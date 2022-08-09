Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drills 42.0 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, August 9, 2022 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF) reports that its majority-owned Australian subsidiary, Southern Cross Gold Ltd.("SXG"), has reported further results from its 100% owned Sunday Creek property, Victoria, Australia. Mawson owns 60% of SXG following its recent initial public offering ("IPO") on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Highlights for Mawson Shareholders:

2 nd and 4 th best holes ever drilled into Sunday Creek Project area now hosts fifteen >100 AuEq g/t * m intersections

and 4 best holes ever drilled into Sunday Creek Wide and continuous zones of gold-antimony mineralization over 100 m in the plane of the Apollo shoot around drill hole SDDSC033. Highlights, 42.0 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq from 166.0 m in SDDSC039

(3.5 g/t Au and 0.8% Sb, 30 metres below SDDSC033) 15.3 m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq from 141.0 m in SDDSC038

(2.8 g/t Au and 0.9% Sb, 60 metres above SDDSC033)

Exceptional high grade zones with sometimes abundant visible gold (Photos 1-3). Highlights; 1.0 m @ 23.7 g/t AuEq from 197.6 m (19.8 g/t Au and 2.5% Sb, SDDSC039) 1.5 m @ 22.6 g/t AuEq from 199.3 m (14.9 g/t Au and 4.9% Sb, SDDSC039) 0.7 m @ 105.7 g/t AuEq from 202.0 m (84.0 g/t Au and 13.8%, Sb SDDSC039) 0.8 m @ 21.3 g/t AuEq from 98.5 m (0.3 g/t Au and 13.3%, Sb SDDSC038) 1.5 m @ 25.8 g/t AuEq from 149.6 m (19.9 g/t Au and 3.7%, Sb SDDSC038)

Two new high grade veins intersected 70 and 100 metres to the east in SDDSC038.

Mawson's 60% stake in SXG has a market capitalization of ~C$45 million based on SXG's 9 th August closing price of A$0.54 per share - up 270% on its IPO price.

August closing price of A$0.54 per share - up 270% on its IPO price. Two drill rigs are now active at the Sunday Creek site. A further five holes are either in progress or pending assay.

Ivan Fairhall, Mawson CEO, states: "Sunday Creek continues to deliver for its shareholders, of which Mawson is its largest. These results demonstrate the continuity of widths and grade in the Apollo shoot around the earlier spectacular result in SDSC0033.

Mawson's asset base is as strong as it has ever been, with its pre-PEA stage 1moz AuEq Rajapalot project and significant exploration upside in Finland, a brand new discovery in Sweden, and toping it off a controlling interest in SXG which has considerable market value as demonstrated by its ASX listing."

Figure 1: Sunday Creek longitudinal section along the Apollo shoot looking towards 320 degrees showing drillholes reported here (SDDSC038-39) and continuity of wide and high-grade mineralization around drillhole SDDSC033 and down to 335 metres vertically below surface (MDDSC025).

Results Discussion

With 13,500 metres drilled at Sunday Creek in less than two years, the project now has fifteen (15) >100 cumulative grade x metres ("AuEq g/t x m") holes intersected. The two new drill holes (SDDSC038-39) form the 2nd and 4th best drill holes, after SDDSC033, to be drilled to date at Sunday Creek based on AuEq g/t x m. The 3rd best hole (MDDSC025 11.7 m @ 18.0 g/t AuEq) lies 200 m below SDDSC033 showing the scale of the developing system. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.

A 10 km mineralized trend that extends beyond the drill area is defined by historic workings and soil sampling at Sunday Creek which has yet to receive any exploration drilling and offers potential future upside.

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne (Figure 2) within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 132.64 hectares that forms the key portion in and around the drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project. Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones, minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open NW trending folds. Mineralization at Sunday Creek is controlled by veining, stibnite-gold-matrix breccias and brittle faults. The immediate host for mineralization is a zone of intensely altered white mica-pyritic siltstones, and white mica-pyrite-carbonate altered dyke rocks.

