The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Conifex Timber, Hero Innovation Group, NextSource Materials, High Tide Resources, and Talon Metals

Conifex Timber (TSX:CFF) announces Q2 2022 results and NCIB



Conifex Timber (CFF) has reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Lumber production in the second quarter of 2022 totaled approximately 51.4 million board feet. Chairman of the Board Ken Shields sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Ken Shields and to learn more about Conifex Timber, click here

Hero Innovation Group (CSE:HRO) introduces Hero Financials



Hero Innovation Group (HRO) has introduced Hero Financials, a full-service alternative-to-banking solution designed for young Canadian youth and GenZers. Its product offerings are highly customizable and designed to address the unmet financial needs of Canadian kids, teens, GenZers, and their parents. Peter MacKay, CEO of Hero Group, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the launch.

For the full interview with Peter MacKay and to learn more about Hero Innovation Group, click here

NextSource Materials (TSX:NEXT) provides update on Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar



NextSource Materials (NEXT) has provided a progress update for Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar. Commissioning of the mine is on schedule for the fall of 2022 making NextSource's Molo mine the only graphite project to come into production this year outside of China. Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President of NextSource, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Brent Nykoliation and to learn more about NextSource Materials, click here

High Tide Resources (CSE:HTRC) reports assay results from its flagship Labrador West Iron Project



High Tide Resources Corp. (HTRC) has reported assay results from the 2022 drilling program at its flagship Labrador West Iron Project. The project is located 20 km northeast and adjacent to IOC/Rio Tinto's Carol Lake Mine complex in Labrador City, Newfoundland. Steve Roebuck, Director, President & Interim CEO of High Tide sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Steve Roebuck and to learn more about High Tide Resources, click here

Talon Metals (TSX:TLO) acquires exploration rights for Henry Ford land package



Talon (TLO) has acquired exploration rights from Sweetwater Royalties for the Henry Ford land package. The Michigan property spans 400,000 acres of a highly prospective nickel district hosting the only operating high-grade nickel mine in the U.S. Todd Malan, Chief External Affairs Officer, spoke with Daniella Atkinson about the agreement.

For the full interview with Todd Malan and to learn more about Talon Metals, click here



