Osino Resources Corp. Reports Increased Mineral Resource at Higher Grade at Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia

Category

Tonnes Grade Troy Ounces

(millions) (g/t Au) (millions)

Measured 0.7 1.60 0.04

Indicated 80.6 1.08 2.80

M&I 81.3 1.08 2.83

Inferred 7.2 1.05 0.24

MEASURED & INDICATED INFERRED

Domain Tonnes Grade Above

Cut-Off Troy Ounces Tonnes Grade Above

Cut-Off Troy Ounces

(millions) (g/t Au) (millions) (millions) (g/t Au) (millions)

Bulge 38.6 0.99 1.22 2.5 1.03 0.08

Twin Hills Central 27.1 1.15 1.00 2.6 0.97 0.04

Clouds 9.2 1.31 0.39 0.9 1.31 0.04

Twin Hills North 0.1 1.18 0.003 0.0 1.24 0.000

Clouds West 0.4 1.45 0.02 0.6 1.15 0.02

Kudu 0.7 0.70 0.02 0.2 0.77 0.004

Oryx 5.3 1.10 0.19 0.4 1.06 0.02

TOTAL 81.3 1.08 2.83 7.2 1.05 0.24

MEASURED & INDICATED INFERRED

Cut-Off Grade Tonnes Grade Above

Cut-Off Troy Ounces Tonnes Grade Above

Cut-Off Troy Ounces

(g/t Au) (millions) (g/t Au) (millions) (millions) (g/t Au) (millions)

0.3 81.3 1.08 2.83 7.2 1.05 0.24

0.4 80.1 1.10 2.82 7.1 1.06 0.24

0.5 76.4 1.13 2.77 6.7 1.09 0.24

0.6 69.7 1.18 2.65 6.1 1.15 0.22

0.7 60.8 1.26 2.46 5.2 1.23 0.21

0.8 51.3 1.35 2.23 4.5 1.31 0.19

0.9 42.7 1.46 2.00 3.8 1.40 0.17

MEASURED & INDICATED INFERRED

Gold Price Tonnes Grade Above

Cut-Off Troy Ounces Tonnes Grade Above

Cut-Off Troy Ounces

(US$/oz) (millions) (g/t Au) (millions) (millions) (g/t Au) (millions)

1600 80.3 1.09 2.81 5.7 1.04 0.19

1700 80.8 1.09 2.82 6.5 1.05 0.22

1800 81.3 1.08 2.83 7.2 1.05 0.24

1900 81.5 1.08 2.84 7.9 1.04 0.27

2000 81.7 1.08 2.84 8.4 1.04 0.28

2200 82.2 1.08 2.86 9.9 1.04 0.33

2500 82.6 1.08 2.87 11.1 1.03 0.37

Category

Tonnes Grade Troy Ounces

(millions) (g/t Au) (millions)

Measured & Indicated 65.0 1.00 2.10

Inferred 20.7 0.93 0.62

Category

Tonnes Grade Troy Ounces

(millions) (g/t Au) (millions)

Measured & Indicated 75.9 1.13 2.75

Inferred 6.1 1.10 0.21

Category

Tonnes Grade Troy Ounces

(millions) (g/t Au) (millions)

Measured & Indicated 17% 13% 31%

Inferred -71% 18% -66%