As is typical for epizonal deposits like Fosterville and Costerfield, gold (sometimes visible (Photos 1 - 3)) at Sunday Creek is hosted in quartz and carbonate veins, with a later intense stibnite-bearing vein and breccia overprint. A larger arsenic anomaly is associated with the gold mineralization, mostly represented by arsenian-pyrite but developing to arsenopyrite-bearing zones with a clear spatial relationship to high-grade gold.

Mineralized shoots at Sunday Creek are formed at the intersection of the sub-vertical to shallower dipping 330 degree striking mineralized veins and a steep east-west striking, north dipping structure formed by dioritic dykes and related intrusive breccias. The dimensions of each shoot will be uncovered with further drilling, but typically:

In the down plunge orientation (80 degrees towards trend of 020 degrees), the shoots are extensive and have been drilled down over 400 m and remain open to depth, with grades improving (for example MDDSC025 11.7 m @ 18.0 g/t AuEq (12.4 g/t Au and 3.6% Sb) including 4.0 m @ 46.7 g/t AuEq (31.9 g/t Au and 9.4% Sb)).

Visible gold in other epizonal deposits (for example Fosterville and Costerfield) becomes increasingly significant at depth below approximately 800 m, most likely representing the different temperatures of formation of Au-Sb and Au dominant mineralization.

Are typically 20 m to 30 m wide in the up-dip/down-dip orientation but can blow out to be wider (ie around SDDSC033), and;

Further drilling is required to establish the average thickness but drilling so far suggests a thickness of 20 m to 30 m.

SDDSC038 also identified two new veins drilled 70 m and 100 m further east than previously drilled. 'Vein 1' intersected 1.0 m @ 11.5 g/t AuEq (7.5 g/t Au and 2.5% Sb) from 235.0 m and 0.2 m @ 10.0 g/t AuEq (8.2 g/t Au and 1.2% Sb) from 238.0 m. 'Vein 2' intersected 0.6 m @ 28.3 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au and 17.4% Sb) from 306.3 m.

Figures 1-4 show project location and plan, longitudinal and cross section views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised interval is interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. Drill results quoted have a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over a 3.0 m width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 m applied unless otherwise indicated* where 0.1 g/t Au over 7.0 m was applied for broader intersection through length of mineralised structure).

Additional information may be found in Southern Cross' news release dated 9th August, and on its website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

C$ conversions of A$ values completed at an exchange rate of 1.11.

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Sunday Creek is = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%) based on assumed prices of gold US$1,700/oz Au and antimony US$8,500/metal tonne, and total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony. Given the geological similarities of the projects, this formula has been adopted to align to TSX listed Mandalay Resources Ltd Technical Report dated 25 March 2022 on its Costerfield project, which is located 54 km from Sunday Creek and which historically processed mineralization from the property.

Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Rajapalot = Au+(Co/1005) based on assumed prices of cobalt US$23.07/lb and gold US$1,590/oz. Details of Mawson's Inferred Mineral Resource can be read in the Company's news release dated August 26, 2021.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company with its flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland now entering technical study stages to de-risk its inferred resource and exploration growth program. Alongside ongoing exploration at Rajapalot, Mawson holds an option to earn up to 85% in the Skelleftea Gold Project in Sweden. Mawson also has a significant majority interest in the ownership or joint venture into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km² in Victoria, Australia, through Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross"), which shares have successfully listed on the ASX. Mawson currently holds 60.3% ownership interest in Southern Cross. Mawson's holdings in Southern Cross are escrowed until May 16, 2024.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants Southern Cross a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometre tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

Photo 1: SDDSC039 @ 202.4 metres showing abundant visible gold in quartz-carbonate and stibnite matrix. Assays from two quarter core from this interval assayed 112 g/t Au with a laboratory repeat of 130 g/t Au and 14.4% Sb (sample 61014702) and 47 g/t Au and 13.1% Sb (sample 61014701) for an average of 0.7 m @ 105.7 g/t AuEq (84.0 g/t Au and 13.8% Sb) from 202.0 m. Field of view 12 mm.

