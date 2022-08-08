Hudbay Minerals Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Consolidated Financial Condition ($000s) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021

Cash 258,556 213,359 270,989

Total long-term debt 1,182,143 1,181,119 1,180,274

Net debt1 923,587 967,760 909,285

Working capital2 180,371 161,846 147,512

Total assets 4,382,727 4,538,214 4,616,231

Equity 1,601,123 1,561,978 1,476,828

Consolidated Financial Performance Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Revenue $000s 415,454 378,619 404,242

Cost of sales $000s 325,940 293,351 322,060

Earnings (loss) before tax $000s 21,504 88,861 14,819

Earnings (loss) $000s 32,143 63,815 (3,395)

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $/share 0.12 0.24 (0.01)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share1 $/share 0.12 0.02 0.02

Operating cash flow before change in

non-cash working capital $ millions 123.9 77.1 132.8

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ millions 141.4 110.2 143.2

Consolidated Production and Cost Performance Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Contained metal in concentrate and doré produced1

Copper tonnes 25,668 24,702 23,474

Gold ounces 58,645 53,956 39,848

Silver ounces 864,853 784,357 685,916

Zinc tonnes 17,053 22,252 21,538

Molybdenum tonnes 390 207 295

Payable metal sold

Copper tonnes 23,650 20,609 25,176

Gold2 ounces 50,884 48,343 38,205

Silver2 ounces 738,171 864,591 577,507

Zinc3 tonnes 20,793 17,306 25,361

Molybdenum tonnes 208 213 265

Consolidated cash cost per pound of copper produced4

Cash cost $/lb 0.65 1.11 0.84

Peru $/lb 1.82 1.54 1.85

Manitoba $/lb (4.48) (0.40) (3.51)

Sustaining cash cost $/lb 1.87 2.29 2.25

Peru $/lb 2.62 2.27 2.69

Manitoba $/lb (1.40) 2.33 0.36

All-in sustaining cash cost $/lb 1.93 2.54 2.48

Manitoba gold cash cost per ounce of gold produced4,5

Cash cost $/oz (207) 416 

Sustaining cash cost $/oz 519 1,187 

Peru Operations Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Constancia ore mined1 tonnes 7,017,114 6,908,151 8,016,373

