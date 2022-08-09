Calibre Mining Reports Quarterly and Year-To-Date Financial Results, Production and Cost Guidance Reiterated for 2022



$'000 (except per share and per ounce amounts) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021

Revenue $ 111,260 $ 78,785 $ 210,825 $ 160,819

Cost of sales, including depreciation and amortization $ (83,007) $ (54,481) $ (151,037) $ (106,555)

Mine operating income $ 28,253 $ 24,304 $ 59,788 $ 54,264

Net income $ 15,428 $ 11,885 $ 27,129 $ 28,530

Net income per share (basic) $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.08

Net income per share (fully diluted) $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.08

Adjusted net income2 $ 15,475 $ 11,885 $ 31,916 $ 28,530

Adjusted net income per share (basic)2 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.08

Cash provided by operating activities $ 43,237 $ 29,348 $ 61,492 $ 54,870

Capital investment in mine development and PPE $ 23,372 $ 20,570 $ 37,473 $ 35,831

Capital investment in exploration $ 14,419 $ 5,623 $ 26,945 $ 10,283

Gold ounces produced 59,723 43,506 111,621 88,958

Gold ounces sold 59,783 43,682 112,270 89,564

Average realized gold price ($/oz)1 $ 1,861 $ 1,804 $ 1,878 $ 1,796

Total Cash Costs ($/oz)1 $ 1,174 $ 1,066 $ 1,121 $ 1,022

AISC ($/oz)1 $ 1,284 $ 1,216 $ 1,244 $ 1,154

NICARAGUA Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021

Ore mined (t) 359,099 508,330 711,367 993,983

Ore milled (t) 356,417 461,843 757,631 881,183

Grade (g/t Au) 4.28 3.11 4.03 3.31

Recovery (%) 90.7 93.4 90.3 92.3

Gold produced (ounces) 48,810 43,506 91,707 88,958

Gold sold (ounces) 48,848 43,682 91,766 89,564

NEVADA Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021

Ore mined (t) 1,137,595 - 2,111,900 -

Ore placed on leach pad (t) 1,113,702 - 2,120,242 -

Grade (g/t Au) 0.34 - 0.41 -

Gold produced (ounces) 10,913 - 19,914 -

Gold sold (ounces) 10,935 - 20,504 -

Mining Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021

Ore Mined  open pit (t) 281,276 412,529 536,499 803,143

Ore Mined  open pit average grade (g/t Au) 3.83 2.16 3.83 2.72

Waste Mined  open pit (t) 3,555,868 3,986,157 6,718,594 8,461,963

Ore Mined  underground (t) 77,823 95,801 174,868 190,840

Ore Mined  underground average grade (g/t Au) 4.96 4.03 4.86 3.86

Total Ore Mined (t) 359,099 508,330 711,367 993,983

Total Ore Mined  average grade (g/t Au) 4.08 2.51 4.08 2.94

Limon Processing Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021

Ore Milled (t) 123,700 127,465 247,294 251,614

Grade (g/t Au) 5.56 4.06 5.38 4.23

Recovery (%) 89.2 89.6 89.4 89.4

Gold Produced (ounces) 20,247 15,767 38,439 32,104

Gold Sold (ounces) 20,252 15,782 38,470 32,433

Libertad Processing Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021

Ore Milled (t) 232,716 334,378 510,337 629,569

Grade (g/t Au) 3.60 2.74 3.38 2.94

Recovery (%) 91.9 95.5 90.9 94.0

Gold Produced (ounces) 28,563 27,739 53,268 56,854

Gold Sold (ounces) 28,596 27,900 53,296 57,131

Mining Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021

Ore mined (t) 1,137,595 - 2,111,900 -

Waste mined (t) 3,137,103 - 5,652,897 -

Total mined (t) 4,274,698 - 7,764,797 -

Grade (g/t Au) 0.34 - 0.41 -

Gold mined (ounces) 12,278 - 28,036 -

Processing Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021

Ore placed on leach pad (t) 1,113,702 - 2,120,242 -

Grade (g/t Au) 0.34 - 0.41 -

Contained gold (ounces) 12,265 - 28,168 -

Gold produced 10,913 - 19,914 -

Gold sold (ounces) 10,935 - 20,504 -

CONSOLIDATED

2022 GUIDANCE NICARAGUA

2022 GUIDANCE NEVADA

2022 GUIDANCE

Gold Production/Sales (ounces) 220,000 - 235,000 180,000 - 190,000 40,000  45,000

Total Cash Costs ($/ounce)1 $1,075 - $1,150 $1,000 - $1,100 $1,400 - $1,500

AISC ($/ounce)1 $1,200 - $1,275 $1,100 - $1,200 $1,450 - $1,550

Growth Capital ($ million) $55 - $60 $45 - $50 $5 - $10

Exploration Capital ($ million) $40 - $42 $20 - $22 $18 - $20

(in thousands  except per share amounts) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021

Net income $ 15,428 $ 11,885 $ 27,129 $ 28,530

Addbacks (net of tax impacts):

Transaction costs 47 - 4,787 -

Adjusted net income $ 15,475 $ 11,885 $ 31,916 $ 28,530

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 448,735 337,163 439,893 335,723

Adjusted net income (loss) per share  basic $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.08