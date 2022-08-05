Lundin Gold Provides Update On Regional Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, Aug. 4, 2022 - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the 2022 regional exploration program of the Suarez basin ("the Basin"). Until now, the drilling program has focused on two high priority targets, Barbasco and Puente Princesa. Through a detailed geological interpretation of exploration data and additional surface works, four additional targets of interest have been identified: Barbasco Norte, Capullo, Puma and Quebrada La Negra, and a third rig has now been added to test these new targets of interest. An estimated 16,500 metres is planned to be drilled in this year's regional program, at an estimated cost of US$14 million. PDF Version

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO commented "While exploration in the south Basin is challenging, mainly due to topography, thickness of the cover rocks, and post-mineral lithologies, our program continues to successfully advance and return evidence of important indicators that point toward the presence of buried epithermal deposits. Promising areas for further exploration and new drill targets have now been identified. The work done to date on our regional program continues to support and further strengthen our understanding of this highly prospective geological environment."

Advancing in the Regional Exploration Program

At Barbasco Norte, one hole has already been completed, totalling 679 metres (see Tables 1 and 2). The target is located to the north of Barbasco and is anomalous in gold and the epithermal pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony in soil and rocks over a two-kilometre north-northwest trend. Initial drilling confirmed the same stratigraphy as the Fruta del Norte deposit, with conglomerates of the Suarez Formation close to surface and volcanic rocks from the Santiago Formation with some hydrothermal alteration at depth (see Figures 2 and 4). Results are pending and additional drilling at this target is underway.

At Capullo, a first hole was recently started. This untested target lies within the central part of the Basin where anomalous values of gold and the epithermal pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony are related to hydrothermal alteration zones. Veins and veinlets of quartz are seen over a 300-metre-long trend (see Figure 4). Additional mapping and rock sampling continues to delineate this target.

At Puma, a drill program is planned to start during the third quarter. The target lies within the southern end of the Basin, and has a structural position, stratigraphy, and hydrothermal alteration like that of Fruta del Norte. Anomalous values of gold and the epithermal pathfinder element arsenic in soil occur over a 1-kilometre-long trend (see Figure 4).

At Quebrada La Negra, a drilling program has been designed and is planned for the fourth quarter. The target lies along the north continuity of the major structure recently intercepted at Puente Princesa and contains anomalous gold and the epithermal pathfinder element arsenic in soil over 1.5 kilometres.

2022 Program to Date

The regional program is in its early stages with current drilling focused on the identification and definition of potential mineralized structures that transect the favourable volcanic sequence of the Santiago Formation (Fruta del Norte host rock). During the first half of 2022, 7,240 metres were drilled across nine holes, mainly at Puente-Princesa and Barbasco, located along the margins of the Basin and covered by an extensive post mineral sequence (see Figures 1 and 4).

At Puente-Princesa, a total of 4,723 metres were drilled across six holes (see Tables 1 and 2). Drilling intersected a major structure, around 50 metres in width, characterized by intervals of quartz veins and hydrothermal carbonate breccias with silica replacement and sulphides hosted in a post mineral volcanic sequence (see Figure 2). Initial results returned narrow low-grade gold intervals (hole PCS 2022-16) and suggest further exploration potential toward the north extension, at the Quebrada La Negra target, where anomalous gold and the epithermal pathfinder element arsenic occurs in soil over a 1.5 kilometre northeast trend and are associated to the conglomerate of the Basin (see Figure 1 and 4). Results pending for holes PCS 2022-19 and PCS 2022-21 . Additional drilling is planned to better understand this target.

At Barbasco, 1,845 metres were completed across two drill holes (see Tables 1 and 3). Drilling intersected zones of epithermal related alteration and narrow (< 1 m wide), widely spaced epithermal quartz-carbonate-sulphide veins in the volcanic sequence of the Santiago Formation, containing anomalous values of gold and the epithermal pathfinder elements arsenic and antimony (hole BAR-2022-015). Drilling also intercepted a thick sequence of finely laminated silica on top of the volcanic rocks in the Santiago Formation, a proximal indicator of epithermal systems (hole BAR-2022-017). Results are pending for hole BAR-2022-017 and additional drilling is underway to test underneath this silica layer as well as additional drilling to the east (see Figure 3).

