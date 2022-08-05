Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) Extends Share Purchase Warrants

VANCOUVER, Aug. 5, 2022 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) reports that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval it will extend 21,602,934 warrants that were due to expire August 21st, 2022. The warrants were issued as part of a 21,602,934-unit non-brokered private placement completed August 21st, 2020. The Company will extend the expiry date of the warrants for an additional three years (36 months) making the new expiry date August 21st, 2025.

The unchanged warrant terms provide that for each whole warrant the holder may purchase and additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per warrant, the exercise period can be accelerated to 30 days if the Company's shares trade at or above a volume weighted average price of $0.50 for 15 consecutive trading days, providing notice to holders by way of regular news release.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Tajiri Resources Corp.