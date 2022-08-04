Tudor Gold Obtains Interim Order and Provides Transaction Update

Vancouver, August 4, 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announced today that, further to its news releases dated July 13, 2021, February 1, 2022 and July 8, 2022 (the "Initial News Releases"), the Company obtained an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") on August 3, 2022, authorizing the holding of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") and matters relating to the conduct of the Meeting, including approval of the Arrangement (as defined below).

At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as of the record date, being August 3, 2022 (the "Record Date"), will be asked, among other things, to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") to approve a spin-out transaction (the "Arrangement") in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement entered into by the Company and Goldstorm Metals Corp. ("Goldstorm"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, on July 6, 2021, as further amended and restated on January 31, 2022, July 8, 2022 and July 28, 2022 (the "Arrangement Agreement") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Pursuant to the Arrangement, among other things:

Shareholders as of the Record Date will receive approximately 0.251 of a common share of Goldstorm (a "Goldstorm Share") for every one common share of Tudor Gold held; and

Goldstorm will acquire the Company's six contiguous Golden Triangle Area mineral properties, being the Mackie East, Mackie West, Fairweather, High North, Delta and Orion and Electrum properties in consideration for Goldstorm issuing 49,847,967 Goldstorm Shares to the Shareholders as of the Record Date.

For further information on the Arrangement, please refer to the Initial News Releases. Additional details of the Arrangement will be included in the Company's information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting, which will be mailed on or before August 11, 2022 to Shareholders as of the Record Date. The Meeting will be held on September 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) at 10th Floor, 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T5. Assuming no adjournment or postponement to the Meeting, the cut-off time to vote by proxy will be 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on September 2, 2022.

The Arrangement is anticipated to be completed during the week of September 12, 2022, subject to obtaining Court, Shareholder and regulatory approval and the satisfaction of conditions set forth in the Arrangement Agreement.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor Gold published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021 on the Company's SEDAR profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Arrangement and the results of the Meeting are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

