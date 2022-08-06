Menü Artikel
Golden Independence Announces Settlement Agreement

01:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, August 5, 2022 - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (the "Company") announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Poirier, entered into a Settlement Agreement with the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC").

Mr. Poirier was formerly the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Bearing Lithium Corp. ("Bearing"). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Bearing (then known as Bearing Resources Ltd.) admits that it retained Stock Social Inc. ("SSI"), a marketing company, to conduct investor relations and that SSI disseminated advertorials and social media posts about Bearing (collectively, the "Promotional Materials") during the period of January 2017 to February 2017 and failed to ensure such Promotional Materials disclosed they were issued on behalf of Bearing, which is a contravention of section 52(2) of the Securities Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). Mr. Poirier, who was the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Bearing at such time, admits that he authorized, permitted or acquiesced in Bearing's contravention of section 52(2) of the Act and therefore contravened the same provision. Bearing has paid the BCSC $25,000 in settlement of the matter and Mr. Poirier has paid the BCSC $10,000 in settlement of the matter.

The Settlement Agreement will be available on the BCSC's website (www.bcsc.bc.ca) by typing in 2022 BCSECCOM 293 in the search box.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Jeremy Poirier
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 604-722-9842

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133034


