Ubique Appoints Market Maker and Grants Options to Directors, Officers and Consultants

10.08.2022  |  Accesswire

TORONTO, August 10, 2022 - Ubique Minerals Ltd. (CSE:UBQ) ("Ubique", "UBQ", "the Company") announces the engagement of a market maker and grants options to directors, officers and consultants.

Grant of Options

The Board of Directors of Ubique at its meeting on August 1, 2022, approved the grant of 3,800,000 options to directors, officers and a consultant. The options vest upon grant, have an exercise price of $0.15 and a three-year expiry period; and have been issued to those listed below.

Name of the Optionee

No. of options
1. Mark Wettreich

400,000
2. Peter Wanner

400,000
3. Gerald Harper

600,000
4. Roland Crossley

400,000
5. Gaurav Singh

600,000
6. David Lonsdale

400,000
7. Vilhjalmur Vilhjalmsson

800,000
8. Robert Isles

200,000
Total

3,800,000

Appointment of a Market Maker

The company has acquired the service of Independent Trading Group (ITG) to act as a market maker for the company shares in accordance with the Canadian Securities Exchange "CSE" policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the Canadian trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

The term of the agreement is for 3 months renewable automatically but with a 30-day notice period thereof. The company pays $5,000 per month for the services rendered. ITG will not receive shares or other securities as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by ITG.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG)

ITG is an independent, privately held broker-dealer based in Toronto, Ont., that provides a wide range of financial and investment services, and is registered with the Canadian Securities Exchange, NEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX-V along with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About Ubique Minerals Limited

Ubique Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ) focused on exploration of its Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland and is actively looking at other projects around the world. Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area.

For more information on Ubique please contact see www. ubiqueminerals.com or contact vilhjalmur@jvcapital.co.uk

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Ubique Minerals Ltd.., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Ubique can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ubique disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: Ubique Minerals Ltd.



