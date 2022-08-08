(NewsDirect)

Highlights

· New assay results from the Valentina copper deposit confirm a potential second high grade satellite addition for the Company's low-altitude, Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile · Drill hole VAP0009 returned 8m grading 5.9% CuEq (5.7% copper & 24g/t silver) from 27m depth down-hole · VAP0009 extends high grade mineralisation by 120m to the south of shallow historical mine development · Results of diamond hole VALMET0002, which recorded a stunning 17m visual intersection(see announcement dated 13th June 2002) in a twin hole of VAP0009, are expected shortly following delays in receiving ore grade analysis results · Assay results are pending for a further seventeen drill holes at Valentina as well as sixteen drill holes from the neighbouring San Antonio high grade copper resource · First drilling underway at the large-scale Santiago Z target, part of a potential regional porphyry cluster south of the Company's Cortadera porphyry copper-gold discovery

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drill holes were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Average fresh rock metallurgical recoveries used for Cortadera were Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%. Average fresh rock metallurgical recoveries used for Productora/Alice were Cu=89%, Au=58%, Mo=60%, and Ag=0%. 1including 3m unsampled outside of metallurgical test area.

Hot Chili Ltd. (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") is pleased to announce the highest-grade drill intersection recorded by the Company to date.

First assays returned from drilling across the historical Valentina high grade copper mine confirm a significant 120m strike extension to the deposit, recording 8m grading 5.9% CuEq (5.7% copper (Cu), 24.1g/t silver (Ag)) from 27m downhole in reverse circulation (RC) drill hole VAP0009.

Valentina and its neighbouring San Antonio satellite copper deposit (Inferred resource of 4.2Mt grading 1.2% CuEq (1.1% Cu, 2.1g/t Ag) for 48kt Cu and 287koz Ag, reported March 2022) are located immediately to the east of Cortadera, the centre-piece of the Company's Costa Fuego, coastal range, copper-gold hub in Chile.

Both deposits represent shallow high grade open pit opportunities, with the potential to provide front-end ore sources and make a positive material impact on the payback period and overall project economics of the Costa Fuego copper-gold development.

Impressive First Assay Results from Valentina, More to Come

Hot Chili's recently completed phase-one drilling programme at Valentina primarily focussed on proving continuity of the mineralised trend along strike of the successful 2018 drill campaign (see announcement dated 5th September 2018).

Of the nine holes as part of a phase-one programme, four drill holes recorded significant intersections. Best drill intersections include:

· 8m grading 5.9% CuEq (5.7% Cu, 24.1g/t Ag) from 27m depth and 2m grading 1.9% CuEq (1.8% Cu, 11g/t Ag) from 46m depth (VAP0009)

· 7m grading 2.0% CuEq (1.9% Cu, 11g/t Ag) from 163m depth (VAP0004)

Drilling confirms continuity of the mineralised Valentina structure 120m south of current underground workings, in an area previously masked at-surface by a shallow horizon of Atacama gravels.

Mineralisation is interpreted to be fault-hosted, dipping steeply towards the east within a sequence of volcanic-sedimentary units, similar to the deposit setting of the neighbouring San Antonio resource. Copper grades between 27m and 35m depth in VAP0009 were associated with both copper sulphide (2-5 % chalcopyrite) and oxide mineralisation.

Importantly, the result in RC drill hole VAP0009 is complimented by a twin Diamond Drill (DD) hole (VALMET0002 drilled for metallurgical test work), which recorded a much wider 17m visual intersection of copper sulphide and oxide mineralisation (see announcement dated 13th June 2022).

Assay results for VALMET0002 are expected to be received shortly following additional test work requirements and delays in receiving ore grade analysis results. A second-phase of seventeen shallow RC drill holes has been recently completed at Valentina with results expected to be received over the coming weeks.

Sixteen Drillholes Completed at San Antonio Ahead of Updated Mineral Resource

Thirteen RC and three DD drill holes have been completed at the San Antonio high-grade copper resource to upgrade its categorisation from Inferred to Indicated, ahead of a planned resource upgrade for Costa Fuego in late 2022.

RC drill holes have in-filled and extended the mineralised trend along interpreted high-grade plunging shoots, with most of the drill holes supporting the current interpretation of structure and mineralisation at San Antonio.

Diamond drillholes will provide material for metallurgical testwork, key to the inclusion of the San Antonio Resource in the Costa Fuego combined prefeasibility study (PFS) due in Q1 2023.

Assay results from San Antonio drilling are also expected to be received in the coming weeks.

First drilling is now underway across the Santiago Z porphyry target, one of several large-scale targets planned for testing this year.

The Company looks forward to next drilling results from Valentina and San Antonio, and an exciting period of exploration drilling across its consolidated, coastal range, landholdings.

Significant intercepts are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.5% Cu, with a minimum estimated true thickness of 1.5m. These parameters are aligned with marginal economic cut-off grades for narrow, high-grade polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world.

Down-hole significant intercept widths are estimated to be at or around 70 per cent of true-widths of mineralisation

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drill holes at Valentina used Costa Fuego averages (as no metallurgical testwork has been completed) using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Average fresh rock metallurgical recoveries were Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%.

** Note: Silver (Ag) is only present within the Cortadera Mineral Resource estimate

Competent Person's Statement- Exploration Results

Exploration information in this Announcement is based upon work compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Ltd. whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Competent Person's Statement- Costa Fuego Mineral Resources

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio which constitute the combined Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by Ms Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Haren is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Hot Chili. Ms Haren has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Ms Haren consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. For further information on the Costa Fuego Project, refer to the technical report titled "Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Technical Report", dated December 13, 2021, which is available for review under Hot Chili's profile at www.sedar.com.

Reporting of Copper Equivalent

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery)+(Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. For Cortadera and San Antonio (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%. For Productora (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=43% and Mo=42%. For Costa Fuego (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=51%, Mo=67% and Ag=23%.

About Hot Chili

Hot Chili Ltd. is a mineral exploration company with assets in Chile. The Company's flagship project, Costa Fuego, is the consolidation into a hub of the Cortadera porphyry copper-gold discovery and the Productora copper-gold deposit, set 14 km apart in an excellent location - low altitude, coastal range of Chile, infrastructure rich, low capital intensity. The Costa Fuego landholdings, contains an Indicated Resource of 725Mt grading 0.47% CuEq (copper equivalent), containing 2.8 Mt Cu, 2.6 Moz Au, 10.4 Moz Ag, and 67 kt Mo and an Inferred Resource of 202 Mt grading 0.36% CuEq containing 0.6Mt Cu, 0.4 Moz Au, 2.0 Moz Ag and 13 kt Mo, at a cut-off grade of +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground. The Company is working to advance its Costa Fuego Project through a preliminary feasibility study (followed by a full FS and DTM), and test several high-priority exploration targets.

