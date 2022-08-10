Ready Set Gold Announces Record Date for Share Consolidation and Director Resignation

Vancouver, August 10, 2022 - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC PINK: RDYFF) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of August 2, 2022, effective at the opening of trading on August 15, 2022 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one (1) post-consolidated Share outstanding for every five (5) pre-consolidated Shares (the "Consolidation").

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 6,077,034 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 4,748,943 Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional Shares will be issued, and any post-consolidated fraction of a Share will be rounded to the nearest whole number of Shares. The name of the Company has not been changed, and the trading symbol remains as "RDY". A new CUSIP number has been issued for the post-consolidated Shares, being 755754207.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible instruments will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation.

Shareholders of record as of the Effective Date who hold Shares represented by a physical certificate or DRS statement will receive a letter of transmittal from the transfer agent for the Company, Odyssey Trust Company, with instructions on how to exchange their existing certificates or DRS statements for certificates or DRS statements representing Shares on a post-Consolidation basis.

The Company also announces that Christopher Huggins has resigned as a director of the Company, effective today. The Company thanks Mr. Huggins for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

