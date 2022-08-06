China Gold International Provides Clarification to the News Release dated 29 June 2022 Reporting Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, August 5, 2022 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG); (HKEx:2099) (the "Company" wishes to clarify the news release (the "News Release") disseminated by the Company on June 29, 2022 in relation to the poll results of the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company. Unless the context requires otherwise, terms used in this clarification shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular of the Meeting dated 7 June 2022 and the News Release.

The number of votes was incorrectly stated in the News Release due to the error in the scrutineer's certificate, upon which the poll result is based. The Company has received the revised scrutineer's certificate with the correct number of votes per resolution. The number of shares voting for, against and withheld the resolutions should be as follows:

No. Resolutions Number of Votes 1. To set the number of directors of the Company at nine (9). For Against Total 195,224,939 30,283 195,255,222 3. To elect as directors: For Withheld Total (i) LIANGYOU JIANG 183,977,313 11,286,461 195,263,774 (ii) SHILIANG GUAN 183,977,313 11,286,461 195,263,774 (iii) WEIBIN ZHANG 183,791,545 11,472,229 195,263,774 (iv) NA TIAN 183,977,313 11,286,461 195,263,774 (v) JUNHU TONG 183,977,313 11,286,461 195,263,774 (vi) YINGBIN IAN HE 183,793,445 11,470,329 195,263,774 (vii) WEI SHAO 194,393,780 869,994 195,263,774 (viii) BIELIN SHI 195,230,974 32,800 195,263,774 (ix) RUIXIA HAN 195,234,974 28,800 195,263,774 13. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditors of the Company and authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration. For Withheld Total 196,371,070 22,030 196,393,100 15. To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with unissued shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly. For Against Total 179,205,691 16,049,531 195,255,222 17. To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly. For Against Total 195,197,256 57,966 195,255,222 19. To extend the share allotment mandate by the addition thereto of the shares repurchased by the Company. For Against Total 179,428,491 15,826,731 195,255,222 21. To vote on any other matters. For Against Total 179,455,374 15,799,848 195,255,222

Although there was an error in the number of votes stated in the News Release, all resolutions were duly passed. The disclosure error in the number of votes in all resolutions has not affected the voting results.

Save as disclosed above, all other information as set out in the News Release remain unchanged. This clarification is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the News Release.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

