Latin Metals Inc. Reports AGM Results

Motion Votes for the Motion Percentage of Votes in Favour

Number of Directors 40,808,943 99.98%

David Cass 40,790,006 99.94%

Keith Henderson 40,790,006 99.94%

Ryan King 40,790,006 99.94%

Robert Kopple 40,790,006 100%

Appointment of Auditor 40,813,943 100%

Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan 40,785,295 99.93%

VANCOUVER, Aug. 05, 2022 - Latin Metals Inc. (Latin Metals or the Company) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the Meeting) of shareholders held on August 4, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.Votes representing 40,815,693 shares were cast, representing 70.75% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below:On Behalf of the Board of Directors of LATIN METALS INC.Keith HendersonPresident & CEOFor further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.Keith HendersonSuite 890 - 999 West Hastings StreetVancouver, BC, V6C 2W2Phone: 604-638-3456E-mail: info@latin-metals.comNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.