Deep Yellow Limited: Board and Executive Appointments

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is pleased to confirm the following appointments to the Company effective from 4 August 2022:
- Steven Michael (Executive Director);
- Wayne Bramwell (Non-Executive Director); and
- Anthony Chamberlain (member of the executive team).
Steven Michael, Wayne Bramwell and Anthony Chamberlain join the Company from the board of Vimy Resources Ltd. (Vimy), following implementation of the scheme of arrangement between Vimy and Vimy's shareholders on 4 August 2022.
Steven Michael is joining as Executive Director with a focus on Australian operations, and he will initially be responsible for the full integration of the Vimy business and employees, including focusing on relationships with key stakeholders.
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a differentiated, advanced uranium exploration company, in predevelopment phase, implementing a contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. A PFS has recently been completed on its Tumas Project in Namibia and a DFS commenced February 2021. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well-regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!