Copper % 0.33 0.32 0.30

Gold g/tonne 0.04 0.04 0.04

Silver g/tonne 3.53 3.22 3.02

Molybdenum % 0.01 0.01 0.01

Pampacancha ore mined1 tonnes 1,211,387 847,306 982,992

Copper % 0.29 0.27 0.26

Gold g/tonne 0.28 0.43 0.27

Silver g/tonne 4.25 4.06 4.43

Molybdenum % 0.01 0.01 0.01

Total ore mined tonnes 8,228,501 7,755,457 8,999,365

Strip ratio2 1.22 1.10 0.83

Ore milled tonnes 7,770,706 7,213,833 7,413,043

Copper % 0.32 0.31 0.31

Gold g/tonne 0.09 0.08 0.07

Silver g/tonne 3.64 3.26 2.88

Molybdenum % 0.01 0.01 0.01

Copper recovery % 85.0 85.3 83.3

Gold recovery % 60.3 59.8 62.2

Silver recovery % 64.2 66.9 68.2

Molybdenum recovery % 38.8 21.1 33.3

Contained metal in concentrate

Copper tonnes 20,880 19,166 19,058

Gold ounces 13,858 10,789 10,220

Silver ounces 584,228 505,568 468,057

Molybdenum tonnes 390 207 295

Payable metal sold

Copper tonnes 18,473 16,825 19,946

Gold ounces 8,430 14,452 5,638

Silver ounces 484,946 636,133 315,064

Molybdenum tonnes 208 213 265

Combined unit operating cost3,4,5 $/tonne 12.02 12.37 10.40

Cash cost5 $/lb 1.82 1.54 1.85

Sustaining cash cost5 $/lb 2.62 2.27 2.69

Manitoba Operations Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021

Lalor ore mined tonnes 412,653 386,752 356,951

Copper % 0.70 0.80 0.64

Zinc % 3.06 4.06 3.81

Gold g/tonne 3.73 3.76 3.19

Silver g/tonne 23.95 22.94 22.98

777 ore mined tonnes 226,286 258,069 255,170

Copper % 1.03 1.19 0.82

Zinc % 3.51 4.12 3.57

Gold g/tonne 1.62 1.69 1.97

Silver g/tonne 20.63 21.05 23.35

Stall Concentrator & New Britannia Mill:

Ore milled tonnes 406,006 397,301 317,484

Copper % 0.73 0.82 0.68

Zinc % 3.20 4.24 4.06

Gold g/tonne 3.93 3.87 3.19

Silver g/tonne 23.98 23.16 22.02

Copper recovery - concentrate % 89.5 87.5 88.8

Zinc recovery  concentrate (Stall) % 84.3 85.7 88.1

Gold recovery - concentrate % 58.8 58.4 55.5

Silver recovery - concentrate % 58.1 60.0 55.1

Flin Flon Concentrator:

Ore milled tonnes 243,312 254,032 329,503

Copper % 1.02 1.20 0.89

Zinc % 3.60 4.13 3.65

Gold g/tonne 1.64 1.70 2.06

Silver g/tonne 20.76 21.23 23.65

Copper recovery % 85.5 87.6 84.8

Zinc recovery % 82.9 83.2 84.8

Gold recovery % 56.4 57.7 52.9

Silver recovery % 51.0 52.5 37.5

Total contained metal in concentrate and doré

Copper tonnes 4,788 5,536 4,416

Zinc tonnes 17,053 22,252 21,538

Gold ounces 44,787 43,167 29,628

Silver ounces 280,625 278,789 217,859

Total payable metal sold

Copper tonnes 5,177 3,784 5,230

Zinc1 tonnes 20,793 17,306 25,361

Gold2 ounces 42,454 33,891 32,567

Silver2 ounces 253,225 228,458 262,443

Combined unit operating cost3,4 C$/tonne 168 176 148

Gold cash cost4,5 $/oz (207) 416 

Gold sustaining cash cost4,5 $/oz 519 1,187 

Three Months Ended

(in $ millions) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Profit (loss) for the period 32.1 63.8 (3.4)

Tax (recovery) expense (10.6) 25.0 18.2

Profit before tax 21.5 88.8 14.8

Adjusting items:

Mark-to-market adjustments1 (14.0) 10.5 10.9

Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2.2) 1.5 1.7

Inventory adjustments 1.9 (0.5) (0.7)

Variable consideration adjustment -

stream revenue and accretion  (5.8) 

Impairment loss 95.0  

Environmental obligation adjustments2 (60.7) (79.9) 

Evaluation expenses 0.7 7.0 

Insurance recovery (5.7)  

Restructuring charges  Manitoba3 3.7 0.7 

Loss on disposal of plant

and equipment - Manitoba 3.1  

Adjusted earnings before income taxes 43.3 22.3 26.7

Tax recovery (expense) 10.6 (25.0) (18.2)

Tax impact of adjusting items (23.4) 7.9 (3.1)

Adjusted net earnings 30.5 5.2 5.4

Adjusted net earnings ($/share) 0.12 0.02 0.02

Basic weighted average number of

common shares outstanding (millions) 261.9 261.7 261.5

Three Months Ended

(in $ millions) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Profit (loss) for the period 32.1 63.8 (3.4)

Add back: Tax (recovery) expense (10.6) 25.0 18.2

Add back: Net finance expense 24.4 36.7 43.7

Add back: Other (income) expenses (1.3) 2.0 1.6

Add back: Evaluation expenses  7.0 

Add back: Depreciation and amortization 87.3 81.1 99.3

Add back: Amortization of deferred revenue

and variable consideration adjustment (19.2) (28.2) (17.1)

