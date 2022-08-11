Tudor Gold Announces Fourth Amended and Restated Arrangement Agreement

Vancouver, August 10, 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces that, further to the Company's news releases dated July 13, 2021, February 1, 2022, July 8, 2022 and August 4, 2022 (the "Initial News Releases"), the Company has entered into an amended and restated arrangement agreement dated August 10, 2022 (the "Amended Agreement") with Goldstorm Metals Corp. ("Goldstorm"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, in connection with the proposed spin-off of the Company's six contiguous mineral properties located in the Golden Triangle Area in northwestern British Columbia (collectively, the "Crown Property") by way of plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement").

Further to the Company's news release dated August 4, 2022 and pursuant to the Amended Agreement, the Company clarifies that August 3, 2022 is only the record date for voting at the Company's annual general and special meeting to be held on September 7, 2022 (the "Meeting") and that all Tudor Gold shareholders (as at a separate record date to be determined by the board of directors after the Arrangement has been approved by shareholders of the Company) will receive approximately 0.251 of a common share of Goldstorm for every one common share of Tudor Gold held.

For more information on the Arrangement, please refer to the Initial News Releases. Additional details on the Arrangement will be included in the information circular to be mailed to shareholders of Tudor Gold in connection with the upcoming Meeting.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021 on the Company's Sedar profile. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Crown project and a 100% interest in the Eskay North project, all located in the Golden Triangle area.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

Tudor Gold Corp.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Phone: (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

or

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

