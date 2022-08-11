Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Mine Production

Tonnes placed on the leach pad 1,502,074 1,477,000 2,797,829 3,607,000

Gold

Grade (g/t) 0.74 0.95 0.83 0.87

Production (oz) 29,016 19,521 59,084 41,853

Metal sold (oz) 30,546 18,924 59,165 40,213

Realized price ($/oz) 1,869 1,804 1,879 1,777

Unit Costs

Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 687 644 690 629

All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,151 1,168 1,096 1,089



Capital expenditures ($000's)

Sustaining 6,12 4,973 9,248 9,013

Non-sustaining   169 

Brownfields 646 351 790 442

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Mine Production

Tonnes milled 138,787 - 266,755 -

Gold

Grade (g/t) 5.42 - 6.43 -

Recovery (%) 97 - 98 -

Production (oz) 24,553 - 52,788 -

Metal sold (oz) 24,598 - 54,128 -

Realized price ($/oz) 1,868 - 1,873 -

Unit Costs

Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 928 - 804 -

All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,565 - 1,334 -

Capital expenditures ($000's)

Sustaining 9,085 - 16,446 -

Brownfields  - 488 -

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Mine Production

Tonnes milled 251,945 269,565 502,892 529,368

Average tonnes milled per day 2,831 3,029 2,874 3,038

Silver

Grade (g/t) 187 205 186 211

Recovery (%) 91 92 91 91

Production (oz) 1,385,336 1,624,394 2,743,526 3,270,838

Metal sold (oz) 1,417,303 1,621,410 2,733,496 3,263,710

Realized price ($/oz) 22.56 26.90 23.39 26.53

Gold

Grade (g/t) 1.13 1.30 1.13 1.33

Recovery (%) 91 91 90 91

Production (oz) 8,295 10,266 16,534 20,567

Metal sold (oz) 8,564 10,212 16,516 20,499

Realized price ($/oz) 1,873 1,826 1,881 1,804

Unit Costs

Production cash cost ($/t)2 83.57 75.20 79.82 72.78

Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 11.00 9.55 10.72 8.96

Net smelter return ($/t) 174.79 219.52 178.58 178.58

All-in sustaining cash cost

($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 15.41 14.31 15.36 13.19

Capital expenditures ($000's)

Sustaining 4,051 3,121 7,626 4,397

Non-sustaining 454 757 869 1,031

Brownfields 1,568 2,154 3,097 3,890

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021

Mine Production

Tonnes milled 135,977 133,645 268,552 265,532

Average tonnes milled per day 1,528 1,536 1,526 1,517

Silver

Grade (g/t) 77 76 83 77

Recovery (%) 79 83 81 82

Production (oz) 267,559 268,428 579,498 535,739

Metal sold (oz) 279,051 275,652 573,352 534,963

Realized price ($/oz) 22.89 26.54 23.35 26.42

Gold

Grade (g/t) 0.17 0.42 0.16 0.52

Recovery (%) 43 69 40 71

Production (oz) 307 1,261 565 3,183

Metal sold (oz) 278 1,466 603 3,140

Realized price ($/oz) 1,897 1,808 1,864 1,790

Lead

Grade (%) 3.00 3.09 3.27 3.15

Recovery (%) 85 90 88 89

Production (000's lbs) 7,637 8,144 16,771 16,325

Metal sold (000's lbs) 8,021 8,497 16,596 16,495

Realized price ($/lb) 1.02 0.95 1.04 0.94

Zinc

Grade (%) 4.09 4.58 4.14 4.64

Recovery (%) 89 87 89 87

Production (000's lbs) 10,886 11,764 21,713 23,733

Metal sold (000's lbs) 10,920 11,755 21,466 24,021

Realized price ($/lb) 1.79 1.33 1.74 1.28

Unit Costs

Production cash cost ($/t)2 93.31 87.24 91.48 83.81

Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 13.14 13.98 12.77 13.54

Net smelter return ($/t) 190.60 189.10 200.96 200.96

All-in sustaining cash cost

($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 18.19 18.94 18.01 18.25

Capital expenditures ($000's)

Sustaining 3,793 2,315 7,742 3,839

Brownfields 207 979 531 1,609