Horizon Minerals Limited: Divests Non-Core Assets for Cash and Shares
The divestment comprises two mining leases and two prospecting licences making up the projects.
Under the Agreement, GSR will pay $300,000 in cash and shares on the following terms:
- $150,000 in cash on completion
- $150,000 in GSR shares at an issue price equivalent to the VWAP calculated over the 15 trading days prior to the Completion Date and subject to a voluntary escrow period of 6 months
Completion is expected in the September Quarter 2022 and subject to standard conditions precedent for a transaction of this nature including due diligence, Ministerial consent, any third-party assignments and provision of mining information.
Commenting on the divestment, Managing Director Mr Jon Price said:
"The sale of these non-core tenements provides Horizon with both cash and upside exposure to these projects and the other exciting projects being advanced by the Greenstone team."
About Horizon Minerals Limited:
Horizon Minerals Ltd. (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.
Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.
Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.
