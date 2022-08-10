Fabled Surface Sampling on PJ 100, 105 Copper Occurrences Reports 4.60% and 22.90% Copper, Respectively

VANCOUVER, August 10, 2022 - Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; " The Bronson property comprises 4 mineral tenures covering approximately 2,524.6 hectares and to date we have reported on the Book 6 UAV drone mission and related surface sampling, geophysical survey, property wide structural survey and ASTER compilation. In addition, we have reported on the Book 9 and 10 which may be the southern extent of the Book 6, the sampling on the 428 central ,the 428 South, which again maybe the same mineralized unit and now the PJ 100 and PJ 105 copper occurrences. See Figure 3 below."

Figure 3 - Bronson Property, PJ 100, PJ 105 Locations

PJ 105 Copper Occurrence

On September 3, 2021, the area containing the PJ 105 Occurrence was prospected and a total of 7 samples were collected. On anorth facing slope at elevations of 1,656 & 1,668 meters across the valley, ~600 meters south of the exposure of the 428 South Vein, 2veins were sampled (D-723529-532).

Grab sample D-723529, of the 120-degree striking & 0.6-meter-wide western vein, contained abundant malachite and assayed 0.35%Cu. Eighty meters to the east, a flatly dipping (40 degrees to the west), a 1.5 meter wide, vein strikes 140 degrees in shearedsediments.

Chip sample D-723531, across the 1.5 meters of vein, contained a Cu content of 0.03%. A higher-grade grab sample (D-723532) ofthe vein contained 3% chalcopyrite and assayed 0.67% Cu. Sheared sediments, west of the vein, were also sampled (grab sample D-723530). The sediments contained 5% pyrite and had a low Cu content of 0.03%. See Photo1, Table 1 below.

Photo 1 - Bronson Property, PJ 105 Copper Occurrence

Downslope to the north, the area south of the creek flowing east through the valley was prospected. Three 3 examples mineralized float (up to 50% chalcopyrite and 8% bornite) were collected at elevations of 1,558-1,616 meters. Samples D723526-528 assayed 22.9, 9.34 and 2.42% Cu.

Table 1 - Bronson Property PJ 105 Copper Occurrence Samples

Sample Number Elevation (meters) Sample Type Width (meters) Copper % D - 723529 1,685 Grab 0.35 D - 723530 1,656 Grab 0.03 D - 723531 1,668 Chip 1.50 0.03 D - 723532 1,668 Grab 0.67 D - 723526 1,578 Float 22.90 D - 723527 1,616 Float 9.34 D - 723528 1,598 Float 2.42

PJ 100 Occurrence

Three veins representing part of the PJ 100 were observed outcropping on a ridge at elevations 1,910-1,939 meters. The exposures lie near the intersection of 2 steep slopes that trend south-southeast and east. From the helicopter landing point, 2 of the veins were sampled.

Chip sample D-723524, assaying 4.6% Cu across 0.3 meters and was collected from a 020 degrees striking and sub-vertically dipping vein mineralized with 5-7% chalcopyrite. See Photo 2, Table 2 below.

Photo 2 - Bronson Property, PJ 100 Copper Occurrence

On the steep south-southeast trending slope, about 30 m. to the east, a vein mineralized with 6% chalcopyrite was sampled. This grab sample, D723525, contained a Cu assay of 2.95%.

Also, a flat lying (45-degree dip), 115-degree striking vein was discovered ~ 200 meters to the south, at an elevation of 1,777 meters. The vein was not mineralized and grab sample D723168 collected there, assayed low in Cu (0.02%).

Table 2 - Bronson Property PJ 100 Copper Occurrence Samples

Sample Number Elevation (meters) Sample Type Width (meters) Copper % D - 723524 1,939 Chip 0.30 4.60 D - 723525 1,910 Grab 2.95 D - 723168 1,899 Grab 0.02

All samples taken were photographic and a GPS location taken, plus a metal sample tag left in place for future reference if required. All this data plus the assay results were geotagged and placed in a .kml /.kmz file for use such as google earth for easy reference. See Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 - Bronson Property, PJ 100, 105 Geotagged data

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp. represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp. staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals over 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

