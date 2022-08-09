Petroteq Executes Two License Agreements

SHERMAN OAKS, August 9, 2022 - Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), ‎an oil company focused on the development and ‎implementation of its proprietary oil sands extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into two non-exclusive, non-transferable license agreements with Cantone Asset Management, LLC (CAM) in Eatontown, New Jersey and Petroleum Capital Funding, LP (PCF) based in Cape Coral, Florida. Cantone Asset Management, LLC and its affiliates, is one of Company's largest shareholders and has tendered more than 100,000,000 shares in takeover-bid from Viston United Swiss AG, offer.

Under the terms of the agreements, Petroteq shall receive $2,000,000 dollars for each license payable in accordance with the following terms:

An initial non-refundable payment of $1,000,000 shall be paid to Petroteq on or prior to the Construction Commencement date; and

A second and final non-refundable installment payment of $1,000,000 shall be paid to Petroteq within 10 days after the Construction Completion Date: and

Beginning 6 months after the Construction Completion Date, licensee shall pay to Petroteq 75,000 a Base License Royalty for each calendar quarter, and

For a period of 2 years following the payment of each Base License Royalty to Petroteq, the payments may be applied by the Licensee as a credit to reduce the amount of License Production Royalty, subject to certain terms and conditions: and

Licensee shall pay to Petroteq a License Production Royalty equal to 5% percent of the Net Revenue received by Licensee from production, sale or other disposition of Licensed Products extracted; and

Licensee shall invest or secure investment of a minimum of $10,000,000 towards the site selection, design, and construction of the Oil Sands Plant contemplated hereunder within 24 months after the Effective Date.

Vladimir Podlipsky, Company's CEO stated, "Our Clean Oil Recovery Technology (CORT) has unlocked the enormous opportunity to uncover global oil reserves, thus achieving energy independence and economic expansion in surface mineable oil sands resources in the US and Internationally." Mr. Podlipsky continued, "these licensing agreements are testaments to the tremendous technical and engineering achievements made by Petroteq in recent years. The licensing model is an important component of the Petroteq business model allowing Petroteq to leverage its proprietary technologies and operating techniques to participate in value created through investment by other companies and strategic investors."

"In working with Petroteq for the past 5 years, the CORT technology is unique and highly effective. It fits our long-term investment strategy extremely well," stated Anthony Cantone, President of Cantone Asset Management, LLC. "Petroteq has developed a proprietary technology to extract oil from its reserves in Utah, and has demonstrated in pilot projects the viability of its patented process to extract oil at an attractive economic level, comparable to conventional oil reservoir production, while achieving these results in an eco-friendly manner," concluded Mr. Cantone.

Petroteq has no plans or intentions to engage in any defensive or other tactics that could prejudice the Viston Offer and in particular satisfaction of the conditions to the Viston Offer without the consent of Viston United Swiss AG ("Viston").

About Petroteq Energy Inc.‎

Petroteq is a clean technology company focused on the development, implementation and licensing ‎of a ‎patented, environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of ‎heavy oil and ‎bitumen from oil sands and mineable oil deposits. The versatile technology can be ‎applied to both water-wet ‎deposits and oil-wet deposits - outputting high-quality oil and clean sand.‎

Petroteq believes that its technology can produce a relatively sweet heavy crude oil from deposits of ‎oil sands ‎at Asphalt Ridge without requiring the use of water, and therefore without generating ‎wastewater which would ‎otherwise require the use of other treatment or disposal facilities which ‎could be harmful to the environment. ‎Petroteq's process is intended to be a more environmentally ‎friendly extraction technology that leaves clean ‎residual sand that can be sold or returned to the ‎environment, without the use of tailings ponds or further ‎remediation.‎

For more information, visit www.Petroteq.energy.‎

