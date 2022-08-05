Latin Metals Inc. Reports AGM Results
VANCOUVER, Aug. 05, 2022 - Latin Metals Inc. (Latin Metals or the Company) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the Meeting) of shareholders held on August 4, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.
Votes representing 40,815,693 shares were cast, representing 70.75% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below:
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of LATIN METALS INC.
Keith Henderson
President & CEO
For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
For further information, please contact:
Keith Henderson
Latin Metals Inc.
Suite 890 - 999 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2
Phone: 604-638-3456
E-mail: info@latin-metals.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