Photo 2: SDDSC039 @ 202.7 m Stibnite-white mica altered sediment breccia zone with ferroan dolomite and quartz veins with stibnite and visible gold. Assays from two quarter core from this interval assayed 112 g/t Au with a laboratory repeat of 130 g/t Au and 14.4% Sb (sample 61014702) and 47 g/t Au and 13.1% Sb (sample 61014701) for an average of 0.7 m @ 105.7 g/t AuEq (84.0 g/t Au and 13.8% Sb) from 202.0 m. Field of view of top image is 20 mm.

Photo 3: SDDSC039 @ 203.7 m: Ferroan dolomite and quartz with stibnite and visible gold. Interval averaged 0.5 m @ 82.6 g/t AuEq (42.9 g/t Au and 25.1% Sb) from 203.7 m. Field of view of top image is 15 mm.

Figure 2: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement and pending holes.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek east-west longitudinal section along the trend of the dyke/structure showing individual shoots defined to date. Broad arrows show indicative mineralised shoots.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement.

Hole_ID Hole Size Depth (m) Prospect East North Elevation Azimuth Plunge GDA94_Z55 GDA94_Z55 SDDSC033 HQ 246.1 Apollo 331171 5867843.7 306 245.1 -51.4 SDDSC034 HQ 165.3 Apollo 331089 5867789 313.41 221.2 -63.1 SDDSC035 HQ 281.9 Apollo 331124 5867845 303.86 210.0 -60.0 SDDSC036 HQ 290 Apollo 331154 5867856 305.3 238.2 -50.1 SDDSC037 HQ 420 Gladys 331111.8 5867975.3 319.3 216.1 -60.1 SDDSC038 HQ 401.9 Apollo 330965.3 5867725.3 314.5 63.9 -37.2 SDDSC039 HQ 323 Apollo 331172 5867842 306.3 249.0 -57.0 SDDSC040 HQ 400 Apollo 331049.7 5867715 323.6 16.2 -62.9 SDDSC041 HQ 165 Rising Sun 330778 5867898 294.2 221.0 -67.0 SDDSC042 HQ 300 Apollo 331018.7 5867841.6 300.0 138.8 -61.1

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported in this announcement using three intersection criteria

5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1m

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC038 98.5 99.3 0.8 0.25 13.30 21.26 SDDSC038 101.7 103 1.3 0.05 5.42 8.62 SDDSC038 142.4 142.7 0.3 3.56 15.50 28.05 SDDSC038 148 148.3 0.3 11.40 4.00 17.72 SDDSC038 149.6 152.3 2.7 12.92 2.63 17.08 SDDSC038 195.8 197.2 1.4 12.47 0.20 12.78 SDDSC038 217.8 218.4 0.6 1.72 2.96 6.39 SDDSC038 235 236.9 1.9 5.06 2.30 8.69 SDDSC038 238 238.2 0.2 8.22 1.15 10.03 SDDSC038 240.6 240.9 0.3 2.99 1.76 5.77 SDDSC038 306.3 306.9 0.6 0.85 17.40 28.34 SDDSC039 78.9 79.3 0.4 1.37 3.75 7.30 SDDSC039 194.8 195.1 0.3 2.20 3.04 7.00 SDDSC039 197.6 200.75 3.15 13.11 3.00 17.85 SDDSC039 202 203.85 1.85 43.23 11.39 61.23

