56 / -6.3

381.0

384.0

2.8

10.0

0.14

11.7

4.2

595

East

GC5716

63.4 / -7.9

375.0

379.0

3.9

8.6

0.15

16.7

4.9

590

East

GC5716

63.4 / -7.9

385.5

386.5

1.0

5.7

0.13

28.2

7.8

588

East

GC5716

63.4 / -7.9

393.0

394.0

1.0

429.0

1.38

6.4

1.7

587

West

GC5660

194.1 / -52.6

179.5

185.1

5.4

13.4

0.02

13.0

5.3

-200

West

GC5660

194.1 / -52.6

191.4

192.4

1.0

33.8

0.08

0.7

0.3

-201

West

GC5663

148.9 / -59.5

130.0

131.0

0.5

10.6

0.10

17.1

6.3

-163

West

GC5664

133.1 / -45.9

96.4

97.7

0.9

9.4

0.03

19.4

9.1

-124

West

GC5687

60 / 0.4

81.2

92.0

9.5

11.3

0.26

18.1

7.8

-179

West

GC5687

60 / 0.4

131.5

133.2

1.7

179.6

0.73

1.1

1.0

-178

West

GC5687

60 / 0.4

135.5

139.8

4.2

205.1

0.38

18.8

9.7

-178

West

GC5687

60 / 0.4

147.7

148.7

1.0

24.6

0.03

29.8

13.4

-178

West

GC5687

60 / 0.4

152.0

153.0

1.0

17.1

0.26

18.4

8.3

-178

West

GC5687

60 / 0.4

155.0

156.0

1.0

3.1

0.24

14.7

6.4

-177

West

GC5687

60 / 0.4

252.8

254.0

1.1

8.8

0.15

21.4

3.9

-174

West

GC5696

63.4 / 28.5

59.0

60.0

0.9

13.5

0.04

17.9

8.1

-150

West

GC5696

63.4 / 28.5

66.5

68.0

1.4

10.8

0.05

17.0

7.9

-146

West

GC5696

63.4 / 28.5

69.5

70.5

0.9

4.6

0.04

20.4

10.0

-144

West

GC5698

51.9 / 9.3

85.9

97.8

7.1

8.8

0.07

11.2

5.0

-165

West

GC5698

51.9 / 9.3

146.8

159.2

7.4

4.0

0.01

14.7

7.5

-152

West

GC5698

51.9 / 9.3

268.9

269.9

0.7

11.6

0.03

11.9

5.3

-132

West

GC5702

60 / 8.9

74.0

90.0

14.9

9.6

0.07

9.2

3.9

-167

West

GC5702

60 / 8.9

159.0

161.0

1.9

6.5

0.02

20.2

10.1

-168

West

GC5707

52.6 / 6.9

8.1

10.2

1.5

13.3

0.02

28.5

15.5

-184

West

GC5707

52.6 / 6.9

87.8

94.2

5.1

84.9

0.45

7.6

4.5

-174

West

GC5707

52.6 / 6.9

101.0

104.2

2.6

6.8

0.02

3.8

2.6

-172

West

GC5707

52.6 / 6.9

119.9

123.2

2.6

8.6

0.02

8.1

3.1

-169

West

GC5714

110.9 / -47.5

0.0

1.0

1.0

1.2

0.01

12.4

7.0

-188

West

GC5714

110.9 / -47.5

29.0

86.2

57.1

50.4

0.30

14.4

7.6

-228

West

GC5721

119.3 / 8

153.5

160.0

4.5

12.0

0.07

6.6

3.1

-163

9A

GC5632

243 / 44

286.0

292.0

5.8

7.9

0.01

4.9

2.0

-31

9A

GC5647

38.3 / -30.1

0.0

3.0

3.0

15.5

0.05

6.0

5.7

-146

9A

GC5647

38.3 / -30.1

9.0

21.1

11.9

14.7

0.09

12.0

5.9

-147

9A

GC5647

38.3 / -30.1

32.4

47.0

14.4

54.4

0.32

16.5

8.8

-159

9A

GC5650

63.3 / -34

0.0

5.6

5.6

9.4

0.04

8.4

5.1

-144

9A

GC5650

63.3 / -34

24.1

27.7

3.6

20.6

0.19

0.9

0.5

-158

9A

GC5650

63.3 / -34

41.4

43.4

2.0

25.5

0.05

15.0

7.3

-166

9A

GC5653

63.4 / -28

218.6

228.0

4.0

70.0

0.08

10.6

5.7

-538

9A

GC5655

63.4 / 6.3

37.8

38.8

1.0

1.0

0.01

2.3

7.0

-129

9A

GC5655

63.4 / 6.3

124.6

139.0

14.3

55.3

1.30

16.9

9.1

-120

9A

GC5655

63.4 / 6.3

176.5

179.0

1.9

10.2

0.07

13.8

2.2

-117

9A

GC5655

63.4 / 6.3

182.4

230.0

16.3

11.7

0.15

16.1

7.5

-116

9A

GC5656

63.4 / -8.5

146.5

150.0

3.1

6.8

0.03

17.2

7.4

-161

9A

GC5656

63.4 / -8.5

155.5

174.0

7.0

15.9

0.05

21.5

10.6

-165

9A

GC5656

63.4 / -8.5

189.1

197.4

3.5

5.7

0.25

21.1

5.5

-170

9A

GC5656

63.4 / -8.5

220.8

221.8

1.0

17.7

0.06

2.7

2.0

-175

9A

GC5656

63.4 / -8.5

224.0

230.0

6.0

17.1

0.02

3.0

1.4

-176

Casa Berardi (Quebec)

