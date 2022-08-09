Taura Appoints New Director

VANCOUVER, August 9, 2022 - Taura Gold Inc. (TSXV:TORA) (the "Company" or "Taura") is pleased to announce that Paul Criddle has been appointed a director of the Company.

Mr. Criddle, a metallurgist, is a proven mine builder with many years of operating and project development experience in West Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer for the West African assets of Roxgold from 2013 to 2022 where he was responsible for the construction and operation of the Yaramoko Gold Project in Burkina Faso and delivery of the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Séguéla Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire. His previous roles include Chief Operating Officer at Azimuth Resources Ltd. where he was responsible for resource growth and development studies in Guyana. Prior to this he was the Acting Chief Operating Officer of Perseus Mining Ltd. ("Perseus") where he was responsible for the development of the Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana and the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Sissingue Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire. Before joining Perseus, Mr. Criddle managed the construction, commissioning and operation of the Sabodala Gold Project for Mineral Deposits Ltd. He has also held a variety of senior technical roles at Placer Dome/Barrick in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

The Company also advises that Karly Oliver has resigned as director. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Oliver and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

About Taura Gold

Taura Gold is focused on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Shabu River Project in the Red Lake District of Northwestern Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Taura Gold Inc.

Dominic Verdejo

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please call 604-678-5308 or email info@tauragold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Taura Gold Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711344/Taura-Appoints-New-Director