0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2m

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC038 17 18 1 0.65 0.00 0.65 SDDSC038 24 25.6 1.6 1.35 0.00 1.35 SDDSC038 51.8 53.9 2.1 1.66 0.24 2.03 SDDSC038 92 109.6 17.6 0.89 1.15 2.71 SDDSC038 113.9 117.4 3.5 0.54 0.02 0.57 SDDSC038 120.7 124 3.3 0.38 0.01 0.40 SDDSC038 130 131 1 2.30 0.01 2.32 SDDSC038 141 152.8 11.8 3.58 1.19 5.46 SDDSC038 171.6 172.5 0.9 0.96 0.00 0.97 SDDSC038 195.8 197.2 1.4 12.47 0.20 12.78 SDDSC038 209.2 212.7 3.5 0.37 0.09 0.51 SDDSC038 215.8 218.4 2.6 0.95 0.73 2.10 SDDSC038 221 222.6 1.6 0.52 0.18 0.81 SDDSC038 224.6 230 5.4 0.74 0.07 0.85 SDDSC038 234 243.5 9.5 1.89 0.73 3.05 SDDSC038 287 288 1 0.30 0.01 0.31 SDDSC038 294.7 295.1 0.4 0.27 0.05 0.34 SDDSC038 305.5 307.8 2.3 0.28 5.10 8.33 SDDSC038 380 382 2 0.67 0.07 0.77 SDDSC039 72.6 73.6 1 0.39 0.06 0.48 SDDSC039 78.9 83 4.1 0.39 0.46 1.12 SDDSC039 101.4 101.8 0.4 0.57 0.00 0.57 SDDSC039 166 166.8 0.8 0.34 0.01 0.36 SDDSC039 169.6 187 17.4 0.96 0.09 1.09 SDDSC039 194 207 13 10.00 2.48 13.92 SDDSC039 212 212.4 0.4 2.64 0.19 2.94 SDDSC039 296 296.8 0.8 0.11 2.88 4.66

0.1 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3m

Hole_ID from (m) to (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC033 106.8 226.0 119.2 3.2 0.4 3.9

