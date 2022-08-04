Intrepid Potash, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

(in thousands, except per ton data)

Sales $ 48,827 $ 37,693 $ 105,269 $ 81,270

Gross margin $ 24,925 $ 10,131 $ 53,990 $ 18,803



Potash sales volumes (in tons) 56 92 126 208

Potash production volumes (in tons) 25 51 128 164

Average potash net realized sales

price per ton(1) $ 738 $ 319 $ 713 $ 300

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

(in thousands, except per ton data)

Sales $ 35,467 $ 26,924 $ 76,519 $ 50,619

Gross margin $ 13,052 $ 3,162 $ 29,191 $ 3,093



Trio® sales volume (in tons) 59 75 131 145

Trio® production volume (in tons) 58 63 123 119

Average Trio® net realized sales price

per ton(1) $ 493 $ 271 $ 476 $ 251

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

(in thousands)

Sales $ 7,512 $ 3,331 $ 14,512 $ 7,584

Gross margin $ 3,834 $ 906 $ 5,806 $ 1,411