112.7 187.4 142.3

Adjusting items (pre-tax):

Environmental obligation adjustments1 (60.7) (79.9) (0.6)

Impairment loss 95.0  

Inventory adjustments 1.9 (0.5) (0.7)

Share-based compensation (recovery) expenses2 (7.5) 3.2 2.2

Adjusted EBITDA 141.4 110.2 143.2

(in $ thousands)

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Total long-term debt 1,182,143 1,181,119 1,181,195

Cash 258,556 213,359 294,287

Net debt 923,587 967,760 886,908



Cash Cost Reconciliation

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Net pounds of copper produced

(in thousands) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Peru 46,032 42,254 42,015

Manitoba 10,556 12,205 9,736

Net pounds of copper produced 56,588 54,459 51,751

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Cash cost per pound of copper produced $000s $/lb1 $000s $/lb1 $000s $/lb1

Cash cost, before by-product credits 243,902 4.31 242,058 4.45 218,899 4.23

By-product credits (207,191) (3.66) (181,673) (3.34) (175,470) (3.39)

Cash cost, net of by-product credits 36,711 0.65 60,385 1.11 43,429 0.84

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Supplementary cash cost information $000s $/lb1 $000s $/lb1 $000s $/lb1

By-product credits2:

Zinc 88,548 1.56 67,129 1.23 77,707 1.50

Gold3 91,317 1.61 84,174 1.55 68,880 1.33

Silver3 17,956 0.32 18,639 0.34 15,443 0.30

Molybdenum & other 9,370 0.17 11,731 0.22 13,440 0.26

Total by-product credits 207,191 3.66 181,673 3.34 175,470 3.39



Reconciliation to IFRS:

Cash cost, net of by-product credits 36,711 60,385 43,429

By-product credits 207,191 181,673 175,470

Treatment and refining charges (15,033) (12,083) (15,243)

Share-based compensation expense (632) 448 274

Inventory adjustments 1,933 (461) (723)

Change in product inventory 4,494 (20,920) 15,260

Royalties 3,971 3,218 4,288

Depreciation and amortization4 87,305 81,091 99,305

Cost of sales5 325,940 293,351 322,060

Peru Three Months Ended

(in thousands) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Net pounds of copper produced1 46,032 42,254 42,015

Peru Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Supplementary cash cost information $000s $/lb1 $000s $/lb1 $000s $/lb1

By-product credits2:

Gold3 14,191 0.31 21,712 0.51 8,835 0.21

Silver3 11,687 0.25 12,991 0.31 7,466 0.18

Molybdenum 7,390 0.16 9,294 0.22 10,836 0.26

Total by-product credits 33,268 0.72 43,997 1.04 27,137 0.65

Reconciliation to IFRS:

Cash cost, net of by-product credits 83,963 65,222 77,571

By-product credits 33,268 43,997 27,137

Treatment and refining charges (9,226) (7,585) (9,824)

Inventory adjustments (97) (461) (723)

Share-based compensation expenses (100) 98 52

Change in product inventory (8,394) (4,772) 4,465

Royalties 1,117 854 578

Depreciation and amortization4 47,811 48,362 52,710

Cost of sales5 148,342 145,715 151,966

Manitoba Three Months Ended

(in thousands) Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Net pounds of copper produed1 10,556 12,205 9,736

Manitoba Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Cash cost per pound of copper produced $000s $/lb $000s $/lb $000s $/lb

