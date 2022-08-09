Giga Metals to Attend the John Tumazos Very Independent Research LLC Virtual Conference on August 10th

Vancouver, August 9, 2022 - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) today announced that management will present at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research LLC August 2022 Virtual Conference.

Lyle Trytten, Manager of Development for Giga Metals will participate in a virtual presentation and discussion with John Tumazos on Wednesday, August 10 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am PST / 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm EST.

Click this webcast link to register for the event: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2134504337461714699

A replay of the presentation will be available following the live webcast using the same link.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corp. is focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. The Company's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is the only undeveloped Canadian nickel project of this scale that is focused on the battery market rather than the steel market.

