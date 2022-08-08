Elemental Royalties Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Vancouver, August 8, 2022 - Elemental Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental" or "the Company"), a diversified gold royalty company focused on quality, accretive and revenue-generating acquisitions across established and emerging mining regions, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting held on August 8, 2022.

Each of the resolutions approved at the meeting were described in detail in the Company's management information circular dated July 8, 2022, available on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's website at elementalroyalties.com.

Resolution

Votes

For



Votes

Against Withheld/

Abstain % For %

Against % Withheld/ Abstain Number of Directors 49,739,148 3,859 Nil. 99.99% 0.01% Nil. Number of Directors - Combined Company 49,735,148 7,859 Nil. 99.98% 0.02% Nil. Election of Directors Frederick Bell 49,740,148 Nil. 2,859 99.99% Nil. 0.01% Martin Turenne 49,731,348 Nil. 11,659 99.98% Nil. 0.02% Peter Williams 49,735,748 Nil. 7,259 99.99% Nil. 0.01% John Robins 49,735,748 Nil. 7,259 99.99% Nil. 0.01% Simon Collins 49,735,748 Nil. 7,259 99.99% Nil. 0.01% Election of Directors - Combined Company Frederick Bell 49,737,338 Nil. 5,669 99.99% Nil. 0.01% Martin Turenne 49,728,548 Nil. 14,459 99.97% Nil. 0.03% Peter Williams 49,732,948 Nil. 10,059 99.98% Nil. 0.02% John Robins 49,732,948 Nil. 10,059 99.98% Nil. 0.02% Steven Poulton 49,734,338 Nil. 8,669 99.98% Nil. 0.02% Karim Nasr 49,734,738 Nil. 8,269 99.98% Nil. 0.02% David Netherway 49,734,138 Nil. 8,869 99.98% Nil. 0.02% Robert Milroy 49,732,738 Nil. 10,269 99.98% Nil. 0.02% Appointment of Auditors 51,147,815 Nil. 7,889 99.98% Nil. 0.02% Approval of Omnibus Plan* 37,729,209 38,759 Nil. 99.90% 0.10% Nil. Share Issuance Resolution 49,730,048 12,959 Nil. 99.97% 0.03% Nil. Approval of Name Change 51,142,589 13,115 Nil. 99.97% 0.03% Nil.





* Excluding 11,975,039 shares held by Insiders.

Elemental is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: www.discoverygroup.ca or contact 604-653-9464.

(TSXV: ELE) | (OTCQX: ELEMF) | (ISIN: CA28619L1076)

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental is a gold-focused royalty company listed on the TSX-V in Canada and provides investors with lower risk precious metals exposure through a portfolio of nine high-quality royalties. This enables investors to benefit from ongoing royalty revenue, future exploration upside and low operating costs. Elemental's experienced team seeks to secure royalties in advanced precious metals projects, run by established operators, from its pipeline of identified opportunities.