Mining 54,500 5.16 59,433 4.87 54,714 5.62

Milling 20,953 1.98 21,509 1.76 13,655 1.40

Refining (Zinc) 14,379 1.36 18,376 1.51 17,908 1.84

G&A 23,253 2.21 22,893 1.88 14,749 1.51

Onsite costs 113,085 10.71 122,211 10.01 101,026 10.38

Treatment & refining 5,807 0.55 4,498 0.37 5,419 0.56

Freight & other 7,779 0.74 6,130 0.50 7,746 0.80

Cash cost, before by-product credits 126,671 12.00 132,839 10.88 114,191 11.73

By-product credits (173,923) (16.48) (137,676) (11.28) (148,333) (15.24)

Cash cost, net of by-product credits (47,252) (4.48) (4,837) (0.40) (34,142) (3.51)

Manitoba Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Supplementary cash cost information $000s $/lb $000s $/lb $000s $/lb

By-product credits2:

Zinc 88,548 8.39 67,129 5.50 77,707 7.98

Gold3 77,126 7.31 62,462 5.12 60,045 6.17

Silver3 6,269 0.59 5,648 0.46 7,977 0.82

Other 1,980 0.19 2,437 0.20 2,604 0.27

Total by-product credits 173,923 16.48 137,676 11.28 148,333 15.24

Reconciliation to IFRS:

Cash cost, net of by-product credits (47,252) (4,837) (34,142)

By-product credits 173,923 137,676 148,333

Treatment and refining charges (5,807) (4,498) (5,419)

Inventory adjustments 2,030  

Share-based compensation expenses (532) 350 222

Change in product inventory 12,888 (16,148) 10,795

Royalties 2,854 2,364 3,710

Depreciation and amortization4 39,494 32,729 46,595

Cost of sales5 177,598 147,636 170,094

Sustaining and All-in Sustaining Cash Cost Reconciliation



Consolidated Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

All-in sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced $000s $/lb $000s $/lb $000s $/lb

Cash cost, net of by-product credits 36,711 0.65 60,385 1.11 43,429 0.84

Cash sustaining capital expenditures 65,173 1.15 60,963 1.12 68,803 1.33

Royalties 3,971 0.07 3,218 0.06 4,288 0.08

Sustaining cash cost, net of by-product

credits 105,855 1.87 124,566 2.29 116,520 2.25

Corporate selling and administrative

expenses & regional costs 2,479 0.04 13,060 0.24 10,995 0.22

Accretion and amortization of decommissioning

and community agreements1 874 0.02 721 0.01 705 0.01

All-in sustaining cash cost, net of

by-product credits 109,208 1.93 138,347 2.54 128,220 2.48

Reconciliation to property, plant and equipment additions:

Property, plant and equipment additions 70,712 39,399 96,090

Capitalized stripping net additions 27,302 24,146 22,506

Total accrued capital additions 98,014 63,545 118,596

Less other non-sustaining capital costs2 32,988 12,832 52,655

Total sustaining capital costs 65,026 50,713 65,941

Right of use leased assets (12,501) (7,772) (9,101)

Capitalized lease cash payments - operating sites 9,313 9,259 8,331

Community agreement cash payments 370 3,772 108

Accretion and amortization of decommissioning

and restoration obligations 2,965 4,991 3,524

Cash sustaining capital expenditures 65,173 60,963 68,803

Peru Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced $000s $/lb $000s $/lb $000s $/lb

Cash cost, net of by-product credits 83,963 1.82 65,222 1.54 77,571 1.85

Cash sustaining capital expenditures 35,527 0.78 30,039 0.71 34,898 0.83

Royalties 1,117 0.02 854 0.02 578 0.01

Sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced 120,607 2.62 96,115 2.27 113,047 2.69

Manitoba Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced $000s $/lb $000s $/lb $000s $/lb

Cash cost, net of by-product credits (47,252) (4.48) (4,837) (0.40) (34,142) (3.51)

Cash sustaining capital expenditures 29,646 2.81 30,924 2.53 33,905 3.49

Royalties 2,854 0.27 2,364 0.19 3,710 0.38

Sustaining cash cost per pound of copper produced (14,752) (1.40) 28,451 2.33 3,473 0.36

