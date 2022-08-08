Foran Announces Proposed Investment for up to $200M

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2022 - Foran Mining Corp. (TSXV: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) ("Foran" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ("Ontario Teachers'"), which contemplates a transaction that, if completed, would have Ontario Teachers' invest up to C$200M in the McIlvenna Bay project.

The parties are now under exclusivity and intend to enter into definitive documentation in Q3 2022. The proposed investment remains subject to, among other things, ongoing due diligence by Ontario Teachers' and Foran securing a senior secured credit facility. See below for "Senior Secured Credit Facility Update."

No assurance can be given that the proposed investment described herein will be completed in accordance with the terms described or at all.

Key Terms of the Proposed Investment

The proceeds of the proposed investment, together with proceeds from an anticipated senior secured credit facility, will be used for the development of the McIlvenna Bay project towards commercial production.

The proposed investment will consist of a C$180M convertible secured instrument, whereby draws will be made contingent on, and pro-rata with, a senior secured credit facility. The instrument will bear interest, which shall be satisfied quarterly, at Foran's election, with either cash payments or common shares of Foran.

The proposed investment will be conditional on and subordinated to the senior secured credit facility and will be converted, upon achieving agreed upon commercial production and permitting thresholds and the satisfactory achievement of certain other conditions, into a 19.99% equity interest in an operating subsidiary of Foran which holds McIlvenna Bay project and surrounding properties.

The proposed investment from Ontario Teachers' will also consist of an additional C$20M of contingent consideration, which shall be payable upon McIlvenna Bay reaching a production threshold of 90Mlbs of copper or copper equivalent per annum on a run-rate basis for 60 consecutive days. Ontario Teachers' interest in the operating subsidiary will remain at 19.99% should the contingent consideration be paid.

It is anticipated that closing of the proposed investment will be subject to, among other things, TSX Venture Exchange approval, Foran obtaining a binding commitment for a senior secured credit facility to further advance the project, execution of joint operating and governance agreements, as well as other conditions customary for a transaction of this nature.

Senior Secured Credit Facility Update

Foran is well advanced in its process to obtain a senior secured credit facility. The Company has received multiple term sheets to-date from various reputable mining finance partners and intends to select a preferred party to underwrite a senior secured ESG-linked credit facility in the near term with the final amount to be confirmed by the Company once determined. Foran will continue to provide updates on this matter in due course and as appropriate.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, committed to supporting a greener future, empowering communities and creating circular economies which create value for all our stakeholders, while also safeguarding the environment. The McIlvenna Bay project is located entirely within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. The Company also owns the Bigstone project, a resource-development stage deposit located 25km southwest of its McIlvenna Bay project.

McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VHMS deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VHMS deposit in the region. The Company announced the results from its Feasibility Study on February 28, 2022, outlining that current mineral reserves would potentially support an 18-year mine life producing an average of 65 million pounds of copper equivalent annually. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the McIlvenna Bay Feasibility Study on April 14, 2022. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit resource estimate on February 11, 2022. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of these technical reports which may be found on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

Forward Looking Statements

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