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC038/39 in this announcement >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole_ID from (m) to (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb% SDDSC039 64.6 65.0 0.4 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 65.0 66.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 67.0 68.4 1.4 0.2 0.0 SDDSC039 72.6 73.4 0.8 0.4 0.0 SDDSC039 73.4 73.6 0.2 0.5 0.2 SDDSC039 73.6 74.2 0.6 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 74.2 75.0 0.8 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 78.0 78.9 0.9 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 78.9 79.3 0.4 1.4 3.8 SDDSC039 79.3 80.0 0.7 0.9 0.5 SDDSC039 80.0 81.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 82.0 83.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC039 83.0 84.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC039 86.6 87.4 0.8 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 87.4 88.3 0.9 0.2 0.0 SDDSC039 88.3 89.0 0.7 0.2 0.0 SDDSC039 89.0 90.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC039 90.0 91.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 91.0 91.7 0.7 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 91.7 92.7 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 101.4 101.8 0.4 0.6 0.0 SDDSC039 119.2 120.0 0.8 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 120.0 121.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 135.5 136.3 0.8 0.2 0.0 SDDSC039 136.3 137.1 0.8 0.2 0.0 SDDSC039 137.1 137.6 0.5 0.3 0.0 SDDSC039 138.7 139.7 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC039 145.7 146.0 0.3 0.0 0.1 SDDSC039 157.0 157.9 0.9 0.2 0.0 SDDSC039 157.9 158.9 0.9 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 166.0 166.8 0.8 0.3 0.0 SDDSC039 166.8 167.2 0.4 0.2 0.0 SDDSC039 169.6 171.0 1.4 0.4 0.0 SDDSC039 171.0 172.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 SDDSC039 172.0 173.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 173.0 174.0 1.0 2.3 1.0 SDDSC039 174.0 174.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 174.4 174.7 0.3 1.1 0.0 SDDSC039 174.7 175.1 0.4 0.8 0.0 SDDSC039 175.1 176.0 0.9 1.9 0.2 SDDSC039 176.0 177.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC039 177.0 177.7 0.7 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 177.7 178.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 SDDSC039 178.0 179.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 SDDSC039 180.0 180.8 0.8 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 180.8 181.0 0.3 2.3 0.6 SDDSC039 181.0 181.8 0.8 0.8 0.0 SDDSC039 181.8 183.0 1.3 2.6 0.1 SDDSC039 183.0 184.0 1.0 3.5 0.0 SDDSC039 184.0 185.0 1.0 0.6 0.0 SDDSC039 186.0 187.0 1.0 1.4 0.0 SDDSC039 194.0 194.8 0.8 0.9 0.1 SDDSC039 194.8 195.1 0.3 2.2 3.0 SDDSC039 195.1 196.0 0.9 0.5 0.0 SDDSC039 196.0 197.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC039 197.0 197.6 0.6 1.1 0.6 SDDSC039 197.6 198.0 0.4 21.2 3.5 SDDSC039 198.0 198.6 0.6 18.7 1.7 SDDSC039 198.6 199.3 0.8 1.2 0.1 SDDSC039 199.3 200.0 0.7 14.8 5.7 SDDSC039 200.0 200.8 0.8 15.0 4.1 SDDSC039 200.8 201.1 0.3 3.0 0.1 SDDSC039 201.1 202.0 0.9 2.3 0.1 SDDSC039 202.0 202.7 0.7 84.0 13.8 SDDSC039 202.7 203.4 0.7 2.7 0.2 SDDSC039 203.4 203.9 0.4 42.9 25.1 SDDSC039 203.9 204.6 0.8 2.0 0.2 SDDSC039 204.6 205.6 1.0 0.7 0.0 SDDSC039 205.6 206.0 0.4 0.9 0.0 SDDSC039 206.0 207.0 1.0 0.4 0.0 SDDSC039 207.0 208.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 211.4 212.0 0.6 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 212.0 212.4 0.4 2.6 0.2 SDDSC039 212.4 213.0 0.6 0.2 0.0 SDDSC039 223.9 224.4 0.5 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 278.1 279.0 0.9 0.1 0.0 SDDSC039 296.0 296.8 0.8 0.1 2.9 SDDSC039 299.0 299.6 0.6 0.1 0.1 SDDSC038 16.0 17.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 17.0 18.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 SDDSC038 24.0 25.0 1.0 1.7 0.0 SDDSC038 25.0 25.6 0.6 0.8 0.0 SDDSC038 36.0 37.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 51.8 52.3 0.5 0.8 0.1 SDDSC038 52.3 52.8 0.5 1.6 0.8 SDDSC038 52.8 53.9 1.1 2.1 0.1 SDDSC038 55.0 56.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 82.0 83.