Manitoba Gold Cash Cost and Sustaining Cash Cost Reconciliation

Manitoba Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022

Net ounces of gold produced 44,787 43,167

Manitoba Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022

Cash cost per ounce of gold produced $000s $/loz $000s $/oz

Cash cost, before by-product credits 126,671 2,828 132,839 3,077

By-product credits (135,924) (3,035) (114,874) (2,661)

Gold cash cost, net of by-product credits (9,253) (207) 17,965 416

Manitoba Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022

Supplementary cash cost information $000s $/oz $000s $/oz

By-product credits2:

Copper 39,127 874 39,660 919

Zinc 88,548 1,977 67,129 1,555

Silver3 6,269 140 5,648 131

Other 1,980 44 2,437 56

Total by-product credits 135,924 3,035 114,874 2,661

Reconciliation to IFRS:

Cash cost, net of by-product credits (9,253) 17,965

By-product credits 135,924 114,874

Treatment and refining charges (5,807) (4,498)

Share-based compensation expenses (532) 350

Inventory adjustments 2,030 

Change in product inventory 12,888 (16,148)

Royalties 2,854 2,364

Depreciation and amortization4 39,494 32,729

Cost of sales5 177,598 147,636

Manitoba Three Months Ended

Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022

Sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold produced $000s $/loz $000s $/oz

Gold cash cost, net of by-product credits (9,253) (207) 17,965 416

Cash sustaining capital expenditures 29,646 662 30,924 716

Royalties 2,854 64 2,364 55

Sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold produced 23,247 519 51,253 1,187

Peru Three Months Ended

(in thousands except unit cost per tonne)

Combined unit cost per tonne processed Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Mining 32,300 28,402 26,133

Milling 44,731 47,655 40,286

G&A1 18,677 16,100 16,910

Other G&A2 (1,050) (571) 52

94,658 91,586 83,381

Less: Covid related costs 1,275 2,321 6,293

Unit Cost 93,383 89,265 77,088

Tonnes ore milled 7,771 7,214 7,413

Combined unit cost per tonne 12.02 12.37 10.40

Reconciliation to IFRS:

Unit cost 93,383 89,265 77,088

Freight & other 12,297 9,477 11,555

Covid related costs 1,275 2,321 6,293

Other G&A 1,050 571 (52)

Share-based compensation expenses (100) 98 52

Inventory adjustments (97) (461) (723)

Change in product inventory (8,394) (4,772) 4,465

Royalties 1,117 854 578

Depreciation and amortization 47,811 48,362 52,710

Cost of sales3 148,342 145,715 151,966

Manitoba Three Months Ended

(in thousands except tonnes ore milled and unit cost per tonne)

Combined unit cost per tonne processed Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Jun. 30, 2021

Mining 54,500 59,433 54,714

Milling 20,953 21,509 13,655

G&A1 23,253 22,893 14,749

Less: G&A allocated to zinc metal production (3,141) (3,382) (3,724)

Less: Other G&A related to profit sharing (10,206) (10,025) (1,274)

Unit cost 85,359 90,428 78,120

USD/CAD implicit exchange rate 1.27 1.27 1.23

Unit cost - C$ 108,806 114,504 95,927

Tonnes ore milled 649,318 651,333 646,987

Combined unit cost per tonne - C$ 168 176 148

Reconciliation to IFRS:

Unit cost 85,359 90,428 78,120

Freight & other 7,779 6,130 7,746

Refined (zinc) 14,379 18,376 17,908

G&A allocated to zinc metal production 3,141 3,382 3,724

Other G&A related to profit sharing 10,206 10,025 1,274

Share-based compensation expenses (532) 350 222

Inventory adjustments 2,030  

Change in product inventory 12,888 (16,148) 10,795

Royalties 2,854 2,364 3,710

Depreciation and amortization 39,494 32,729 46,595

Cost of sales2 177,598 147,636 170,094