Zone

Drillhole Number

Drillhole Section

Drillhole Azm/Dip

Sample From (feet)

Sample To (feet)

Est. True Width (feet)

Gold (oz/ton)

Depth From Mine Surface (feet)

118 Zone

CBP-1170

12260

10/-40

310.6

320.5

8.9

0.00

-3797

118 Zone

CBP-1171

12260

10/3

273.9

287.0

13.1

0.01

-3623

118 Zone

CBP-1172

12215

333/-40

343.7

351.9

6.2

0.13

-3809

118 Zone

Including

345.7

349.3

2.6

0.25

-3808

118 Zone

CBP-1173

12270

10/21

372.9

388.0

14.1

0.45

-3474

118 Zone

Including

375.2

377.5

2.0

2.30

-3475

118 Zone

CBP-1174

12225

346/20

412.3

418.9

5.9

0.09

-3705

118 Zone

CBP-1177

11670

330/21

539.6

552.4

10.5

0.02

3435

118 Zone

CBP-1178

12140

318/3

531.0

550.1

19.0

0.03

3592

118 Zone

CBW-1169

10050

346/42

602.9

619.9

9.8

0.06

-3576

118 Zone

CBW-1169

10090

346/42

777.4

789.2

8.2

0.03

-3678

118 Zone

CBW-1170

11630

346/37

580.6

598.3

11.8

0.08

-3540

118 Zone

CBW-1170

11630

346/37

722.3

736.7

13.1

0.03

-3616

118 Zone

CBW-1170

11625

346/37

797.7

812.5

8.2

0.06

-3657

118 Zone

Including

802.6

807.5

3.3

0.16

-3657

118 Zone

CBW-1172

11580

337/-43

649.4

659.3

9.2

0.05

-3727

118 Zone

CBW-1172

11590

337/-43

826.6

839.0

11.8

0.08

-3619

118 Zone

CBW-1173

11595

338/-24

660.3

670.1

9.2

0.09

-3487

118 Zone

CBW-1173

11590

338/-24

689.8

700.6

10.2

0.07

-3501

118 Zone

CBW-1174

11590

338/14

643.5

656.0

11.5

0.02

-3390

118 Zone

CBW-1174

11575

338/14

737.3

747.8

9.2

0.04

-3421

118 Zone

CBW-1175

11565

332/-38

835.1

845.3

7.9

0.10

3680

118 Zone

CBW-1175

11580

332/-38

664.5

677.0

9.8

0.12

3584

118 Zone

Including

673.1

677.0

3.3

0.23

3586

118 Zone

CBW-1175

11565

332/-38

772.1

791.1

15.1

0.04

3647

118 Zone

CBW-1176

11565

331/-20

684.9

728.2

40.7

0.15

3480

118 Zone

Including

706.8

711.8

4.6

0.28

3481

118 Zone

Including

719.3

724.2

4.6

0.35

3487

118 Zone

CBW-1177

11635

355/-40

787.2

796.4

6.9

0.12

3662

118 Zone

CBW-1177

11635

355/-40

822.3

830.5

6.2

0.13

3680

118 Zone

CBW-1177

11635

355/-40

575.3

587.1

9.2

0.12

3545

118 Zone

CBW-1177

11635

355/-40

701.9

703.6

1.3

0.10

3613

118 Zone

CBW-1178

11635

318/3

582.5

598.6

15.1

0.12

3499

118 Zone

Including

583.8

586.5

2.3

0.19

3496

118 Zone

CBW-1178

11635

352/-32

738.0

766.9

24.6

0.12

3580

118 Zone

Including

742.6

749.8

5.9

0.30

3577

118 Zone

CBW-1179

11645

356/-26

790.8

804.9

11.5

0.08

3551

118 Zone

CBW-1179

11645

356/-26

591.4

599.6

6.6

0.08

3459

118 Zone

CBW-1179

11645

356/-26

708.8

725.5

15.1

0.10

3514

118 Zone

Including

718.6

725.5

4.9

0.14

3517

118 Zone

CBW-1180

11640

356/-16

592.0

598.6

6.2

0.09

3384

118 Zone

CBW-1180

11640

356/-16

706.5

732.1

24.6

0.06

3425

118 Zone

CBW-1181

11645

356/-7

639.3

647.5

7.5

0.09

3321

118 Zone

CBW-1181

11645

356/-7

668.5

704.2

31.8

0.13

3332

119 Zone

CBP-1152

11840

167/0

613.0

623.2

10.2

0.03

-898

119 Zone

CBP-1153

11780

187/-16

531.7

547.4

9.8

0.00

-775

119 Zone

CBP-1154

11750

204/-23

487.1

501.8

12.1

0.01

