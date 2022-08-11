Mandalay Resources Corp. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2022

Three Three Six Six

months months months months

ended ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

$000 $000 $000 $000

Revenue 50,116 51,352 104,270 103,925

Cost of sales 28,526 27,135 50,242 52,549

Adjusted EBITDA (1) 20,329 23,135 51,634 49,197

Income from mine ops before

depreciation, depletion 21,590 24,217 54,028 51,376

Adjusted net income (1) 5,370 11,475 19,257 17,121

Consolidated net income 2,703 4,790 13,188 30,290

Capital expenditure 10,932 13,578 20,562 25,604

Total assets 306,138 310,841 306,138 310,841

Total liabilities 131,528 151,852 131,528 151,852

Adjusted net income per share (1) 0.06 0.13 0.21 0.19

Consolidated net income per share 0.03 0.05 0.14 0.33

Three Three Six Six

months months months months

ended ended ended ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

$000 $000 $000 $000

Costerfield

Gold produced (oz) 11,079 9,959 23,276 21,041

Antimony produced (t) 523 858 1,206 1,690

Gold equivalent produced (oz) 14,989 14,818 32,236 30,276

Cash cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced ($) 646 652 608 646

All-in sustaining cost(1) per oz gold

eq. produced ($) 916 1,009 840 972

Capital development 892 3,108 1,638 6,086

Property, plant and equipment purchases 2,216 1,029 4,028 1,930

Capitalized exploration 1,487 1,583 3,174 2,807

Björkdal

Gold produced (oz) 8,316 10,941 20,700 22,796

Cash cost(1) per oz gold produced ($) 1,696 1,338 1,391 1,259

All-in sustaining cost(1)

per oz gold produced ($) 2,120 1,766 1,729 1,647

Capital development 2,361 2,727 4,822 5,120

Property, plant and equipment purchases 2,878 4,277 4,769 8,122

Capitalized exploration 1,066 601 1,821 1,058

Cerro Bayo

Gold produced (oz) - 1,807 - 2,531

Silver produced (oz) - 87,062 - 130,761

Gold equivalent produced (oz) - 3,084 - 4,447

Cash cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced ($) - 1,097 - 1,066

Consolidated

Gold equivalent produced (oz) 23,305 28,843 52,936 57,519

Cash cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced ($) 1,020 960 914 922

All-in sustaining cost(1)

per oz gold eq. produced ($) 1,399 1,342 1,232 1,284

Capital development 3,253 5,835 6,460 11,206

Property, plant and equipment purchases 5,094 5,306 8,797 10,052

Capitalized exploration(2) 2,585 2,437 5,305 4,346