Tempus Intersects up to 523g/t Gold over 0.42 metres at Elizabeth Project
PERTH, August 9, 2022 - Tempus Resources Ltd. ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce assay results for the first three drill-holes completed at the Elizabeth Gold Project during the 2022 season.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results have been received for the first three drill-holes of the 2022 drilling campaign at the Elizabeth Gold Project (drill-holes EZ-22-01 through EZ-22-03)
- Drill-hole EZ-22-03 returned 'bonanza' grades including the best intersection ever encountered at Elizabeth Gold Project, with assays over widths of up to 1.7 metres in multiple intersections including:
- 523.0g/t gold over 0.42 metres from 96.91 metres, and
- 32.7g/t gold over 0.45 metres from 124.02 metres, including:
- 133.0g/t gold over 0.11m from 124.02 metres, and
- 7.4g/t gold over 1.73 metres from 164.41 metres, including:
- 17.4g/t gold over 0.73m from 165.41 metres
- All three holes intersected Blue Vein gold mineralisation multiple times demonstrating potential for multiple stacked high-grade vein mineralisation within a wider Blue Vein structure
- 18 drill-holes have been completed in this program since drilling commenced in late-May, with 15 holes currently pending assay
Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "We have a phenomenal start, with drill-hole EZ-22-03 reporting the highest grade intersections we've ever seen at Elizabeth! The spectacular grades are a cause for celebration given the Blue Vein was only discovered late last year but what's potentially more important is that every hole had multiple gold intersections spaced relatively close together. This indicates potential for stacked high-grade vein mineralisation within a wider Blue Vein structure."
Drilling to date shows that the Blue Vein is not a single structure. Each of the drill-holes being reported today (EZ-22-01, EZ-22-02 and EZ-22-03) successfully hit Blue Vein gold mineralisation in multiple sub parallel closely spaced intersections demonstrating the potential for multiple stacked high-grade gold vein mineralisation within a wider Blue Vein structure.
The Blue Vein was discovered in late-2021 (EZ-21-12 including 1.0m at 33.7g/t gold), with assay results now received for 10 holes intersecting the vein to date (including four holes with 'bonanza' grade intersections, i.e., greater than 1oz per tonne), high-grade gold mineralisation has now been defined over a strike length of over 100 metres. The 2022 drilling is testing the Blue Vein structure over a total strike length of approximately 400 metres.
Table 1 - Assay results being reported today (drill-holes EZ-22-01 to EZ 22-03)
|
Hole ID
|From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
True Thickness (m)*
|
Gold Grade (g/t Au)
|
EZ-22-01
|
123.90
|
124.70
|
0.80
|
0.68
|
2.1
|
and
|
125.90
|
126.00
|
0.10
|
0.08
|
3.8
|
and
|
161.42
|
161.82
|
0.40
|
0.34
|
2.3
|
EZ-22-02
|
147.65
|
147.83
|
0.18
|
0.15
|
6.9
|
and
|
185.25
|
185.85
|
0.60
|
0.51
|
1.9
|
EZ-22-03
|
96.91
|
97.33
|
0.42
|
0.36
|
523.0
|
and
|
124.02
|
124.47
|
0.45
|
0.38
|
32.7
|
incl
|
124.02
|
124.13
|
0.11
|
0.09
|
133.0
|
and
|
164.41
|
166.14
|
1.73
|
1.47
|
7.4
|
incl
|
165.41
|
166.14
|
0.73
|
0.62
|
17.4
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.
**The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant.
Image 1: Blue Vein drill-hole EZ-22-03 core with assay results overlain
See Figures 1 and 2 for drill-hole locations in plan view and long section. See Appendix 1 and Appendix 2 for detailed information on drill holes and sampling techniques.
Figure 1 - Elizabeth plan view showing 2022 drill-hole locations
Figure 2 - Elizabeth Blue Vein long section (looking northwest)
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Ltd..