Qualified Persons

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analysed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QAQC and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 21, 2022, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Figure 1: Near Mine Exploration Program

Hole ID Prospect Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) BAR-2022-015 Barbasco 778055 9572075 2057.17 90 -45 922 BAR-2022-017 Barbasco 777731 9571971 1959.08 90 -45 923 BAR-2022-018 Barbasco Norte 777232 9574795 1758.6 90 -45 679 PCS-2022-013 Puente-Princesa 775800 9572500 1591.3 270 -50 1013 PCS-2022-014 Puente-Princesa 775685 9574661 1539.62 270 -80 910.7 PCS-2022-016 Puente-Princesa 775685 9574661 1539.62 90 -60 413 PCS-2022-016A Puente-Princesa 775685 9574661 1539.62 90 -55 1202 PCS-2022-019 Puente-Princesa 776010 9574668 1583.5 90 -50 590 PCS-2022-021 Puente-Princesa 776010 9574668 1583.5 90 -65 595

Table 1: Collar Locations of Completed Drill Holes

Figure 2: Puente Princesa and Barbasco Norte Cross Section and the main 2022 completed holes.

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (ppm) Grade As (ppm) Sb (ppm) PCS-2022-013 264.15 265.15 1 0.104 0.18 39.7 0.33 267.15 268.15 1 0.854 0.45 59.3 0.35 331 333 2 0.128 0.42 53.6 0.61 333 334 1 0.143 0.28 27.5 0.24 334 335 1 0.182 0.43 51.4 0.37 335 336 1 0.132 0.3 16.1 0.62 336 337 1 0.384 0.54 73.4 0.47 511 513 2 0.11 0.16 3.1 1.24 PCS-2022-014 426 427.9 1.9 0.153 0.43 171 3.13 506 507 1 0.419 1.77 1620 13.65 507 508 1 0.506 1.8 2410 23 729 731 2 0.152 0.59 9.3 0.29 731 733 2 0.157 0.39 8.4 0.42 737 739 2 0.153 0.46 5.4 0.29 739 741 2 0.109 0.36 3.4 0.24 741 743 2 0.21 0.92 16.8 0.13 743 745 2 0.196 0.6 10.6 0.16 745 747 2 0.23 0.94 17.7 0.16 749 751 2 0.241 0.7 14.3 0.17 751 753 2 0.274 1.72 8.9 0.19 753 755 2 0.137 2.42 5.6 0.18 755 757 2 1.03 1.7 26.5 0.29 771 772 1 0.198 0.53 3.2 0.23 779 780 1 0.247 0.31 2.1 0.16 804 805 1 0.12 0.19 1.3 0.23 PCS-2022-016A 1083 1084 1 0.106 0.08 40.2 0.42 1093 1094 1 0.1 0.46 4.3 1.05 1126 1127 1 0.117 0.19 5.9 1.15 1127 1128 1 0.111 0.62 13.9 1.12 1128 1129 1 0.115 0.28 12.9 1.02 1185 1186 1 0.203 0.21 7.2 0.4

Intervals are calculated using a 0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off.

Table 2: Puente Princesa Drill Results (>0.1 g/t Au) - Received as at August 4, 2022

Figure 3: Barbasco Cross Section and the main 2022 completed holes (results in long real intervals).

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (ppm) As (ppm) Sb (ppm) BAR-2022-015 48 50 2 0.141 0.1 52.9 0.44 56 58 2 0.107 0.07 8.1 0.39 78.15 79.3 1.15 0.115 0.2 103 2.85 692.4 693.3 0.9 1.02 0.36 22.8 0.64 693.3 694.2 0.9 0.33 0.24 51.9 0.48 740 742 2 0.146 0.14 25.7 0.55 742 744 2 0.508 0.15 21.4 0.47

Intervals are calculated using a 0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off.

Table 3: Barbasco Drill Results (>0.1 g/t Au) - Received as at August 4, 2022

Figure 4: Geological map, main explored targets and the completed drill holes in 2022

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.