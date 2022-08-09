US Critical Metals Corp. Lists on Frankfurt Exchange

Vancouver, August 9, 2022 - US Critical Metals Corp. ("USCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and commenced trading on August 5, 2022 under the symbol (FSE: 0IU0) (WKN: A3DHEZ). The Company is now cross-listed on the FSE and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Mr. Darren Collins, CEO and Director of USCM, comments: "USCM is excited at the opportunity to expand our exposure and grow our shareholder base throughout Europe."

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of three agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire interests in four discovery focused projects in the US. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho, the Sheep Creek located in Montana, and Lemhi Pass located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