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
Appendix 1
Table 2: Significant Interval Table
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Gold Grade
|
MET Screen Grade
|
Vein
|
EZ-21-01
|
94.00
|
96.60
|
2.60
|
2.21
|
4.60
|
5.12
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
83.50
|
84.00
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
20.50
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-02
|
102.40
|
109.00
|
6.60
|
5.61
|
8.40
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
105.40
|
106.50
|
1.10
|
0.93
|
46.30
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-03
|
88.60
|
95.00
|
6.40
|
5.44
|
7.22
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
89.30
|
91.90
|
2.60
|
2.21
|
11.80
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
90.00
|
91.30
|
1.30
|
1.11
|
19.80
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
34.70
|
35.20
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
3.15
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-04
|
122.00
|
126.00
|
4.00
|
3.40
|
31.20
|
34.40
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
123.00
|
124.50
|
1.50
|
1.28
|
52.10
|
68.30
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
124.00
|
124.50
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
72.00
|
87.30
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-05
|
134.00
|
135.00
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
1.38
|
Not Preformed
|
7 Vein
|
217.55
|
218.25
|
0.70
|
0.59
|
1.74
|
1.67
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
256.00
|
256.50
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
1.03
|
0.89
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
554.85
|
555.35
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
0.24
|
Not Preformed
|
West Vein
|
EZ-21-06
|
134.50
|
136.00
|
1.50
|
1.28
|
1.10
|
1.71
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
245.00
|
246.00
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
2.05
|
2.45
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-07
|
Hole lost
|
EZ-21-07B
|
40.10
|
41.10
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
4.88
|
Not Preformed
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
51.50
|
52.20
|
0.70
|
0.60
|
9.06
|
Not Preformed
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
160.00
|
165.75
|
5.75
|
4.89
|
0.53
|
0.70
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-08
|
196.25
|
202.40
|
6.15
|
5.23
|
0.65
|
0.66
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
226.60
|
227.10
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
1.54
|
1.85
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-09
|
58.60
|
59.10
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
0.31
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
270.90
|
272.90
|
2.00
|
1.70
|
2.56
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
355.88
|
357.00
|
1.12
|
0.95
|
0.85
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-10
|
223.00
|
223.50
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
4.04
|
Not Preformed
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
347.70
|
349.20
|
1.50
|
1.28
|
0.22
|
0.21
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-11
|
326.90
|
327.40
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
0.55
|
0.44
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-12
|
117.80
|
118.80
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
47.6
|
33.7
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
130.70
|
131.20
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
26.4
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
163.90
|
164.40
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
5.50
|
8.41
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
344.90
|
347.00
|
2.10
|
1.79
|
0.78
|
1.22
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-13
|
230.70
|
232.60
|
1.90
|
1.62
|
0.76
|
0.71
|
SW Vein
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Gold Grade
|
MET Screen Grade
|
Vein
|
EZ-21-14
|
224.00
|
224.90
|
0.90
|
0.77
|
1.63
|
1.15
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-15
|
318.40
|
320.80
|
2.40
|
2.04
|
0.31
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
320.30
|
320.80
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
1.14
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-16
|
305.00
|
306.90
|
1.90
|
1.61
|
0.55
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-17
|
171.00
|
171.50
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
0.14
|
0.57
|
Vein
|
and
|
204.00
|
204.60
|
0.60
|
0.51
|
0.53
|
Not Preformed
|
vein
|
and
|
254.60
|
256.85
|
2.25
|
1.91
|
1.40
|
1.58
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
350.13
|
350.75
|
0.62
|
0.53
|
1.01
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
379.47
|
382.00
|
2.53
|
2.15
|
0.63
|
0.64
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-18
|
299.50
|
299.90
|
0.40
|
0.34
|
1.53
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-19
|
127.50
|
128.00
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
4.52
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
129.00
|
130.50
|
1.50
|
1.28
|
4.25
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
167.80
|
168.70
|
0.90
|
0.76
|
4.50
|
6.14
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
351.80
|
354.90
|
3.10
|
2.63
|
0.34
|
Not Preformed
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-20
|NSI**
|
EZ-21-21
|
184.00
|
186.00
|
2.00
|
1.70
|
1.03
|
Not Preformed
|
unknown
|
and
|
263.45
|
264.30
|
0.85
|
0.72
|
1.34
|
Not Preformed
|
unknown
|
EZ-21-22
|
175.55
|
176.70
|
1.15
|
0.98
|
1.60
|
2.50
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-23
|
145.00
|
149.10
|
4.10
|
3.48
|
1.11
|
1.83
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
147.50
|
148.20
|
0.70
|
0.59
|
1.08
|
4.98
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-24
|
139.80
|
141.00
|
1.20
|
1.02
|
0.58
|
0.58
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
181.70
|
182.65
|
0.95
|
0.81
|
0.85
|
0.84
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-21-25
|
111.00
|
113.70
|
2.70
|
2.30
|
13.4
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
111.50
|
112.00
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
71.3
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-21-26
|
121.45
|
122.70
|
1.25
|
1.06
|
9.13
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
121.45
|
121.70
|
0.25
|
0.21
|
45.1
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
159.06
|
160.25
|
1.19
|
1.01
|
1.35
|
1.45
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-21-27
|
152.20
|
153.60
|
1.40
|
1.19
|
12.1
|
14.31
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
152.20
|
153.20
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
16.3
|
19.19
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
157.00
|
157.40
|
0.40
|
0.34
|
1.27
|
1.28
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-21-28
|
245.60
|
246.85
|
1.25
|
1.06
|
0.67
|
Not Preformed
|
No.9 Vein
|
EZ-22-01
|
123.90
|
124.70
|
0.80
|
0.68
|
2.07
|
2.07
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
125.90
|
126.00
|
0.10
|
0.08
|
3.82
|
3.82
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
161.42
|
161.82
|
0.40
|
0.34
|
2.25
|
2.25
|
Blue Vein
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Gold Grade
|
MET Screen Grade
|
Vein
|
EZ-22-02
|
147.65
|
147.83
|
0.18
|
0.15
|
6.88
|
6.88
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
185.25
|
185.85
|
0.60
|
0.51
|
1.89
|
1.89
|
Blue Vein
|
EZ-22-03
|
96.91
|
97.33
|
0.42
|
0.36
|
2.05
|
523.00
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
124.02
|
124.47
|
0.45
|
0.38
|
32.66
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
124.02
|
124.13
|
0.11
|
0.09
|
130.00
|
133.00
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
164.41
|
166.14
|
1.73
|
1.47
|
7.41
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
|
including
|
165.41
|
166.14
|
0.73
|
0.62
|
17.40
|
Not Preformed
|
Blue Vein
* true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant.
**no significant intervals
