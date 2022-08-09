Fuse Cobalt Appoints James Hellwarth to Advisory Board

Coquitlam, August 9, 2022 - Fuse Cobalt Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV:FUSE), (OTC:FUSEF) (FRA:43W3) ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Hellwarth to the Advisory Board of Fuse Cobalt.

Over the past 10 years, Mr. Hellwarth of Orlando Florida has worked and strategically partnered with many of the leading financial media networks, these networks expand from influencer networks, content marketing, professional copywriting, native ads, Omni Chanel programmatic advertising and display ads marketing. Mr. Hellwarth has been instrumental in helping companies create their own digital footprint.

Mr. Hellwarth has established and developed relationships with high-net-worth individuals and organizations. Mr. Hellwarth has been involved in business development and strategy of small cap companies. He has helped raise capital and create new opportunities for his clients.

His portfolio of work spans across multiple sectors such as Mining, Finance, Product Development and Technology. Over the past 13 years Mr. Hellwarth has established significant relationships with investment bankers, hedge funds as well as numerous Industry specific heads. Mr. Hellwarth prides himself in aligning mutually benefiting strategic partners.

Fuse Cobalt Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company that trades under the symbol FUSE on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties:

Fuse owns a 100% interest its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of Fuse's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agnico Mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President & CEO

