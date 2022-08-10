JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Receives DTC Eligibility

August 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Shares") have been made eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring the Shares and to enhance the liquidity of the Shares in the United States because of the accelerated settlement period and the expected reduction in costs for investors and brokers, enabling the Shares to be traded over a wider selection of brokerage firms.

For further information please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