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 92.0 92.9 0.9 0.4 0.0 SDDSC038 92.9 93.7 0.8 0.7 0.0 SDDSC038 93.7 94.7 1.0 0.4 0.0 SDDSC038 94.7 95.7 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 95.7 96.3 0.6 0.8 0.0 SDDSC038 96.3 97.0 0.7 3.0 0.0 SDDSC038 97.0 98.0 1.0 3.9 0.4 SDDSC038 98.0 98.5 0.5 0.9 0.1 SDDSC038 98.5 99.3 0.8 0.3 13.3 SDDSC038 99.3 100.0 0.7 0.0 0.1 SDDSC038 101.0 101.7 0.7 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 101.7 102.3 0.6 0.1 7.7 SDDSC038 102.3 103.0 0.7 0.0 3.5 SDDSC038 104.0 105.0 1.0 0.9 0.1 SDDSC038 105.0 106.0 1.0 1.1 0.4 SDDSC038 106.0 107.0 1.0 1.6 0.8 SDDSC038 107.0 107.8 0.8 0.5 0.7 SDDSC038 107.8 108.7 0.9 1.7 0.3 SDDSC038 108.7 109.6 0.9 1.4 0.0 SDDSC038 109.6 110.6 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 110.6 111.6 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 113.6 113.9 0.3 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 113.9 114.8 0.9 0.5 0.0 SDDSC038 114.8 115.7 0.9 0.7 0.0 SDDSC038 115.7 116.7 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 116.7 117.4 0.7 0.9 0.0 SDDSC038 117.4 118.0 0.6 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 118.0 118.7 0.7 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 120.7 122.0 1.3 0.6 0.0 SDDSC038 122.0 123.0 1.0 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 123.0 124.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC038 126.0 127.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC038 130.0 131.0 1.0 2.3 0.0 SDDSC038 141.0 142.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC038 142.0 142.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 142.4 142.7 0.3 3.6 15.5 SDDSC038 142.7 143.0 0.3 0.6 0.1 SDDSC038 143.9 144.7 0.8 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 144.7 145.3 0.6 0.3 0.0 SDDSC038 145.3 146.0 0.7 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 147.0 148.0 1.0 0.4 0.1 SDDSC038 148.0 148.3 0.3 11.4 4.0 SDDSC038 148.3 148.8 0.5 0.2 0.6 SDDSC038 148.8 149.6 0.8 0.1 0.7 SDDSC038 149.6 150.1 0.5 18.5 0.4 SDDSC038 150.1 150.6 0.5 16.7 7.5 SDDSC038 150.6 151.1 0.5 24.6 3.3 SDDSC038 151.1 151.5 0.4 5.6 1.2 SDDSC038 151.5 151.9 0.4 2.2 1.2 SDDSC038 151.9 152.3 0.4 4.7 1.5 SDDSC038 152.3 152.8 0.5 2.4 0.2 SDDSC038 152.8 153.6 0.8 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 154.3 155.0 0.7 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 155.0 155.8 0.8 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 155.8 156.3 0.5 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 170.9 171.6 0.7 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 171.6 172.5 0.9 1.0 0.0 SDDSC038 172.9 173.3 0.4 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 195.8 196.2 0.4 19.6 0.7 SDDSC038 196.2 197.2 1.0 9.6 0.0 SDDSC038 197.2 198.0 0.8 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 209.2 210.2 1.0 0.0 0.2 SDDSC038 212.1 212.7 0.6 2.0 0.2 SDDSC038 214.5 214.9 0.4 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 214.9 215.8 0.9 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 215.8 216.5 0.7 1.1 0.0 SDDSC038 216.5 216.8 0.3 0.6 0.4 SDDSC038 216.8 217.8 1.0 0.4 0.0 SDDSC038 217.8 218.4 0.6 1.7 3.0 SDDSC038 219.0 220.2 1.2 0.3 0.0 SDDSC038 221.0 221.6 0.6 0.7 0.0 SDDSC038 221.6 222.6 1.0 0.4 0.3 SDDSC038 223.0 224.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 224.0 224.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 SDDSC038 224.3 224.6 0.3 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 224.6 225.1 0.5 2.4 0.7 SDDSC038 226.5 227.1 0.6 0.4 0.0 SDDSC038 227.1 227.9 0.8 1.5 0.0 SDDSC038 228.4 228.6 0.2 2.6 0.0 SDDSC038 228.6 228.9 0.3 1.7 0.0 SDDSC038 229.7 230.0 0.3 0.8 0.0 SDDSC038 232.0 233.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 233.0 234.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 234.0 235.0 1.0 0.9 0.3 SDDSC038 235.0 235.5 0.5 7.7 2.7 SDDSC038 235.5 236.0 0.5 7.4 2.3 SDDSC038 236.0 236.3 0.3 1.1 0.2 SDDSC038 236.3 236.9 0.6 2.9 3.0 SDDSC038 236.9 238.0 1.1 1.0 0.9 SDDSC038 238.0 238.2 0.2 8.2 1.2 SDDSC038 238.2 239.1 0.9 1.3 0.0 SDDSC038 239.1 240.0 0.9 0.7 0.0 SDDSC038 240.0 240.6 0.6 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 240.6 240.9 0.3 3.0 1.8 SDDSC038 240.9 242.0 1.1 0.8 0.2 SDDSC038 242.0 242.3 0.3 1.8 0.9 SDDSC038 242.3 242.9 0.6 0.6 0.0 SDDSC038 242.9 243.5 0.6 0.4 0.0 SDDSC038 243.5 244.0 0.5 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 244.0 244.9 0.9 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 287.0 288.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 SDDSC038 294.7 295.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 SDDSC038 305.5 306.3 0.8 0.0 1.0 SDDSC038 306.3 306.9 0.6 0.9 17.4 SDDSC038 306.9 307.8 0.9 0.1 0.5 SDDSC038 307.8 308.7 0.9 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 323.0 323.7 0.7 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 323.7 323.9 0.2 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 323.9 324.8 0.9 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 324.8 325.6 0.8 0.1 0.0 SDDSC038 379.0 380.0 1.0 0.2 0.0 SDDSC038 380.0 381.0 1.0 0.7 0.1 SDDSC038 381.0 382.0 1.0 0.7 0.0 SDDSC038 382.0 383.0 1.0 0.3 0.0

