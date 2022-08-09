Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Reports Q2 2022 Results





For the three and six months ended June 30,

Osisko Gold Royalties (i) Osisko Development (ii) Consolidated (v)

2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021

$ $ $ $ $ $



Cash (June 30, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2021) 312,981 82,291 136,302 33,407 449,283 115,698



Three months ended June 30,

Revenues 51,545 57,246 12,862 775 63,959 57,941

Cash margin (iii) 47,789 47,150 n/a n/a 47,789 47,150

Gross profit 35,938 35,713 653 - 36,591 35,713

Operating expenses

(G&A, bus. dev and exploration) (6,200) (6,483) (10,079) (4,649) (16,279) (11,132)

Mining operating expenses - - (20,602) - (20,602) -

Net earnings (loss) 18,059 16,341 (1,487) (41,404) 16,572 (25,063)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Osiskos

shareholders 18,059 16,341 (899) (31,100) 17,160 (14,759)

Net earnings (loss) per share attributable

to Osiskos shareholders 0.10 0.10 (0.01) (0.19) 0.09 (0.09)

Adjusted net earnings (loss) (iv) 25,716 23,877 (30,375) (3,727) (4,659) 20,150

Adjusted net earnings (loss)

per basic share (iv) 0.14 0.14 (0.16) (0.02) (0.03) 0.12



Cash flows from operating activities

Before working capital items 40,870 39,026 (24,913) (3,708) 15,957 35,318

Working capital items (5,905) (1,685) (10,276) (2,716) (16,181) (4,401)

After working capital items 34,965 37,341 (35,189) (6,424) (224) 30,917

Cash flows from investing activities 2,573 (42,377) (97,759) (47,464) (95,186) (89,841)

Cash flows from financing activities (125,705) (3,542) 210,225 (1,718) 84,520 (5,260)



Six months ended June 30,

Revenues 102,234 124,169 22,029 775 123,357 124,864

Cash margin (iii) 95,297 93,676 n/a n/a 95,297 93,676

Gross profit 72,148 70,312 653 - 72,801 70,312

Operating expenses

(G&A, bus. dev and exploration) (12,457) (12,511) (18,007) (9,851) (30,464) (22,362)

Mining operating expenses - (35,848) -

Net earnings (loss) 34,863 29,805 (23,820) (45,105) 11,043 (15,300)

Net earnings (loss) attributable

to Osiskos shareholders 34,863 29,805 (17,377) (33,970) 17,486 (4,165)

Net earnings (loss) per share attributable

to Osiskos shareholders 0.20 0.18 (0.10) (0.20) 0.10 (0.02)

Adjusted net earnings (loss) (iv) 50,559 47,316 (50,982) (9,238) (423) 38,078

Adjusted net earnings (loss)

per basic share (iv) 0.29 0.28 (0.29) (0.06) (0.00) 0.23



Cash flows from operating activities

Before working capital items 80,762 78,565 (42,182) (1,285) 38,580 71,570

Working capital items (5,290) (4,487) (9,904) (14,842) (15,194) (19,329)

After working capital items 75,472 74,078 (52,086) (16,127) 23,386 52,241

Cash flows from investing activities (13,013) (56,158) (94,445) (69,172) (107,458) (119,620)

Cash flows from financing activities 159,823 (11,053) 247,362 33,895 407,185 22,842

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 09, 2022 - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the Corporation or Osisko) (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Amounts presented are in Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted.- 22,243 GEOs1 earned (Q2 2021  20,178 GEOs);- Consolidated revenues of $64.0 million (Q2 2021  $57.9 million);-- Revenues from the royalties and streams segment2 of $51.5 million (Q2 2021  $57.2 million, including $7.3 million from offtakes);-- Revenues from the mining exploration and development segment3 (i.e. Osisko Development Corp.) of $12.4 million (Q2 2021  $0.7 million);- Consolidated cash flows from operating activities of ($0.2 million) (Q2 2021  $30.9 million);-- Operating cash flows from the royalties and streams segment of $35.0 million (Q2 2021  $37.3 million);-- Operating cash flows from the mining exploration and development segment of ($35.2) million (Q2 2021  ($6.4) million);- Cash margin4 of 93% from royalties and streams (Q2 2021  94%);- Consolidated net earnings attributable to Osiskos shareholders of $17.2 million, or $0.09 per share (Q2 2021  net loss of $14.8 million or $0.09 per basic share);- Consolidated adjusted loss4 of $4.7 million, or $0.03 per basic share (Q2 2021  net earnings $20.2 million, $0.12 per basic share);-- Adjusted earnings from the royalty and stream segment of $25.7 million, or $0.14 per basic share (Q2 2021  $23.9 million, or $0.14 per basic share); and-- Adjusted loss from the mining exploration and development segment of $30.4 million, or $0.16 per basic share (Q2 2021  $3.7 million, or $0.02 per basic share).Sandeep Singh, President and CEO of Osisko commented: We benefited from record GEO deliveries and cash margins in Q2 despite two core assets not being at their full run rates, and we expect deliveries to continue to climb steadily in the second half of the year. The markets have become increasingly volatile, but we believe the investment thesis for Osisko has never been stronger with growing cash flows, meaningful diversification, exposure to tier-1 jurisdictions, and countless catalysts in the portfolio. And as evident with our Q2 results, our royalty and streaming business affords protection from a highly inflationary mining environment.(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)As a result of the interest held (44.1% as of June 30, 2022) and based on other facts and circumstances, the Corporation consolidates the assets, liabilities, results of operations and cash flows of the activities of Osisko Development Corp. (Osisko Development) and its subsidiaries. The table below provides some financial highlights per operating segment. More information per operating segment can be found in the consolidated financial statements and managements discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.(i) Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd and its subsidiaries, excluding Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the royalty, stream and other interests segment.(ii) Osisko Development Corp. and its subsidiaries. Represents the exploration, evaluation and development of mining projects segment.(iii) Cash margin is a non-IFRS financial performance measure for the royalties and streams segment which has no standard definition under IFRS. It is calculated by deducting the cost of sales (excluding depletion) from the revenues. Please refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of the MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 or the Notes section at the end of this press release.(iv) Adjusted earnings (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per basic share are non-IFRS financial performance measures which have no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the non-IFRS measures provided under the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of the Corporations MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 or the Notes section at the end of this press release.(v) Consolidated results are net of the intersegment transactions. - Publication of the inaugural Asset Handbook and the second edition of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, Growing Responsibly;- Repayment in full of the outstanding revolving credit facility for $113.1 million;- Osisko Development completed the acquisition of Tintic Consolidated Metals LLC (TCM) and related financings, which resulted in the Corporations equity ownership in Osisko Development reducing from 70.1% to 44.1%;- Osisko Bermuda Limited (OBL) entered into a binding agreement with TCM with respect to the previously announced metals stream (the Tintic Stream) on the Trixie test mine (the Trixie Mine), as well as mineral claims covering more than 17,000 acres in Central Utahs historic Tintic Mining District (the Tintic Property), for US$20.0 million in exchange for 2.5% of all metals produced and a transfer price of 25% of the spot prices;- Quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share paid on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022;- In July 2022, the Corporation purchased for cancellation a total of 659,520 common shares for $8.3 million (average acquisition price per share of $12.65) under its 2022 NCIB program; and- Declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per common share payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Guy Desharnais, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President, Project Evaluation at Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101  Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 165 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osiskos portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osiskos head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.Notes:(1) Gold Equivalent Ounces...https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d2a75eaa-880d-49d9-b442-1394db9a6e2b