-754

119 Zone

CBP-1156

11805

177/-38

342.1

354.9

9.8

0.07

-724

119 Zone

Including

345.7

348.3

2.0

0.32

-725

119 Zone

CBP-1159

11840

168/-14

663.2

669.4

6.2

0.14

-1020

119 Zone

CBP-1160

11715

211/-15

522.2

542.2

18.7

0.04

-1064

119 Zone

CBP-1161

11810

179/-29

765.2

769.5

3.6

0.13

1276

123 Zone

CBP-1215

12460

40/-57

995.8

1018.4

21.0

0.17

4268

123 Zone

Including

995.8

999.1

2.6

0.26

4261

124 Zone

CBF-124-011

12670

360/-54

153.5

192.9

22.0

0.03

-138

124 Zone

CBF-124-018

12830

351/-52

521.5

587.1

48.9

0.10

-424

124 Zone

Including

556.0

580.6

18.0

0.18

-434

124 Zone

CBF-124-018

12830

351/-52

436.2

460.8

16.8

0.09

-345

124 Zone

CBF-124-022

12710

2/-49

316.5

398.5

63.0

0.03

-270

124 Zone

Including

336.5

338.2

1.2

0.21

-255

124 Zone

CBF-124-024

12850

7/-56

442.8

578.9

71.1

0.07

-417

124 Zone

Including

531.4

550.7

10.1

0.22

-442

124 Zone

CBS-22-056

12930

4/-54

391.3

403.4

7.1

0.10

-325

124 Zone

CBS-22-056

12930

4/-54

419.8

425.1

3.8

0.10

-345

134 Zone

CBS-22-058

13460

355/-65

1969.3

1974.2

3.9

0.18

-1557

134 Zone

CBS-22-060

13700

359/-58

442.8

462.5

11.6

0.08

-380

129 Zone

CBS-22-056

12930

4/-54

738.0

750.8

9.5

0.13

-601

129 Zone

Including

747.8

750.8

2.3

0.48

-605

129 Zone

CBS-22-056

12930

4/-54

806.9

816.7

7.2

0.06

-652

129 Zone

CBS-22-057

12960

4/-48

463.1

472.3

6.6

0.09

-353

146 Zone

CBE-0300

14670

189/2

482.5

491.0

7.9

0.12

-1769

146 Zone

Including

482.5

484.1

1.3

0.15

-1749

146 Zone

Including

489.4

491.0

1.3

0.40

-1748

146 Zone

CBE-0301

14665

188/-12

469.0

478.9

6.6

0.11

-1677

146 Zone

CBE-0307

14640

195/-8

575.0

596.0

16.4

0.05

-1692

146 Zone

Including

585.5

588.1

2.6

0.15

-1692

146 Zone

CBE-0322

14620

202/-33

583.8

596.6

11.5

0.07

-1491

146 Zone

CBE-0338

14700

168/51

405.1

419.5

13.1

0.03

-1491

148 Zone

CBE-0247

14820

3/-64

1891.6

1909.0

12.1

0.12

3189

148 Zone

CBE-0247

14820

3/-64

2030.0

2072.0

24.6

0.27

3311

148 Zone

Including

2066.4

2069.0

1.6

2.81

3325

Republic (Washington)

Zone

Drillhole Number

Drillhole Azm/Incl

Sample From (feet)

Sample To (feet)

Est. True Width (feet)

Gold (oz/ton)

Silver (oz/ton)

Depth From Surface (feet)

Belligerent Vein

BT2205

330/-45

318.0

326.8

6.2

0.05

1.0

-230

Belligerent Vein

Including

323.7

326.8

2.2

0.06

2.2

-230

Other Vein

BT2206

330/-45

324.7

338.5

9.7

0.08

1.3

-235

Other Vein

Including

324.7

330.1

3.8

0.13

2.6

-235

Other Vein

BT2206

330/-45

392.6

399.9

5.1

0.40

0.3

-284

Belligerent Vein

BT2206

330/-45

411.2

428.0

8.1

0.57

5.7

-301

Belligerent Vein

Including

417.3

421.0

2.6

1.42

17.0

-301

Bellicose Vein

BT2207

330/-45

292.3

314.7

15.7

0.13

0.8

-216

Bellicose Vein

Including

306.3

313.1

4.8

0.29

0.8

-216



Contact

Anvita M. Patil
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Cheryl Turner
Communications Coordinator

800-HECLA91 (800-432-5291)
Investor Relations
Email: hmc-info@hecla-mining.com
Website: www.hecla-mining.com


