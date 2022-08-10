Inflection Resources Closes Oversubscribed $1,647,500 Private Placement with Lead Order from Crescat

Vancouver, August 10, 2022 - Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE:AUCU), (OTC:AUCUF), (FSE:5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of July 21, 2022, the Company has completed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with lead order from Crescat Capital, to raise gross proceeds of $1,647,500 through the sale of 16,475,000 units (the "Units") priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.15 for a term of two years.

Alistair Waddell, President and CEO of Inflection Resources, commented: "I would like to thank the existing Inflection shareholders for their continued support through participation in this financing. With the financing now closed, the Company will continue to drill test the Duck Creek target where the Company recently discovered strong porphyry-style alteration as well as further advance the large portfolio of 100% owned copper-gold porphyry targets in New South Wales".

Quinton Hennigh, technical advisor to Crescat, commented: "We like to invest money into companies with excellent technical teams exploring for exceptional deposits. Inflection is a perfect example. The Northern NSW project has potential to deliver a world-class discovery and Inflection's technical team is employing best practices to make it happen."

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for further drilling in New South Wales and for general working capital. Funds will specifically be used to drill additional exploration holes into the Duck Creek target to follow-up on favourable porphyry style alteration (see news release dated June 13, 2022).

Insiders of the Company purchased a total of 6,200,000 Units. The participation by Insiders in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying upon exemptions from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation and seek minority shareholder approval for the Offering on the basis that the fair market value of the participation by related parties in the Offering is less than 25% of the Company's current market capitalization.

Finders' fees of $25,025 were paid on a portion of the Offering. All securities issued are restricted from trading until December 11, 2022.

About Inflection Resources

Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU, OTCQB: AUCUF, FSE: 5VJ) is a technically-driven, discovery-focused mineral exploration company with projects in Eastern Australia where it is systematically drill testing a large portfolio of copper-gold projects in New South Wales.

The Company is exploring for large gold and copper-gold deposits in the northern interpreted extension of the Macquarie Arc, part of the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales. The Macquarie Arc is Australia's premier porphyry gold-copper province being host to Newcrest Mining's Cadia deposits, the CMOC Northparkes deposits and Evolution Mining's Cowal deposits plus numerous exploration prospects.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.inflectionresources.com.

About Crescat Portfolio Management LLC

Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Crescat's mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's goal is industry leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. Crescat's investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client's unique needs and objectives and includes Global Macro, Long/Short and Precious Metals funds.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Carl Swensson (FAusIMM), a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results and timing of exploration and development will be different from those expected by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

