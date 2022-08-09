Imperial Metals Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Three Months Ended June 30* Six Months Ended June 30*

2022 2021 2022 2021

Ore milled -tonnes 2,576,109 2,493,319 4,601,566 4,656,078

Ore milled per calendar day -tonnes 28,309 27,399 25,423 27,399

Grade % - copper 0.486 0.402 0.450 0.416

Grade g/t - gold 0.394 0.348 0.375 0.381

Recovery % - copper 80.5 79.6 77.3 78.3

Recovery % - gold 60.6 55.4 57.0 54.8

Copper -000s pounds 22,005 17,575 35,316 33,459

Gold -ounces 19,540 15,450 31,628 31,300

expressed in thousands of dollars, Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30

except share and per share amounts 2022 2021 2022 2021

Operations:

Total revenues $ 36,383 $ 34,215 $ 69,509 $ 67,265

Net loss $ (29,275) $ (5,075) $ (36,200) $ (7,617)

Net loss per share $ (0.21) $ (0.04) $ (0.26) $ (0.06)

Diluted loss per share $ (0.21) $ (0.04) $ (0.26) $ (0.06)

Adjusted net loss(1) $ (29,706) $ (5,111) $ (48,460) $ (7,676)

Adjusted net loss per share(1) $ (0.21) $ (0.04) $ (0.34) $ (0.06)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (22,950) $ 8,283 $ (36,330) $ 10,914

Cash earnings(1)(2) $ (23,130) $ 8,102 $ (36,461) $ 10,628

Cash earnings per share(1)(2) $ (0.16) $ 0.06 $ (0.26) $ 0.08

Working capital (deficiency)

deficiency $ (62,806) $ 39,233 $ (62,806) $ 39,233

Total assets $ 1,231,314 $ 1,126,405 $ 1,231,314 $ 1,126,405

Total debt (including current portion) $ 99,092 $ 5,252 $ 99,092 $ 5,252