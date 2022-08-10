/C O R R E C T I O N -- Lucara Diamond Corp./

In the news release, LUCARA SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS TO BE RELEASED WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2022, issued 27-Jul-2022 by Lucara Diamond Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Conference Call's UK Toll free Dial-In Number has been updated. The complete, revised copy follows:

VANCOUVER, July 27, 2022 - (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that it will be publishing its 2022 Second Quarter Results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after market close in North America. View PDF version

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific, 10:00 a.m. Eastern, 3:00 p.m. UK, 4:00 p.m. CET.

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

