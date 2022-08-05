Tocvan Provides Corporate Update. Engages Blaze Capital

Calgary - August 5, 2022 Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce it has engaged with Blaze Capital to increase awareness of its gold-silver projects in Sonora, Mexico. Founded by stock market educator Mr. Justin Caron in 2018, Blaze Capital has amassed over 45,000 subscribers on YouTube, garnering over 4.5 million video views and a total social reach of 100,000. In addition to stock market video content, Mr. Caron also founded a stock market data feed platform - thealgo.com - which offers investors a platform to find data generated ideas; engage and share with thousands of like-minded investors and access Mr. Caron's stock portfolio. With a well-established audience that continues to grow, Blaze Capital has recently begun providing investor awareness services by partnering with select small-cap Canadian securities companies. Blaze Capital will be presenting Tocvan across its platforms by featuring the Company's progress and news flow through a series of YouTube videos, website content and ongoing coverage with its investor database through its newsletter.

"We are very excited to work with Mr. Caron at Blaze Capital to engage with a new demographic of investor. Mr. Caron has built an outstanding network and we believe that the timing aligns well with the advancement of our Company and the shifting market sentiment towards precious metals."

The Company is also pleased to announce it has approved the grant of 1,300,000 incentive stock options to officers, directors, and consultants of the Company. The options vest quarterly over a one-year period following the grant date, are exercisable at a price of $0.72, and expire on August 5, 2027.

Update on Pilar

As part of the ongoing Phase III drill program, a total of seven reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes have been completed, totalling 1,382-meters. Drilling focused on the 4-T Expansion and Extension targets and a new trend discovered during the last stage of drilling. Samples from all seven drill holes have been submitted to ALS (Hermosillo) for analysis, results are pending and expected later this month. Planning is underway for drilling continued step-outs further along trend to the southeast of target areas.

Update on Sharing Agreement

The Company wishes to inform investors that pursuant to its Sharing Agreement (see News Release, June 30, 2022) it is set to receive the first monthly payment of $344,636.52 CAD, minus legal fees of $3,315.20 CAD.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn in the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 36 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

