Latin Metals Inc. Reports AGM Results

14:45 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire
VANCOUVER, Aug. 05, 2022 - Latin Metals Inc. (Latin Metals or the Company) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the Meeting) of shareholders held on August 4, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.

Votes representing 40,815,693 shares were cast, representing 70.75% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below:

Motion                                  Votes for the Motion  Percentage of Votes in Favour
Number of Directors                               40,808,943	99.98%
David Cass                                        40,790,006	99.94%
Keith Henderson                                   40,790,006	99.94%
Ryan King                                         40,790,006	99.94%
Robert Kopple                                     40,790,006	100%
Appointment of Auditor                            40,813,943	100%
Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan    40,785,295	99.93%


On Behalf of the Board of Directors of LATIN METALS INC.

Keith Henderson
President & CEO



For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson
Latin Metals Inc.
Suite 890 - 999 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2
Phone: 604-638-3456
E-mail: info@latin-metals.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
